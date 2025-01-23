SI

NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Both Games on Championship Sunday

The SI Team gives their picks for both the AFC and NFC Championship games

SI Staff

The SI Team makes their picks for the Conference Championship round of the NFL Playoffs.
In this story:

This season's edition of the NFL Playoffs has been difficult to predict, evidenced by the SI team's records through the first two rounds. Sure, five of the eight writers have been able to predict six of the 10 games correctly, but things become a lot more difficult when you incorporate the betting odds.

There are now just three games left pick until we hit the offseason, so let's make the best of them. Conference Championship Sunday is gearing up to be one of the best weekend's of the season with two marquee matchups to decide the Super Bowl 59 matchup.

Let's take a look at everyone's picks to win the championship games.

Divisional Round Results

Playoff Results

NFL Championship Sunday Picks

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

The SI Team's picks for the Championship Sunday
Commanders (+230) vs. Eagles (-285) Picks

  • Albert Breer: Eagles
  • Mitch Goldich: Eagles
  • Gilberto Manzano: Commanders
  • Conor Orr: Eagles
  • John Pluym: Commanders
  • Matt Verderame: Eagles
  • Peter Dewey: Commanders
  • Iain MacMillan: Eagles

Bills (+105) vs. Chiefs (-125) Picks

  • Albert Breer: Bills
  • Mitch Goldich: Bills
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
  • Conor Orr: Bills
  • John Pluym: Bills
  • Matt Verderame: Chiefs
  • Peter Dewey: Chiefs
  • Iain MacMillan: Chiefs

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

