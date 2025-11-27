NFL Player Prop Countdown: Top 10 Prop Bets for Week 13 (Bet on Broncos' Secret Weapon vs. Commanders)
Week 13 of the NFL season has begun, which means it's time for me to once again give you my top 10 player props for the upcoming football action. With Thanksgiving Day games already having started, I'm going to focus on the rest of the slate, starting with the Black Friday matchup between the Bears and Eagles.
Let's dive into my top 10 ranked player props for Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season.
NFL Week 13 Prop Bets
10) Bryce Young UNDER 196.5 Passing Yards (-115) via FanDuel
Bryce Young has had two monster performances this season, but he has failed to go over 200 yards in nine of his 11 starts this season. Now, he's in for arguably his toughest game yet when he takes on the Los Angeles Rams' defense. They rank second in opponent dropback EPA, and they allow just 5.8 yards per pass attempt, which ranks fifth in the league. The Panthers' only hope is running the football, so I think this is going to be another bad performance from Young.
9) Geno Smith OVER 202.5 Passing Yards (-111) via DraftKings
Geno Smith has struggled mightily this season, but we shouldn't overlook the firing of Chip Kelly this past week. Reports have been that Kelly was a disaster of an offensive coordinator, so with him now out of the building, I wouldn't be surprised if we finally see a strong performance by the Raiders' offense. If that ends up being true, this could be a great time to buy low on Geno.
8) Saquon Barkley Longest Rush OVER 16.5 Yards (-114) via FanDuel
It's time for a Saquon Barkley breakout game. He has a favorable matchup against a Bears' defense that allows 5.2 yards per carry. The Bears have also allowed 10 carries of 20+ yards and 3 carries of 40+ yards. Let's bet on Barkley to break off a long one.
7) Jonnu Smith UNDER 18.5 Receiving yards (-120) via BetMGM
The Buffalo Bills have done a great job of defending tight ends this season. They allow the fewest receptions and receiving yards to opposing tight ends amongst all teams. That's going to hurt the Steelers, who utilise their tight ends quite often. Jonnu Smith's production has dropped significantly in recent weeks. He's now just averaging 16.7 receiving yards per game this season, so he'd have to go three yards over his average for this bet to lose. I have faith in the Bills' defense in this spot.
6) Chig Okonkwo Anytime Touchdown (+400) via BetMGM
The Titans' tight end, Chig Okonkwo, hasn't scored a touchdown yet this season, but he's the team's leading receiver, which tells me he'll find the end zone sooner rather than later. He leads the team in receptions (35) and receiving yards (377) heading into Week 13. Now, he gets to face a Jaguars team that has allowed seven touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season, the second most in the NFL.
5) De'Von Achane UNDER 80.5 Rushing Yards (-111) via DraftKings
The Saints' run defense continues to be one of the more underrated units in the NFL. They rank sixth in opponent rush EPA while allowing just 4.0 yards per carry. The Dolphins may want to turn to the passing game to try to get the ball in De'Von Achane's hands instead of running the ball inside the tackles.
4) TreVeyon Henderson OVER 65.5 Rushing Yards (-114) via FanDuel
The Giants' run defense is the worst in the NFL. They allow 5.9 yards per carry, which is 0.6 more yards per rush than any other defense in the league. They're also last in both opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate. All signs point to Patriots' running back TreVeyon Henderson having a big performance against them on Monday night.
3) Nick Folk OVER 6.5 Kicking Points (+110) via BetMGM
The Jets' kicker, Nick Folk, may be called on often in their game against the Falcons. The Jets rank 23rd in red zone offense, scoring a touchdown on just 52% of their red zone trips. Now, they'll face an Atlanta defense that ranks ninth in red zone defense, allowing a touchdown on just 54.55% of opponent red zone trips. If the Jets' offense stalls in Falcons' territory, Folk is going to have a busy game kicking field goals. I love this bet at plus-money.
2) Pat Bryant Longest Reception OVER 13.5 Yards (-110) via BetMGM
The Commanders' secondary has struggled all season, especially when it comes to giving up chunk plays. They have allowed 38 plays of 20+ yards through the air and 10 plays of 40+ yards, the most in the league. That means the Broncos may be able to complete on some long passes, and I'm going to bet on Pat Bryant being on the receiving end of at least one of them. He has been used as a deep threat in their two most recent games, hauling in a reception of 43 yards against the Raiders in Week 10 and a reception of 48 yards against the Chiefs in Week 11. If he continues to be used in that role, he's going to pop off a big one on Sunday night.
1) Josh Allen to NOT Throw an Interception (-102) via DraftKings
Josh Allen has thrown nine interceptions this season, but I'd make a case for that number not getting much higher the rest of the season. Despite the high number of interceptions, Allen has a bad throw percentage of just 13.1%, which is fourth amongst all quarterbacks starting this week. He has been on the bad end of some poor variance when it comes to turnovers so I think he'll limit them in Week 13 against the Steelers.
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.
Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!