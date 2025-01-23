NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Both Games on Championship Sunday
This season's edition of the NFL Playoffs has been difficult to predict, evidenced by the SI team's records through the first two rounds. Sure, five of the eight writers have been able to predict six of the 10 games correctly, but things become a lot more difficult when you incorporate the betting odds.
There are now just three games left pick until we hit the offseason, so let's make the best of them. Conference Championship Sunday is gearing up to be one of the best weekend's of the season with two marquee matchups to decide the Super Bowl 59 matchup.
Let's take a look at everyone's picks to win the championship games.
Divisional Round Results
- Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter 2-2 (-0.82 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 2-2 (-1.41 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 1-3 (-2.77 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 2-2 (-1.41 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 2-2 (-0.82 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 2-2 (-1.41 units)
- Peter Dewey, Senior Editor Betting 1-3 (-2.77 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor Betting 1-3 (-2.64 units)
Playoff Results
- Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter 4-6 (-4.39 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 6-4 (-1.55 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 6-4 (-0.46 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 6-4 (-1.55 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 6-4 (-0.96 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 5-5 (-3.53 units)
- Peter Dewey, Senior Editor Betting 6-4 (-0.46 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor Betting 2-8 (-7.43 units)
NFL Championship Sunday Picks
All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Commanders (+230) vs. Eagles (-285) Picks
- Albert Breer: Eagles
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Commanders
- Conor Orr: Eagles
- John Pluym: Commanders
- Matt Verderame: Eagles
- Peter Dewey: Commanders
- Iain MacMillan: Eagles
Bills (+105) vs. Chiefs (-125) Picks
- Albert Breer: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
- Peter Dewey: Chiefs
- Iain MacMillan: Chiefs
More NFL Betting Articles
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.