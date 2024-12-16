NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 16 (Bills, Bucs With Statement Wins)
Sunday in Week 15 of the NFL season was all about some contenders making statement wins.
The Buffalo Bills hung 48 points on the Detroit Lions, snapping their long winning streak in the process. Then, both the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers knocked off AFC playoff contenders in Pittsburgh and the Los Angeles Chargers respectively to improve their playoff positioning in the NFC.
In the wild card race in the AFC, Denver moved to 9-5 -- jumping Los Angeles in the standings -- with a commanding second half in a win over Indianapolis.
With fewer and fewer playoff spots truly up for grabs, where does each team standing the latest Super Bowl odds?
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
1. Kansas City Chiefs (+500) LW: No. 2
Another week, another win for the Chiefs, who are close to locking up the No. 1 seed in the AFC over the last three weeks. They should be the Super Bowl favorites -- but they're currently fourth in the odds.
2. Detroit Lions (+450) Last Week: No. 1
The Lions gave up 48 points in a loss to Buffalo, dropping them to No. 3 (!!) in the latest odds after they got as short as +280 in the odds as the favorite last week.
3. Philadelphia Eagles (+450) LW: No. 3
The Eagles won again, knocking off Pittsburgh, and they now have a real shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC, sitting in a tie with the Lions at 12-2.
4. Buffalo Bills (+420) LW: No. 4
The Bills are now... the Super Bowl favorite? I don't necessarily agree with the odds movement, but the win over Detroit was certainly a statement in Week 15.
5. Minnesota Vikings (+1200) LW: No. 5
Can the Vikings stay in play for the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win on Monday night?
6. Baltimore Ravens (+900) LW: No. 6
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens handled business on Sunday, blowing out the New York Giants. Their Super Bowl odds jumped from +1200 to +900 in the process.
7. Green Bay Packers (+1500) LW: No. 7
Green Bay holds on to the No. 7 spot with a massive win over Seattle on Sunday night. Jordan Love and company should end up with one of the top two wild card spots in the NFC.
8. Houston Texans (+3500) LW: No. 11
Houston officially locked up the AFC South with a win over Miami, and guaranteeing a home playoff game could go a long way for the Texans this postseason.
9. Pittsburgh Steelers (+3500) LW: No. 8
I'm not going to knock the Steelers too far down in the rankings after losing to a great Philly team, but their odds dropped from +2000 to +3500.
10. Denver Broncos (+3500) LW: No. 12
Denver is now the No. 6 seed in the AFC after a dominant second half gave them a win over the Colts. Now, the Broncos are in a prime spot to end up in the playoffs for the first time since they won Super Bowl 50.
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3500) LW: No. 14
A 40-point showing for the Bucs against Los Angeles put them one step closer to winning the NFC South. They've now won four games in a row.
12. Washington Commanders (+5000) LW: No. 13
The Commanders made things interesting on Sunday, but they knocked off the New Orleans Saints to further their position in the NFC wild card race.
13. Los Angeles Chargers (+6000) LW: No. 9
After a blowout loss to Tampa Bay, Los Angeles dropped from +4000 to +6000 to win the Super Bowl this season.
14. Los Angeles Rams (+4000) LW: No. 15
Are the Rams the biggest winners of the week? They beat the San Francisco 49ers and jumped from +7500 to +4000 to win the Super Bowl in the process.
15. Seattle Seahawks (+11000) LW: No. 10
Seattle is now in danger of blowing the NFC West after a clunker on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers. With the Cardinals and Rams winning, Seattle's position in the division is far from locked up, and Geno Smith (knee) could be banged up for the rest of the season.
16. Arizona Cardinals (+15000) LW: No. 19
Arizona stayed alive in the NFC West with a win over New England -- and Seattle's loss to Green Bay -- in Week 15.
17. Dallas Cowboys (+100000) LW: No. 20
Credit to the Cowboys, who likely won't make the playoffs, for battling in recent weeks and winning three of their last four without Dak Prescott.
18. Miami Dolphins (+60000) LW: No. 18
Miami may have ended its season with a loss to Houston in Week 15. It's a disappointing loss for a team that is just 5-5 when Tua Tagovailoa plays and 1-3 without him in 2024.
19. Indianapolis Colts (+40000) LW: No. 17
Can you say clunker? After leading 13-7 at the half against Denver, Indy lost 31-13 behind an awful game from Anthony Richardson. This season may be over for the now 6-8 Colts.
20. Cincinnati Bengals (+30000) LW: No. 21
Still an extreme longshot to make the playoffs, the Bengals took a step forward with a second straight win in Week 15.
21. San Francisco 49ers (+100000) LW: No. 16
Are the 49ers done? After a loss to the Rams, they are just +100000 -- tied for the worst odds -- to win the Super Bowl.
22. Atlanta Falcons (+25000) LW: No. 23
Atlanta needs a win on Monday night to stay in the mix in the NFC South behind Tampa Bay.
23. New Orleans Saints (+100000) LW: No. 22
With Derek Carr out, the Saints' season is pretty much over after anther underwhelming offensive performance.
24. New York Jets (N/A) LW: No. 27
The Jets are eliminated from the playffs, but they got back in the win column against Jacksonville on Sunday.
25. Chicago Bears (N/A) LW: No. 26
The Bears are eliminated from the playoffs heading into Monday's matchup with Minnesota.
26. Cleveland Browns (N/A) LW: No. 25
A bad Jameis Winston game led to a loss against Kansas City, but the Browns are already eliminated from the playoffs.
27. Carolina Panthers (N/A) LW: No. 24
Carolina was a favorite for the first time in nearly two whole seasons, but it was blown out by Dallas at home.
28. Tennessee Titans (N/A) LW: No. 28
Tennessee is eliminated from playoff contention and stayed in the loss column againt Cincy on Sunday.
29. Jacksonville Jaguars (N/A) LW: No. 29
Jacksonville nearly upset the Jets, but with Mac Jones under center there isn't much to take away from the rest of the season.
30. New England Patriots (N/A) LW: No. 30
Already eliminated from playoff contention, the Patriots had an ugly offensive showing in the loss to New England.
31. Las Vegas Raiders (N/A) LW: No. 31
Will the Raiders upset the Falcons on Monday night?
32. New York Giants (N/A) LW: No. 31
The Giants are eliminated from playoff contention and lost by double-digits again on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.