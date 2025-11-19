SI

NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 12

Iain MacMillan

The Sports Illustrated team gives their picks for all 14 games in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season.
The Sports Illustrated team gives their picks for all 14 games in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season. / Sports Illustrated

After weeks of having just two members of the SI Team sporting a profitable record with their picks so far this NFL season, Clare Brennan has joined as a third profitable picker. She had a strong 12-3 in Week 11 to bring her season-to-date record back into the green.

It's time to move on to Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season. The team has its picks locked in, so let's dive into them.

Week 11 Results

Season-to-Date Results

NFL Week 12 Picks

NFL Week 12 Picks
NFL Week 12 Picks / Sports Illustrated

All odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Bills (-278) vs. Texans (+225)

  • Clare Brennan: Bills
  • Mitch Goldich: Bills
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bills
  • Conor Orr: Bills
  • John Pluym: Bills
  • Matt Verderame: Bills
  • Iain MacMillan: Texans
  • Peter Dewey: Bills

Colts (+154) vs. Chiefs (-185)

  • Clare Brennan: Colts
  • Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
  • Gilberto Manzano: Colts
  • Conor Orr: Colts
  • John Pluym: Chiefs
  • Matt Verderame: Chiefs
  • Iain MacMillan: Chiefs
  • Peter Dewey: Chiefs

Steelers (+130) vs. Bears (-155)

  • Clare Brennan: Bears
  • Mitch Goldich: Bears
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bears
  • Conor Orr: Bears
  • John Pluym: Bears
  • Matt Verderame: Bears
  • Iain MacMillan: Steelers
  • Peter Dewey: Bears

Patriots (-440) vs. Bengals (+340)

  • Clare Brennan: Patriots
  • Mitch Goldich: Patriots
  • Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
  • Conor Orr: Patriots
  • John Pluym: Patriots
  • Matt Verderame: Patriots
  • Iain MacMillan: Patriots
  • Peter Dewey: Patriots

Jets (+600) vs. Ravens (-900)

  • Clare Brennan: Ravens
  • Mitch Goldich: Ravens
  • Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
  • Conor Orr: Ravens
  • John Pluym: Ravens
  • Matt Verderame: Ravens
  • Iain MacMillan: Ravens
  • Peter Dewey: Ravens

Seahawks (-850) vs. Titans (+575)

  • Clare Brennan: Seahawks
  • Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
  • Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
  • Conor Orr: Seahawks
  • John Pluym: Seahawks
  • Matt Verderame: Seahawks
  • Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
  • Peter Dewey: Seahawks

Vikings (+260) vs. Packers (-325)

  • Clare Brennan: Packers
  • Mitch Goldich: Packers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Packers
  • Conor Orr: Packers
  • John Pluym: Vikings
  • Matt Verderame: Packers
  • Iain MacMillan: Packers
  • Peter Dewey: Packers

Giants (+390) vs. Lions (-520)

  • Clare Brennan: Lions
  • Mitch Goldich: Lions
  • Gilberto Manzano: Lions
  • Conor Orr: Lions
  • John Pluym: Lions
  • Matt Verderame: Lions
  • Iain MacMillan: Lions
  • Peter Dewey: Lions

Jaguars (-148) vs. Cardinals (+124)

  • Clare Brennan: Jaguars
  • Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
  • Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
  • Conor Orr: Cardinals
  • John Pluym: Jaguars
  • Matt Verderame: Jaguars
  • Iain MacMillan: Cardinals
  • Peter Dewey: Jaguars

Browns (+145) vs. Raiders (-175)

  • Clare Brennan: Raiders
  • Mitch Goldich: Raiders
  • Gilberto Manzano: Browns
  • Conor Orr: Raiders
  • John Pluym: Raiders
  • Matt Verderame: Raiders
  • Iain MacMillan: Raiders
  • Peter Dewey: Browns

Falcons (+105) vs. Saints (-125)

  • Clare Brennan: Falcons
  • Mitch Goldich: Falcons
  • Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
  • Conor Orr: Falcons
  • John Pluym: Falcons
  • Matt Verderame: Falcons
  • Iain MacMillan: Falcons
  • Peter Dewey: Falcons

Eagles (-185) vs. Cowboys (+154)

  • Clare Brennan: Eagles
  • Mitch Goldich: Eagles
  • Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
  • Conor Orr: Cowboys
  • John Pluym: Cowboys
  • Matt Verderame: Eagles
  • Iain MacMillan: Eagles
  • Peter Dewey: Eagles

Buccaneers (+250) vs. Rams (-310)

  • Clare Brennan: Rams
  • Mitch Goldich: Rams
  • Gilberto Manzano: Rams
  • Conor Orr: Rams
  • John Pluym: Buccaneers
  • Matt Verderame: Rams
  • Iain MacMillan: Rams
  • Peter Dewey: Rams

Panthers (+275) vs. 49ers (-345)

  • Clare Brennan: 49ers
  • Mitch Goldich: 49ers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
  • Conor Orr: 49ers
  • John Pluym: 49ers
  • Matt Verderame: 49ers
  • Iain MacMillan: 49ers
  • Peter Dewey: 49ers

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting