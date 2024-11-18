NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 12 (Lions Take Over Top Spot)
What a Sunday it was in the NFL!
The Kansas City Chiefs lost for the first time this season on the road against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills -- and the win propelled Allen to the favorite in the latest NFL MVP odds.
Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers are now the No. 3 seed in the AFC and in the mix for the top spot at 8-2 after they knocked off the Baltimore Ravens.
In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers' playoff hopes are hanging on by a thread after they lost to Seattle in Week 11, falling to the No. 10 seed in the conference.
So, how did Thursday and Sunday impact our NFL Power Rankings?
Well, this week, we have a new No. 1!
The Detroit Lions have taken the top spot in the Super Bow odds, and in this week's rankings, after the Chiefs fell on Sunday. Let's dive into all 32 teams ahead of Week 12.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
1. Detroit Lions (+350) Last Week: No. 2
Detroit put up 52 points in a 52-6 rout of Jacksonville on Sunday, keeping at least a one-game buffer over everyone in the NFC. The Lions have an NFL-best +159 point differential this season.
2. Kansas City Chiefs (+450) LW: No. 1
After a bunch of close games, the Chiefs finally lost in Week 11, 30-21 to the Buffalo Bills. KC still has the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the second-best Super Bowl odds, but a 17-0 season is no longer in the cards.
3. Buffalo Bills (+550) LW: No. 4
Buffalo's win over the Chiefs moves it up to No. 3, but the team's Super Bowl odds are the move too -- from +800 to +550. Can Josh Allen lead the Bills to a Super Bowl appearance this season?
4. Philadelphia Eagles (+750) LW: No. 5
Philly took command of the NFC East, and the No. 2 seed in the conference, with a dominant win over the Washington Commanders on Thursday. The Eagles went from +1100 to +750 to win the Super Bowl as a result.
5. Pittsburgh Steelers (+1500) LW: No. 7
The Steelers remained undefeated under Russell Wilson, and they're now 20-6-3 ATS as home dogs in the Mike Tomlin era. The win over Baltimore on Sunday puts Pittsburgh at 8-2 and firmly in the No. 3 spot in the AFC.
6. Baltimore Ravens (+950) LW: No. 3
I'm not out on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, but there have been some head-scratching losses for the team this season. They're now going to fight in the wild card mix after falling two games behind the Steelers in the loss column in the AFC North.
7. Green Bay Packers (+2500) LW: No. 8
It took a blocked field goal to get the Packers their seventh win, but they got it, and they're in prime position to at least earn a wild card spot this season.
8. Houston Texans (+3000) LW: No. 9
Houston will get Nico Collins back for Monday night against Dallas at it looks to extend its lead in the AFC South.
9. Arizona Cardinals (+4500) LW: No. 11
The Cardinals were on the bye in Week 11, but they have sole possession of first in the NFC West.
10. Minnesota Vikings (+2200) LW: No. 13
Minnesota picked up another win against an inferior opponent -- Tennessee -- on Sunday, keeping it just one game behind Detroit in the NFC North.
11. Los Angeles Chargers (+4000) LW: No. 12
The Chargers nearly blew a massive lead on Sunday night, but they held on to beat the Bengals and further solidify their standing in the AFC wild card race.
12. San Francisco 49ers (+2800) LW: No. 8
After falling to 5-5 with a loss to Seattle, San Fran went from +1100 to +2800 to win the Super Bowl and is now in last in the NFC West. There's a chance the 49ers fall further in these rankings with another loss.
13. Washington Commanders (+3500) LW: No. 10
Washington's NFC East hopes may be cooked after it lost back-to-back games, including one to Philly in Week 11. At 7-4, the Commanders still have an inside track to a wild card spot in the NFC.
14. Los Angeles Rams (+8000) LW: No. 15
Los Angeles rebounded from a Week 10 loss to beat the New England Patriots and get back to 5-5 on the season. With the NFC West wide open, there's no reason to think the Rams can't make the playoffs.
15. Denver Broncos (+5000) LW: No. 19
Are the Denver Broncos for real? A 38-6 blowout of the Falcons puts the Broncos at 6-5 and a game up on the Colts for the No. 7 seed in the AFC. Bo Nix (four touchdowns in Week 11) has an argument for OROY...
16. Seattle Seahawks (+12000) LW: No. 17
Seattle picked up a massive win on a Geno Smith game-winning drive over the 49ers in Week 11. Now, Seattle is the No. 9 seed in the NFC and just one game out in the division.
17. Atlanta Falcons (+7000) LW: No. 14
A 38-6 loss to Denver dropped Atlanta from +4000 to +7000 to win the Super Bowl, and it has opened the door for Tampa and New Orleans in the NFC South.
18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+9000) LW: No. 18
The Bucs were on the bye in Week 11.
19. Cincinnati Bengals (+8000) LW: No. 16
After coming back from a massive halftime deficit, the Bengals missed not one, but two field goals that could have given them the lead in the fourth quarter and lost to the Chargers on Sunday night. Unless Cincy wins out, it's hard to see it making the playoffs after falling to 4-7.
20. Indianapolis Colts (+15000) LW: No. 21
I'm still not sold on this Colts team, but they did pull off a comeback win over the Jets, led by Anthony Richardson on the final drive. If Richardson can be a more accurate passer, the Colts could be frisky in the AFC.
21. Miami Dolphins (+8000) LW: No. 24
The Dolphins are on the move -- now the No. 9 seed in the AFC -- after back-to-back wins. They've seen their Super Bowl odds go from +20000 to +8000.
22. Chicago Bears (+50000) LW: No. 20
Good news: The Bears scored a touchdown in Week 11.
Bad news: They got blocked on a game-winning field goal to fall to 12th in the NFC at 4-6.
23. Dallas Cowboys (+100000) LW: No. 23
Can Dallas upset Houston on Monday Night Football without Dak Prescott?
24. New Orleans Saints (+50000) LW: No. 27
The Saints are 2-0 since firing Dennis Allen, and the NFC South is kinda wide open with Atlanta losing again in Week 11...
25. New York Jets (+50000) LW: No. 22
Another loss has dropped the Jets to 3-8 and they've fallen to +50000 in the odds to win the Super Bowl. Can you say "season over?"
26. Cleveland Browns (+100000) LW: No. 26
Jameis Winston and the Browns couldn't stop the New Orleans Saints and Taysom Hill on Sunday, falling to 2-8 on the season.
27. New England Patriots (+100000) LW: No. 25
There's a lot to like about Drake Maye, but this New England team isn't good enough -- especially defensively -- to make the playoffs in the AFC.
28. Tennessee Titans (+100000) LW: No. 31
Will Levis threw for 295 yards, one score and one pick in Week 11, but he also completed just 54.8 percent of his passes. It's hard to see him being the long-term option for the Titans given their struggles this season.
29. Carolina Panthers (+100000) LW: No. 30
The Panthers were on the bye in Week 11.
30. Las Vegas Raiders (+100000) LW: No. 29
Las Vegas suffered a tough loss to the Miami Dolphins, and it's looking to be in play for the No. 1 pick in 2025.
31. New York Giants (+100000) LW: No. 32
The Giants were on the bye in Week 11.
32. Jacksonville Jaguars (+100000) LW: No. 31
52-6.
The Jags have scored 13 points in two games without Trevor Lawrence and may be better off just letting him get healthy than attempting to salvage an already lost season.
