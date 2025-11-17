NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 12 (Broncos, Bills Make Statements)
Is it time that we start taking some of these two-loss teams for real?
Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos pulled off a statement win at home over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, moving them and the New England Patriots into sole possession of the best record in the NFL (9-2) this season.
Denver and New England aren't in the top-five in the odds to win the Super Bowl, but bettors may want to start taking them seriously ahead of Week 12. There are still a few clear contenders based on the odds, as four teams have shorter than 10/1 odds to win it all.
But, there has been some serious shake up in my power rankings (based on these Super Bowl odds) ahead of Monday Night Football and the eventual Week 12 action.
The top team remains in the same this week, but the top 10 has been shaken up with the Broncos, Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams pulling out wins against other teams that also graced the top 10 last week.
Plus, the Philadelphia Eagles picked up a huge win for the NFC playoff picture on Sunday Night Football, altering the Super Bowl odds in a big way.
Each week, I'll be power ranking every NFL team based on the odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 season. Here's a look at who is up and who is down after Sunday's Week 11 action.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
1. Los Angeles Rams (+550) LW: No. 1
The Rams remain in the top spot, as they hung on to beat the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11.
Los Angeles is now in first place in the NFC West and is the favorite to win the Super Bowl at +550.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (+600) LW: No. 2
The Eagles jumped from +1000 to +600 to win the Super Bowl after a dominant defensive win over the Detroit Lions in Week 11. The defending champs remain in the No. 1 spot in the NFC ahead of Week 12.
3. New England Patriots (+1400) LW: No. 4
Make it eight in a row for Drake Maye and the New England Patriots, who are in the driver's seat to land the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They moved from +1700 to +1400 to win the Super Bowl.
4. Indianapolis Colts (+900) LW: No. 5
The Colts were on their bye week in Week 11.
5. Buffalo Bills (+900) LW: No. 9
Buffalo's offense bounced back in a big way with six scores from Josh Allen, jumping from +1000 to +900 to win the Super Bowl in the process. The Bills are in a wild card spot right now, but they are a dangerous team to have to face come the postseason.
6. Denver Broncos (+1300) LW: No. 11
The Broncos upset the Chiefs in Week 11, moving from +1700 to +1300 to win the Super Bowl. They enter their bye week with a two-game lead in the AFC West and one of the best defenses in the NFL.
7. Seattle Seahawks (+1100) LW: No. 3
I'm not ready to write the Seahawks off just yet, but four Sam Darnold picks in Week 11 showed why it's hard to take this team serious as a contender. Can we really trust him to lead a team to multiple playoff wins? I'm seriously questioning it after Sunday's loss.
8. Green Bay Packers (+1700) LW: No. 8
It wasn't pretty, but Green Bay snapped a losing streak against the two-win Giants in Week 11. Josh Jacobs' knee injury looms large for a Green Bay offense that is already extremely banged up this season.
9. Detroit Lions (+1000) Last Week: No. 6
The Lions mustered just nine points on Sunday night against Philly, falling to 6-4 in the 2025 season and from +850 to +1000 to win the Super Bowl. In a loaded NFC, Detroit is currently the No. 8 seed and out of the playoffs as of Monday morning.
10. Kansas City Chiefs (+1000) LW: No. 7
Kansas City is just 5-5 after losing to Denver, and it's fallen from the favorite in the odds to win the Super Bowl to +1000. The playoffs aren't guaranteed in the AFC, especially with the division looking nearly out of reach for KC ahead of Week 12.
11. San Francisco 49ers (+2800) LW: No. 14
Brock Purdy is back, and so are the 49ers' Super Bowl chances.
The 49ers went from +6000 to +2800 to win the Super Bowl after beating Arizona, and Purdy threw three scores in his return. San Fran is in a great spot through 11 weeks for a team that has dealt with a boatload of injuries to this point.
12. Baltimore Ravens (+1200) LW: No. 13
Baltimore is +1200 to win the Super Bowl after getting back to .500 on Sunday, and it's still within striking distance to win th AFC North with two games remaining against Pittsburgh.
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3000) LW: No. 10
Tampa Bay is likely going to win the terrible NFC South, but it only has a half-game lead on the Carolina Panthers after back-to-back losses to New England and Buffalo. This team may be a little too banged up to compete with the truly elite teams in the NFL.
14. Chicago Bears (+10000) LW: No. 15
The Bears continue to win in the final minutes and in the most underwhelming ways possible, but they're 7-3 and have won three in a row heading into Week 12.
Oddsmakers aren't showing a ton of faith in the Bears, only moving them from +12000 to +10000 to win the Super Bowl.
15. Jacksonville Jaguars (+5500) LW: No. 18
The Jaguars ran all over the Chargers in Week 11, and they're now 6-4 and firmly in a wild card spot in the AFC. Jacksonville has been up and down all season, but it does have a key tiebreaker over Kansas City in the AFC playoff picture.
16. Los Angeles Chargers (+5500) LW: No. 12
The Chargers dropped from +2800 to +5500 to win the Super Bowl after a blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11. Los Angeles' injuries across the offense -- especially the offensive line -- may finally be catching up.
17. Pittsburgh Steelers (+10000) LW: No. 16
Pittsburgh won in Week 11, but it may have lost Aaron Rodgers (wrist), who did not return. With the Ravens winning again, Pittsburgh has very little room for error in the AFC North.
Rodgers is feared to have a "slight break" in his left wrist.
18. Houston Texans (+8000) LW: No. 17
Houston moved to 5-5 with a win over the Tennessee Titans, but it is still on the outside looking in to make the playoffs in the AFC. Plus, C.J. Stroud's concussion is a major concern after he missed back-to-back games and the Texans face Buffalo in Week 12 on Thursday night.
19. Carolina Panthers (+25000) LW: No. 19
Bryce Young was magnificent in Week 11, leading the Panthers to a comeback win over the Panthers in overtime. Carolina stays in the No. 19 spot at 6-5, but it did move from +40000 to +25000 to win the Super Bowl.
20. Minnesota Vikings (+40000) LW: No. 20
J.J. McCarthy was awful for most of Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears, and he threw two more picks in the loss. The Vikings are on the outside of the playoff picture in the NFC, and McCarthy has simply not been good enough for bettors to trust them to make a late-season push.
Minnesota dropped from +20000 to +40000 to win the Super Bowl this week.
21. Dallas Cowboys (+25000) LW: No. 21
The Cowboys take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11 on Monday night.
22. Miami Dolphins (+100000) LW: No. 26
Miami has won three of its last four games to move to 4-7 in the 2025 season, but it's still on the outside of the playoff picture in the AFC. Oddsmakers are not moved by the last four weeks, keeping Miami at +100000 to win the Super Bowl.
23. Washington Commanders (+100000) LW: No. 22
Washington lost in overtime in Madrid on Sunday, and it heads into the bye week at 3-8 with Jayden Daniels dealing with an elbow injury. This is a lost season for a team that looked like an NFC contender just a year ago.
24. Arizona Cardinals (+100000) LW: No. 25
Arizona was blown out in Week 11 and has now lost back-to-back games since placing Kyler Murray on IR. What's that old saying about the grass not always being greener?
Arizona has dropped to +100000 to win the Super Bowl.
25. Atlanta Falcons (+60000) LW: No. 23
The bad losses keep coming for the Falcons, who are now 0-2 against the Panthers and have lost five in a row to fall to 3-7 this season. They're +60000 to win the Super Bowl, but they are a massive long shot to make the playoffs in the NFC.
26. Cincinnati Bengals (+40000) LW: No. 24
The Bengals fell apart in a loss against the Steelers, and at 3-7 they're three games out of first in the AFC North. Even if Joe Burrow does return, this team isn't good enough to make some noise in a loaded AFC. The Bengals are +40000 to win the Super Bowl and in danger of falling into a tie for the worst odds in the league.
27. New Orleans Saints (+100000) LW: No. 27
The Saints were on their bye in Week 11.
28. New York Giants (+100000) LW: No. 28
Jameis Winston kept the Giants in their game against the Packers in Week 11, but they ended up losing to fall to 2-9 in the 2025 season. Brian Daboll is out in NY, making this a full reset year. Now, the Giants must wait for Jaxson Dart to get healthy to truly salvage anything out of the 2025 campaign.
29. Las Vegas Raiders (+100000) LW: No. 29
The Raiders take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night in Week 11.
30. New York Jets (+100000) LW: No. 30
After a strong opening drive, the Jets' offense stalled out in a loss to New England in Week 11. The Jets have two wins this season, but they're well out of any playoff contention and tied for the worst Super Bowl odds in the league.
31. Cleveland Browns (+100000) LW: No. 31
Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion in a loss to the Ravens, allowing Shedeur Sanders a chance to take some snaps. He was just 4-for-16 for 47 yards and a pick.
The Browns are in serious trouble on offense and are wasting away one of the league's better defenses once again.
32. Tennessee Titans (+100000) LW: No. 32
The Titans tied their game with Houston late on Sunday, but a last-second field goal dropped them to 1-9 in the 2025 season. Tennessee has a massive rebuild awaiting in the offseason.
