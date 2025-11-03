SI

NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 10 (Rams to No. 1? Bills Rising)

Breaking down the NFL Power Rankings -- based on the odds to win the Super Bowl -- ahead of Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season.

Peter Dewey

The Los Angeles Rams and head coach Sean McVay have skyrocketed to the top-3 in the league in the latest Super Bowl odds.
The Los Angeles Rams and head coach Sean McVay have skyrocketed to the top-3 in the league in the latest Super Bowl odds. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The halfway mark of the NFL season is here!

The Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals will wrap things up on Monday night in Week 9, but Sunday's slate was full of upsets, contenders making statement wins and a major change in this week's power rankings.

Sunday's marquee matchup was between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, and Josh Allen once again beat Patrick Mahomes in the regular season pushing Buffalo to 6-2 in 2025 -- firmly in the mix for the No. spot in the AFC.

Kansas City is just 5-4 going into the bye, and it's two games back of the Denver Broncos in the AFC West standings.

There were upsets across the board for contenders, as the Detroit Lions lost as 8.5-point favorites against the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers lost as 12.5-point favorites against the Carolina Panthers. Those wins put Carolina (5-4) and Minnesota (4-4) in the wild card mix in the NFC at the halfway mark of the season.

The top-five in this week's rankings are totally different, as a new team takes the top spot after Detroit and Kansas City lost in Week 9. Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams (6-2) are third in the odds to win the Super Bowl, and they're looking like the most complete team in a loaded NFC playoff picture.

Each week, I'll be power ranking every NFL team based on the odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 season. Here's a look at who is up and who is down after Sunday's Week 9 action.

NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

1. Los Angeles Rams (+750) LW: No. 5

Matthew Stafford.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A new No. 1! The Rams are now 6-2 and third in the odds to win the Super Bowl, blowing out the New Orleans Saints in Week 9.

Matthew Stafford has thrown 21 touchdowns in eight games, and the Rams have a top-5 defense in EPA/Play this season. This may be the most complete team in the NFC, and Stafford has a Super Bowl win to his name.

With Sean McVay leading the way, the Rams are an intriguing bet to win the Super Bowl this season.

2. Buffalo Bills (+600) LW: No. 6

Josh Allen.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Buffalo once again beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the regular season, but will that happen in the playoffs?

Buffalo has the best odds in the league to win the Super Bowl, but it remains in second in its own division. Still, it's hard to bet on another quarterback (outside of Patrick Mahomes) over Josh Allen.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (+1000) LW: No. 3

Jalen Hurts.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Eagles were on their bye in Week 9.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1900) LW: No. 9

Baker Mayfield.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers were on the bye in Week 9.

5. Detroit Lions (+950) Last Week: No. 1

Dan Campbell.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell. / David Reginek-Imagn Images

Detroit lost as a major favorite to J.J. McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings, dropping to 5-3 in the 2025 season. The Lions are +950 to win the Super Bow, which remains in the top five in the latest odds.

6. New England Patriots (+2800) LW: No. 10

Drake Maye.
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England is officially in contender status, even though it just barely beat the Falcons in Week 9. The Patriots are 7-2 and atop the AFC East, and have one of the easiest remaining schedules in the league.

Drake Maye is in the MVP mix, and the Patriots are tied for the best record in the league.

7. Kansas City Chiefs (+600) LW: No. 3

Patrick Mahomes.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Chiefs remain in the top group to win the Super Bowl, but they now have four losses heading into their Week 10 bye. KC is likely looking at a wild card spot, unless both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers falter down the stretch.

8. Denver Broncos (+1600) LW: No. 8

Bo Nix.
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. / Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

They did it again.

Denver erased a late 15-7 deficit to win on a last-second field goal against the Houston Texans, moving to 7-2 on the season. At first place in the AFC West with an elite defense, the Broncos remain in the No. 8 spot this week.

9. Green Bay Packers (+950) LW: No. 7

Jordan Love.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks to quarterback Jordan Love. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Green Bay had yet another puzzling game in Week 9, losing at home as a double-digit favorite against Carolina. The Packers are still +950 to win the Super Bowl (down from +800), but they are tough to trust at that price given the up-and-down nature of their season.

10. Seattle Seahawks (+1100) LW: No. 12

Sam Darnold.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Seattle is firmly in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the NFC after blowing out Washington on Sunday night. Sam Darnold threw for four scores, and the Seahawks jumped from +2200 to +1100 to win the Super Bowl in the process.

11. Indianapolis Colts (+1000) LW: No. 4

Daniel Jones.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Daniel Jones finally had a high-turnover game, and the Colts lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the process. Now, Indy is in danger of losing the No. 1 seed in the AFC with the Broncos and Patriots both at 7-2 as well.

12. San Francisco 49ers (+3000) LW: No. 11

Kyle Shanahan.
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Kyle Shanahan's squad is now 6-3 in the 2025 season, going 5-2 in Mac Jones' seven starts. If Brock Purdy can return, San Fran is in the mix for a top seed in the NFC.

13. Los Angeles Chargers (+2800) LW: No. 13

Justin Herbert.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chargers are now 6-3 in the 2025 season, knocking off Tennessee in Week 9. However, the team lost Joe Alt to another ankle injury, leaving the offensive line in shambles ahead of Week 10.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (+7000) LW: No. 14

T.J. Watt.
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Steelers' defense finally came to play, turning over Daniel Jones multiple times in an upset win. Pittsburgh is 5-3 through nine weeks and in first place in the AFC North, keeping it in the No. 14 spot again this week.

15. Baltimore Ravens (+1800) LW: No. 16

Lamar Jackson.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Lamar Jackson is back, and so are the Ravens. Baltimore blew out Miami on Thursday night, winning its second game in a row out of the bye. The Ravens have a favorable schedule ahead that could get them right back in the mix to win the AFC North.

16. Chicago Bears (+12000) LW: No. 18

Caleb Williams.
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Bears scored 47 points in Week 9, with Caleb Williams leading a late touchdown drive to move to 5-3. There are a lot of concerns with Williams' shakiness as a passer and Chicago's defense, but the record is the record. Chicago is in the mix to make the playoffs in the NFC.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars (+6000) LW: No. 19

Trevor Lawrence.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Jacksonville survived overtime against the Las Vegas Raiders, winning 30-29 behind two rushing scores from Trevor Lawrence. It wasn't pretty, but the Jags remain in the mix to make the playoffs in the AFC at 5-3.

18. Carolina Panthers (+20000) LW: No. 21

Bryce Young.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Carolina is 5-3 when Bryce Young starts this season, and it pulled off the upset of the week, beating the Packers as 12.5-point underdogs.

Carolina remains a fringe playoff team in the NFC, and it's defense shut down a vaunted Green Bay offense in Week 9. In a weak NFC South, Carolina should be in the mix to make a playoff push in the second half of the season.

19. Minnesota Vikings (+12000) LW: No. 23

J.J. McCarthy.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy. / David Reginek-Imagn Images

The return of J.J. McCarthy brought the Vikings back to .500 in the 2025 season, as he threw two scores and ran for another to upset the Detroit Lions.

Minnesota is still on the outside of the playoff picture, but McCarthy clearly raises the ceiling of this offense a bit entering Week 10.

20. Dallas Cowboys (+20000) LW: No. 17

Dak Prescott.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Cowboys are 3-4-1 heading into their Monday night matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

21. Houston Texans (+9000) LW: No. 15

DeMeco Ryans.
Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans. / Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Houston lost to Denver on Sunday to fall to 3-5, and it lost CJ Stroud (concussion) in the process. Now, Houston is several games out of both first place in the AFC South and in the wild card race.

This season might be a lost one for DeMeco Ryans' club.

22. Washington Commanders (+30000) LW: No. 20

Jayden Daniels.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

A blowout loss in Week 9 may have spelled the end of Washington's season. The Commanders are now 3-6, and Jayden Daniels was hurt again against Seattle. This team is an extreme long shot to make the playoffs in the NFC.

23. Atlanta Falcons (+30000) LW: No. 22

Michael Penix Jr.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Falcons' season is fading fast, as they've lost three games in a row and are now just 3-5 in the 2025 season. Michael Penix Jr. played arguably his best game of the season, throwing three scores to Drake London, but a missed extra point doomed the Falcons on Sunday.

They're facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs in the NFC.

24. Cincinnati Bengals (+80000) LW: No. 24

Joe Flacco.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco. / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals' defense let them down once again, as they gave up a whopping 47 points to the Bears in Week 9. Now, Cincy is just 3-6 and appears to have no chance to make the playoffs in the AFC, as it cannot get a stop.

Joe Flacco was awesome for most of Sunday, but putting up 42 points wasn't enough to get the Bengals a fourth win this season, the second week in a row Cincy lost putting up 38 or more points.

25. New York Giants (+100000) LW: No. 25

Brian Daboll.
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Brian Daboll's Giants were beaten by double digits by Mac Jones and the San Francisco 49ers, but Jaxson Dart has continued to look like a quarterback the franchise can build around in the future.

26. Arizona Cardinals (+40000) LW: No. 26

Jacoby Brissett.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona has lost five games in a row, and it'll start Jacoby Brissett for the third straight game with Kyler Murray (foot) still banged up. Arizona takes on Dallas on Monday night in Week 9.

27. Cleveland Browns (+80000) LW: No. 27

Kevin Stefanski.
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns were on a bye in Week 9.

28. Las Vegas Raiders (+100000) LW: No. 30

Geno Smith.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Raiders fought hard in Week 9 with Brock Bowers (three TD catches) back, but they lost when going for two (and the win) against the Jaguars in OT. Geno Smith played much better with Bowers healthy, and the Raiders are hoping they can get something rolling on offense in the second half of the 2025 season.

29. New Orleans Saints (+100000) LW: No. 28

Tyler Shough.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Saints didn't get much going in Tyler Shough's first start, and Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams diced them all game long. New Orleans is a real candidate to end up with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

30. Miami Dolphins (+100000) LW: No. 29

Tua Tagovailoa.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Chris Grier is out as the general manager of the Dolphins after an embarrassing loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. Tua Tagovailoa may be in danger of getting benched, the Dolphins could end up having a fire sale at the trade deadline with their season all but over.

31. New York Jets (+100000) LW: No. 31

Aaron Glenn.
New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Jets were on a bye in Week 9.

32. Tennessee Titans (+100000) LW: No. 32

Cam Ward.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans hung around early with the Los Angeles Chargers, but they ultimately came up short, scoring just three points in the second half in a 27-20 loss.

Tennessee has just one win this season, and it's hard to find another on the team's schedule with how much it's struggled on both sides of the ball in the 2025 season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.

Published |Modified
Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

Home/Betting