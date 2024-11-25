NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 13 (Texans, Commanders Are Pretenders?)
Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season features some wild upsets, including the Cleveland Browns taking down the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, and the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders both falling as massive favorites on Sunday.
There is also a tie atop the NFC West after the Seattle Seahawks knocked off the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. However, the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers are in deep trouble after a loss to the Green Bay Packers.
The top of the conference remains the same with Detroit and Kansas City both winning, but as we enter Week 13 -- where every team will be in action -- the playoff picture is extremely close. So, how should we proceed when placing our Super Bowl bets?
Here's my breakdown of this week's power rankings -- based on odds -- ahead of Monday Night Football.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
1. Detroit Lions (+300) Last Week: No. 1
The Lions stay in the No. 1 spot for the second straight week after they shut down the Colts -- holding them to just six points -- for their ninth win in a row.
2. Kansas City Chiefs (+425) LW: No. 2
Kansas City survived a scare against the the... Carolina Panthers? That's right. Bryce Young tied the game in the final minutes, but Patrick Mahomes did what he always does and got the Chiefs in position for a game-winning field goal. The defending champs still have just one loss on the season.
3. Buffalo Bills (+700) LW: No. 3
The Bills were on the bye in Week 12.
4. Philadelphia Eagles (+650) LW: No. 4
The Eagles continued their win streak on Sunday night, riding 255 rushing yards from Saquon Barkley to a blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams. Philly is still in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
5. Green Bay Packers (+1500) LW: No. 7
Jordan Love and the Packers made a statement against the Brock Purdy-less 49ers, shooting them into the top five this week. If Love can stay healthy, Green Bay has one of the best offensive attacks in the NFL.
6. Baltimore Ravens (+800) LW: No. 6
Can the Ravens capitalize on the Steelers loss and pick up a win on Monday Night Football?
7. Minnesota Vikings (+1500) LW: No. 10
It took overtime, but the Minnesota Vikings and Sam Darnold picked up another huge win over the Chicago Bears, keeping them in the mix for the NFC North crown.
8. Pittsburgh Steelers (+3000) LW: No. 5
Losing to Cleveland on Thursday doubled the Steelers' Super Bowl odds (from +1500 to +3000), but they still are in a solid position to make the playoffs in the AFC.
9. Los Angeles Chargers (+2200) LW: No. 11
The Chargers are all the way down to +2200 to win the Super Bowl, and an upset on Monday night would only further their case...
10. Houston Texans (+3500) LW: No. 8
Houston stays in the top 10, barely, since it should still win the AFC South. However, this team has not looked nearly as exciting as the 2023 campaign and has some bad losses in 2024.
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6000) LW: No. 18
Mike Evans is back, and the Bucs have a cupcake scheduled down the stretch that COULD lead to them winning the AFC South. They are major winners this week.
12. Denver Broncos (+4000) LW: No. 15
Another week, another win and two touchdown passes for Bo Nix. At 7-5, the Broncos have a chance to move to 8-5 on Monday Night Football in Week 13 against Cleveland.
13. Arizona Cardinals (+6000) LW: No. 9
Every time I want to trust Arizona, it goes and lays an egg -- this time against Seattle. The Cards can still win the NFC West, but they're not making things easy on themselves, leading to their odds falling to +6000.
14. Seattle Seahawks (+6000) LW: No. 16
Geno Smith and the Seahawks cut their Super Bowl odds in half (+12000 to +6000) with a win over Arizona in Week 12. Can they win the NFC West?
15. Washington Commanders (+6000) LW: No. 13
Washington's most disappointing loss on this three-game skid came on Sunday as a massive favorite againt Dallas. Jayden Daniels hasn't been as dominant as early in the season, and Washington's margin for error in the wild card is now pretty slim at 7-5.
16. Atlanta Falcons (+9000) LW: No. 17
Atlanta was on the bye in Week 12.
17. Los Angeles Rams (+8000) LW: No. 14
The Rams blew a chance to gain a game on Arizona and San Francisco, losing big to the Eagles on Sunday night. The NFC West is still wide open, but the Rams don't look like title contenders at the moment.
18. Miami Dolphins (+8000) LW: No. 21
After three straight wins, the Dolphins are the first team out in the AFC playoff picture. I'm noticing them. That's all for now.
19. Cincinnati Bengals (+12000) LW: No. 16
The Bengals were on the bye in Week 12.
20. San Francisco 49ers (+6000) LW: No. 12
The 49ers are in last place in the NFC West and have fallen to +6000 to win the Super Bowl. With Brock Purdy dealing with a shoulder injury, San Fran's season is in serious danger of being over.
21. Indianapolis Colts (+25000) LW: No. 20
The Anthony Richardson rollercoaster continued in Week 12, as the Colts scored just six points and blew a chance to gain ground on Houston in the AFC South.
22. Chicago Bears (+100000) LW: No. 22
Caleb Williams did everything he could in Week 12, but the Bears couldn't hang on to upset Minnesota. The rookie has looked solid the past two weeks, but Chicago has still dropped five in a row.
23. Dallas Cowboys (+100000) LW: No. 23
Dallas' season is over with Dak Prescott hurt, but some wild special teams plays helped it spoil Washington's Week 12.
24. New Orleans Saints (+50000) LW: No. 24
The Saints were on the bye in Week 12.
25. Cleveland Browns (+100000) LW: No. 26
Jameis Winston and the Browns move up a spot after upsetting Pittsburgh in Week 12. This win likely doesn't give them a shot at the playoffs, but it shows that even average quarterback play may be enough for this roster to win games.
26. Tennessee Titans (+100000) LW: No. 28
Tennessee played spoiler in Week 12, riding some strong plays (and mistakes) from Will Levis to an upset win over Houston. The only problem? The win hurts the Titans' chances at getting the No. 1 pick.
27. New York Jets (+100000) LW: No. 25
The Jets were on the bye in Week 12.
28. Carolina Panthers (+100000) LW: No. 29
Yes, the Panthers lost to the Chiefs. But Bryce Young put up 27 points and has been balling the last three weeks. That's a huge positive for the Panthers going forward.
29. Las Vegas Raiders (+100000) LW: No. 30
The Raiders couldn't get things done against the Denver Broncos, losing by 10 and losing Gardner Minshew in the process. He's out for the year with a broken collarbone.
30. New England Patriots (+100000) LW: No. 27
New England was overmatched against the Miami Dolphins in Week 12, and it now has a better shot at the No. 1 overall pick with a few other teams (like Tennessee) winning on Sunday.
31. New York Giants (+100000) LW: No. 31
New York turned over a new leaf in Week 12 after releasing Daniel Jones, but losing 30-7 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers does not move them anywhere in this week's rankings.
32. Jacksonville Jaguars (+100000) LW: No. 32
The Jags were on the bye in Week 12, so they couldn't lose!
