NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 12
After weeks of having just two members of the SI Team sporting a profitable record with their picks so far this NFL season, Clare Brennan has joined as a third profitable picker. She had a strong 12-3 in Week 11 to bring her season-to-date record back into the green.
It's time to move on to Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season. The team has its picks locked in, so let's dive into them.
Week 11 Results
- Clare Brennan, Associate Editor 12-3 (+4.22 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 10-5 (+0.33 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 9-6 (-1.34 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 11-4 (+1.88 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 12-3 (+4.01 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 12-3 (+3.12 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting 8-7 (-4.04 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting 11-4 (+3.04 units)
Season-to-Date Results
- Clare Brennan, Associate Editor 107-56-1 (+0.63 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 105-58-1 (-3.54 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 95-78 (-16.31 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 110-53-1 (+15.42 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 102-61-1 (-7.35 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 109-53-1 (+7.26 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting 94-69-1 (-15.08 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting 105-59-1 (-3.29 units)
NFL Week 12 Picks
All odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Bills (-278) vs. Texans (+225)
- Clare Brennan: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
- Iain MacMillan: Texans
- Peter Dewey: Bills
Colts (+154) vs. Chiefs (-185)
- Clare Brennan: Colts
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Colts
- Conor Orr: Colts
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
- Iain MacMillan: Chiefs
- Peter Dewey: Chiefs
Steelers (+130) vs. Bears (-155)
- Clare Brennan: Bears
- Mitch Goldich: Bears
- Gilberto Manzano: Bears
- Conor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym: Bears
- Matt Verderame: Bears
- Iain MacMillan: Steelers
- Peter Dewey: Bears
Patriots (-440) vs. Bengals (+340)
- Clare Brennan: Patriots
- Mitch Goldich: Patriots
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Patriots
- John Pluym: Patriots
- Matt Verderame: Patriots
- Iain MacMillan: Patriots
- Peter Dewey: Patriots
Jets (+600) vs. Ravens (-900)
- Clare Brennan: Ravens
- Mitch Goldich: Ravens
- Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
- Conor Orr: Ravens
- John Pluym: Ravens
- Matt Verderame: Ravens
- Iain MacMillan: Ravens
- Peter Dewey: Ravens
Seahawks (-850) vs. Titans (+575)
- Clare Brennan: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
- Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
- Peter Dewey: Seahawks
Vikings (+260) vs. Packers (-325)
- Clare Brennan: Packers
- Mitch Goldich: Packers
- Gilberto Manzano: Packers
- Conor Orr: Packers
- John Pluym: Vikings
- Matt Verderame: Packers
- Iain MacMillan: Packers
- Peter Dewey: Packers
Giants (+390) vs. Lions (-520)
- Clare Brennan: Lions
- Mitch Goldich: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano: Lions
- Conor Orr: Lions
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Lions
- Iain MacMillan: Lions
- Peter Dewey: Lions
Jaguars (-148) vs. Cardinals (+124)
- Clare Brennan: Jaguars
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
- Conor Orr: Cardinals
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Jaguars
- Iain MacMillan: Cardinals
- Peter Dewey: Jaguars
Browns (+145) vs. Raiders (-175)
- Clare Brennan: Raiders
- Mitch Goldich: Raiders
- Gilberto Manzano: Browns
- Conor Orr: Raiders
- John Pluym: Raiders
- Matt Verderame: Raiders
- Iain MacMillan: Raiders
- Peter Dewey: Browns
Falcons (+105) vs. Saints (-125)
- Clare Brennan: Falcons
- Mitch Goldich: Falcons
- Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
- Conor Orr: Falcons
- John Pluym: Falcons
- Matt Verderame: Falcons
- Iain MacMillan: Falcons
- Peter Dewey: Falcons
Eagles (-185) vs. Cowboys (+154)
- Clare Brennan: Eagles
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
- Conor Orr: Cowboys
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame: Eagles
- Iain MacMillan: Eagles
- Peter Dewey: Eagles
Buccaneers (+250) vs. Rams (-310)
- Clare Brennan: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Buccaneers
- Matt Verderame: Rams
- Iain MacMillan: Rams
- Peter Dewey: Rams
Panthers (+275) vs. 49ers (-345)
- Clare Brennan: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
- Conor Orr: 49ers
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
- Iain MacMillan: 49ers
- Peter Dewey: 49ers
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
