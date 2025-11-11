NFL Playoff Odds for Every Team After Week 10 (Ravens, Chiefs Still Favored in AFC Playoff Picture)
10 weeks of the 2025 NFL season are in the books, and there are three teams that are 8-2 atop the AFC standings and a handful of two-loss teams leading the way in the NFC playoff picture.
A lot is at stake over the final eight weeks of the regular season, and the best betting sites have released playoff odds for every team after the conclusion of the Philadelphia Eagles-Green Bay Packers matchup on Monday Night Football.
Right now, there may be some teams in the playoff picture that likely won’t finish there – I’m looking at you, Jacksonville Jaguars – and the odds reflect that. So, bettors may find some value in wagering on a team outside of the picture to make it or by fading a team currently in the top seven to fall out by the end of the regular season.
Here’s a look at the playoff standings and odds for every team following Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
NFC Playoff Standings
- Philadelphia Eagles (7-2)
- Seattle Seahawks (7-2)
- Detroit Lions (6-3)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3)
- Los Angeles Rams (7-2)
- Chicago Bears (6-3)
- Green Bay Packers (5-3-1)
- San Francisco 49ers (6-4)
- Carolina Panthers (5-5)
- Minnesota Vikings (4-5)
- Dallas Cowboys (3-5-1)
- Arizona Cardinals (3-6)
- Atlanta Falcons (3-6)
- Washington Commanders (3-7)
- New Orleans Saints (2-8)
- New York Giants (2-8)
There was a bit of a shakeup in the NFC standings after Week 10, as the Detroit Lions jumped back into first place in the NFC North while the Chicago Bears leapfrogged Green Bay after the Pack lost to Philly.
Of the seven playoff teams at the moment, only one is not favored to make it this season.
NFC Playoff Odds
- Philadelphia Eagles: -20000
- Seattle Seahawks: -2500
- Detroit Lions: -900
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -1400
- Los Angeles Rams: -3000
- Chicago Bears: +140
- Green Bay Packers: -350
- San Francisco 49ers: -400
- Carolina Panthers: +700
- Minnesota Vikings: +650
- Dallas Cowboys: +1000
- Arizona Cardinals: +2200
- Atlanta Falcons: +1000
- Washington Commanders: +3000
- New Orleans Saints: +8000
- New York Giants: +20000
The Bears (6-3) are the only team in the current playoff field that isn’t favored to end up there, sitting at +150. Oddsmakers have tabbed a pretty clear replacement with the San Francisco 49ers (-400) having better odds to make the playoffs than both the Packers and Bears at this point in the 2025 season.
There may not be a real long shot team to chase, especially after the Carolina Panthers (5-5) lost to New Orleans in Week 10. Bettors can get a pretty favorable price on the Bears if they believe in them over the 49ers.
AFC Playoff Standings
- Indianapolis Colts (8-2)
- Denver Broncos (8-2)
- New England Patriots (8-2)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4)
- Los Angeles Chargers (7-3)
- Buffalo Bills (6-3)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (5-4)
- Kansas City Chiefs (5-4)
- Houston Texans (4-5)
- Baltimore Ravens (4-5)
- Cincinnati Bengals (3-6)
- Miami Dolphins (3-7)
- New York Jets (2-7)
- Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)
- Cleveland Browns (2-7)
- Tennessee Titans (1-8)
There are three 8-2 teams jockeying for position in the AFC right now, but a lot could change in Week 11 with the Denver Broncos facing off with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Right now, there is an intriguing chasing pack in the AFC with Kansas City, Baltimore, Houston and potentially Cincinnati (if Joe Burrow returns) all with a chance to make a case.
Here’s a look at the odds, where the playoffs aren’t nearly as set in stone as the NFC seems to be.
AFC Playoff Odds
- Indianapolis Colts: -2000
- Denver Broncos: -1400
- New England Patriots: -6000
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +170
- Los Angeles Chargers: -425
- Buffalo Bills: -900
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +150
- Kansas City Chiefs: -475
- Houston Texans: +280
- Baltimore Ravens: -270
- Cincinnati Bengals: +1000
- Miami Dolphins: +6000
- New York Jets: +10000
- Las Vegas Raiders: +10000
- Cleveland Browns: +8000
- Tennessee Titans: +30000
The Steelers currently hold the No. 4 seed in the AFC, but they have just a one-game lead on the Ravens, who are now favored to win the AFC North. That could completely change the AFC playoff picture, and oddsmakers seem to think that Pittsburgh could fall all the way out, setting it at +170 to make the postseason.
The Jaguars (+150) are also underdogs to stay in the top seven in the AFC. The two most likely replacements for those teams appear to be Kansas City and Baltimore, but the Houston Texans (4-5) have a small case at +280 to make the playoffs as well. Houston has the Tennessee Titans in Week 11, and it also has games against Arizona and Las Vegas on the schedule left this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.