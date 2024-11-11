NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 11 (Cardinals, Eagles, Steelers With Statement Wins)
Week 10 of the NFL season got started off with a bang, as the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals played an instant classic on Thursday night with Baltimore pulling off a 35-34 win.
Lamar Jackson -- the MVP favorite -- has the Ravens in the driver's seat for a top wild card spot -- if they can't dethrone the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North -- while the Bengals are on the outside looking in of the playoff race.
On Sunday, several teams picked up statement wins, as the Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh all saw their Super Bowl odds make major jumps after winning. Not only that, but the Kansas City Chiefs blocked a last-second field goal by Denver to remain undefeated.
With the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins waiting on Monday Night Football, here's a look at the latest Super Bowl odds -- and our NFL Power Rankings -- as bettors prepare for Week 11.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
1. Kansas City Chiefs (+400) Last Week: No. 1
Somehow, the Chiefs keep winning games. At 9-0, they're in a great spot to finish No. 1 in the AFC. DraftKings Sportsbook has set them at +450 to go undefeated in the 2024 season.
2. Detroit Lions (+450) LW: No. 2
Detroit doesn't go away. After trailing big at the half on Sunday Night Football, the Lions held Houston scoreless in the second half to pull off a 26-23 win. The Lions look like the class of the NFC.
3. Baltimore Ravens (+600) LW: No. 3
Baltimore's defense still is a little shaky, but Lamar Jackson keeps putting up insane numbers to bail them out. Baltimore's offense makes it very dangerous in the AFC.
4. Buffalo Bills (+800) LW: No. 4
Josh Allen and the Bills continue to run away with the AFC East at 8-2, and it should set them up for at least one home game this postseason.
5. Philadelphia Eagles (+1100) LW: No. 5
The Eagles dominated the Dallas Cowboys with Dak Prescott out, improving their odds to win the Super Bowl from +1300 to +1100. With Washington's loss, Philly is now the No. 2 seed in the NFC.
6. San Francisco 49ers (+1100) LW: No. 8
Christian McCaffrey is back, and the San Francisco 49ers are back in the win column. San Fran had a hard time holding off Tampa Bay, but it is firmly in the mix for the NFC West crown through 10 weeks.
7. Pittsburgh Steelers (+2200) LW: No. 13
We officially have the take the Pittsburgh Steelers serious. They're undefeated with Russell Wilson under center and came back to knock off a solid Washington team on Sunday. Their Super Bowl odds have gone from +2800 to +2200 in the process.
8. Green Bay Packers (+2200) LW: No. 7
The Packers were on the bye in Week 10.
9. Houston Texans (+2800) LW: No. 9
Houston played a hard-fought game with Detroit, losing on a last-second field goal on Sunday night. Still, it stays in the No. 9 spot since it has such a clear path to an AFC South title.
10. Washington Commanders (+2200) LW: No. 6
Washington suffered a setback in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh, but it is still firmly in the mix for a playoff spot, holding the No. 6 spot in the NFC. While I don't think the Commanders win the Super Bowl, they still have a path to a division title even with Philly taking the lead in Week 10.
11. Arizona Cardinals (+3500) LW: No. 14
Kyler Murray and the Cardinals dominated the New York Jets in Week 10, and they're now 6-4 and on a four-game winning streak. This team has a real chance to go from worst to first in the NFC West.
12. Los Angeles Chargers (+3500) LW: No. 12
It wasn't a tough test, but the Chargers won by double digits against Tennessee, further their position as a wild card team in the AFC.
13. Minnesota Vikings (+1800) LW: No. 10
Minnesota won in Week 10, but Sam Darnold threw three picks in an ugly game against Jacksonville. If Darnold turns into a pumpkin, the Vikings can't be trusted as a Super Bowl contender.
14. Atlanta Falcons (+4000) LW: No. 14
Atlanta is still in control of the NFC South, but a loss to New Orleans on Sunday dropped it from +2500 to +4000 to win the Super Bowl this season.
15. Los Angeles Rams (+5000) LW: No. 17
Winners of three straight, the Rams could make some serious noise in the NFC with a fourth straight win on Monday night against Miami.
16. Cincinnati Bengals (+5000) LW: No. 16
Joe Burrow would have a case to be the MVP this season if the Cincinnati defense could stop anyone. Instead, the Bengals are going to be fighting for the playoff lives over the next several weeks.
17. Seattle Seahawks (+20000) LW: No. 19
The Seahawks were on the bye in Week 10 and saw two NFC West teams already pick up wins...
18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+10000) LW: No. 15
Down a ton of weapons, the Bucs have dropped four in a row and are 4-6 on the season. They could end up missing the playoffs if they can't go on a run after their Week 11 bye.
19. Denver Broncos (+10000) LW: No. 20
Denver's last-second field goal agains the Chiefs was blocked, costing the team a massive upset and a chance to bet 6-4. This could be a loss that costs the Broncos in the playoff picture come December.
20. Chicago Bears (+20000) LW: No. 18
The Bears are under. 500 after three straight losses and have one of the worst offenses in the league right now. Something has to change to salvage the rest of Caleb Williams' rookie season.
21. Indianapolis Colts (+20000) LW: No. 22
Joe Flacco has not looked good since being named the starter, which shows that the Colts may have pushed their chips in on this team (for what, exactly, a chance at the playoffs?) way too early and messed up the future of Anthony Richardson .
22. New York Jets (+15000) LW: No. 21
Aaron Rodgers and the Jets scored just six points in Week 10, turning in an all-around clunker in a 31-6 loss to Arizona. It may be time for the Jets to start thinking about life after Rodgers in a failed 2024 season.
23. Dallas Cowboys (+50000) LW: No. 23
Dak Prescott's season is over, and Cooper Rush and Trey Lance showed us on Sunday that Dallas' is as well.
24. Miami Dolphins (+20000) LW: No. 24
The Dolphins' season may come down to Monday's matchup against the Rams...
25. New England Patriots (+100000) LW: No. 29
New England's defense held the Bears to just three points on Sunday, picking up a third win this season. Can Drake Maye sneak the Pats into a playoff spot? It's unlikely, but not impossible...
26. Cleveland Browns (+100000) LW: No. 25
The Browns were on the bye in Week 10.
27. New Orleans Saints (+70000) LW: No. 31
The Saints fired Dennis Allen and immediately upset the Atlanta Falcons. Go figure. I still don't think they're viable as a potential dark horse in the playoff picture.
28. Tennessee Titans (+100000) LW: No. 31
Will Levis returned in Week 10 and threw a pair of touchdowns, but the Titans still lost by 10 to the Los Angeles Chargers. With just two wins on the season, Tennessee may be better off tanking for a top draft pick than trying to earn a final playoff spot in the AFC.
29. Las Vegas Raiders (+100000) LW: No. 30
The Raiders were on the bye in Week 10.
30. Carolina Panthers (+100000) LW: No. 32
Listen, the Panthers still aren't good, but Bryce Young has shown something in these last two wins. Things have been worse in Carolina...
31. Jacksonville Jaguars (+100000) LW: No. 27
Jacksonville wasted a great defensive performance in Week 10 thanks to some subpar play from Mac Jones. With Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) potentially out for the seasonm, Jacksonville isn't going anywhere in 2024.
32. New York Giants (+100000) LW: No. 26
A loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 10 may spell the end of the Daniel Jones era, as the Giants aren't going anywhere this season -- or with him at quarterback.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.