NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 11 (Patriots, Seahawks Rise)
There has been a major shakeup in this week's NFL Power Rankings (based on Super Bowl odds), after a few upsets defined the Week 10 slate.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars all lost as favorites, knocking them down in the playoff picture and the odds to win the Super Bowl.
Meanwhile, the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks were three teams that made statement wins and are now all in the top five in this week's rankings. Oddsmakers have the Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs (who were on a bye) as the co-favorites to win the Super Bowl, and there are several teams at shorter than 10/1 to win it all this season.
Plus, teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles are all on the rise and sitting at 10/1 or great to win it all this season. A ton of new squads are in the top 10, and this season appears to have one of the most wide-open Super Bowl races in quite some time.
Each week, I'll be power ranking every NFL team based on the odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 season. Here's a look at who is up and who is down after Sunday's Week 10 action.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
1. Los Angeles Rams (+600) LW: No. 1
A commanding road win over the 49ers in Week 10 keeps the Rams in the top spot for another week. Matthew Stafford is a real MVP candidate, and oddsmakers have the Rams with the best odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 campaign.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (+1000) LW: No. 3
The Eagles are looking to hold on to the top spot in the NFC with a win over Green Bay on Monday night.
3. Seattle Seahawks (+700) LW: No. 10
Seattle blew out Arizona in Week 10, and it's jumped all the way to third in the odds to win the Super Bowl this season.
A crucial road date against the Rams waits in Week 11.
4. New England Patriots (+1700) LW: No. 6
The Patriots have jumped from +2800 to +1700 to win the Super Bowl after knocking off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10.
With the Buffalo Bills' loss, New England is in a great spot to win the AFC East this season.
5. Indianapolis Colts (+800) LW: No. 11
Jonathan Taylor ran all over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10, leading the Colts to an overtime victory to push them to 8-2 in the 2025 season. It was a huge bounce back for Indy after losing to Pittsburgh in Week 9.
6. Detroit Lions (+850) Last Week: No. 5
The Lions knocked off a banged up Washington team in Week 10, and they remain inside 10/1 to win the Super Bowl. Still, the NFC North is extremely tight, and there's no guarantee that Dan Campbell's club will finish in first in the division, which could eventually impact their odds in this market.
7. Kansas City Chiefs (+600) LW: No. 7
The Chiefs were on the bye in Week 10, but they are co-favorites with the Rams to win the Super Bowl.
8. Green Bay Packers (+1200) LW: No. 9
The Packers are favored on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.
9. Buffalo Bills (+1000) LW: No. 2
A shocking upset loss to Miami dropped the Bills to 6-3, and they're facing an uphill battle to unseat the Patriots in the AFC East.
The Bills fell from +600 to +1000 to win the Super Bowl after Week 10.
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2500) LW: No. 4
Tampa Bay was "upset" by the Patriots in Week 10, falling to 6-3 this season. The Bucs will likely win the NFC South, but they have struggled against some of the better teams in the league this season.
11. Denver Broncos (+1700) LW: No. 8
Denver is 8-2, but the team's offense looked terrible once again in a 10-7 win over the Raiders on Thursday night.
Oddsmakers don't seem to be buying the Broncos as inner circle contenders, setting them at 11th in the odds to win the Super Bowl.
12. Los Angeles Chargers (+2800) LW: No. 13
The Chargers remain just a game back in the AFC West, winning easily over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. at 7-3, Los Angeles has a road date with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11 before a Week 12 bye.
13. Baltimore Ravens (+1600) LW: No. 15
The Ravens may be one win away from getting back in the top 10. Baltimore is now 4-5 and has won three games in a row to put some pressure on the Steelers in the AFC North.
Lamar Jackson and company jumped from +1800 to +1600 to win the Super Bowl after beating Minnesota.
14. San Francisco 49ers (+6000) LW: No. 12
The 49ers' dropped to 6-4 with a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10, and they're facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs in the NFC, especially if Brock Purdy (toe, inactive again in Week 10) can't return soon.
15. Chicago Bears (+12000) LW: No. 16
Chicago made yet another comeback win in Week 10, and it's now 6-3 and firmly in the mix for a playoff spot in a loaded NFC. Caleb Williams had a huge fourth quarter to keep the Bears' Super Bowl odds at +12000.
16. Pittsburgh Steelers (+10000) LW: No. 14
Just like that, the Steelers only have a one-game lead in the AFC North. A blowout loss on Sunday night to the Los Angeles Chargers has dropped Pittsburgh to +10000 to win the Super Bowl, and it's now +260 to win the division over Baltimore (-260) through 10 weeks.
17. Houston Texans (+7000) LW: No. 21
Houston pulled out a season-saving win with 26 points in a row in the fourth quarter against Jacksonville with CJ Stroud out. Davis Mills deserves his flowers for leading the team to this win, and the Texans -- even though they're 4-5 -- aren't out of in the AFC just yet.
18. Jacksonville Jaguars (+10000) LW: No. 17
Jacksonville allowed 26 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to lose to Houston in Week 10 and fall to 5-4 in the 2025 season. There's a chance the Jags sneak into the playoffs in the AFC, but they are impossible to trust with an inconsistent offense.
Jacksonville went from +6000 to +10000 to win the Super Bowl after Week 10.
19. Carolina Panthers (+40000) LW: No. 18
The Panthers blew a perfect chance to move to 6-4 in the 2025 season, losing as 5.5-point favorites against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. Carolina has an outside shot at a playoff spot, but that loss will likely cost the team later on in the season.
Carolina dropped from +20000 to +40000 to win the Super Bowl after Week 10.
20. Minnesota Vikings (+20000) LW: No. 19
A pair of picks from J.J. McCarthy and some poor execution in the red zone cost the Minnesota Vikings a prime spot to pull off an upset in Week 10. Now, Minnesota is just 4-5 and seems destined for last place in a loaded NFC North.
It fell from +12000 to +20000 to win the Super Bowl in the process.
21. Dallas Cowboys (+30000) LW: No. 20
Despite a big trade for Quinnen Williams at the deadline, the Cowboys remain in the bottom half in the power rankings through their bye week.
22. Washington Commanders (+40000) LW: No. 22
Jayden Daniels (elbow) is facing an extended absence, and the Commanders have lost five games in a row to fall to 3-7 this season. After making the NFC title game in the 2024 campaign, Washington has fallen to +40000 to win the Super Bowl this season.
23. Atlanta Falcons (+40000) LW: No. 23
Atlanta has lost four games in a row, squandering a late lead to the Colts to lose in overtime in Berlin. At 3-6, the Falcons are the outside of the playoff picture in the NFC and fading fast with the NFC North and NFC West each sporting three potential playoff contenders.
24. Cincinnati Bengals (+100000) LW: No. 24
The Bengals were on the bye in Week 10.
25. Arizona Cardinals (+40000) LW: No. 26
The Cardinals fell behind 35-0 early in a blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10, undoing their win over Dallas in Week 9.
Maybe, just maybe, Jacoby Brissett isn't an upgrade over Kyler Murray?
26. Miami Dolphins (+100000) LW: No. 30
Miami put together a dominant showing at home against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, pulling off a huge upset to move to 3-7 in the 2025 season. Miami is out of the playoff picture still in the AFC, but it's showing some signs of life for Mike McDaniel that could help him keep his job beyond this season.
27. New Orleans Saints (+100000) LW: No. 29
The Saints played spoiler in Week 10, upsetting the Carolina Panthers -- who were in the mix for a playoff spot -- for Tyler Shough's first win.
New Orleans is just 2-8 this season, but the offense showed some promise on Sunday with Shough throwing for 282 yards and two scores.
28. New York Giants (+100000) LW: No. 25
The Giants blew Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, their fourth loss in a row, and lost Jaxson Dart to concussion protocol in the process. New York is just 2-8 in the 2025 season and could go in the tank if Dart misses any time.
29. Las Vegas Raiders (+100000) LW: No. 28
The Raiders held the Broncos to just 10 points in Week 10, the problem is they only scored seven. Pete Carroll's team has basically no shot to make the playoffs and is bound for last place in the AFC West.
30. New York Jets (+100000) LW: No. 31
The Jets have won two games in a row, even though they moved on from Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner at the deadline. Now, a Thursday Night Football date with the Patriots awaits in Week 11.
Still, this team is way out of the mix in the AFC playoff picture.
31. Cleveland Browns (+100000) LW: No. 27
Dillon Gabriel will remain the starting quarterback for Cleveland, per Kevin Stefanski, but a loss to the New York Jets is certainly a tough one to stomach for a Cleveland team that has been solid defensively this season.
Special teams let the Browns down in Week 10, as they allowed two return touchdowns in the loss.
32. Tennessee Titans (+100000) LW: No. 32
The Titans were on a bye in Week 10.
