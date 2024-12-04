SI

NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 14

The Sports Illustrated team gives their picks for all 16 games in Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season.

SI Staff

Week 13 of the NFL season marked the first time someone posted a PERFECT 16-0 record. Congratulations to Peter Dewey who went a perfect 16-0 with his picks for Week 13, including nailing the Steelers and Eagles to pull off the upset against their opponents.

We move on to Week 14 which will be the final week of BYEs. Six teams have the week off leaving us with 13 games to pick. Let's take a look at the full standings so far this season and then get to the Week 14 picks.

Week 13 Results

Season-to-Date Results

NFL Week 14 Picks

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers (+142) vs. Lions (-170) Picks

  • Albert Breer: Lions
  • Mitch Goldich: Lions
  • Gilberto Manzano: Packers
  • Conor Orr: Packers
  • John Pluym: Lions
  • Matt Verderame: Lions
  • Peter Dewey: Lions
Jaguars (+154) vs. Titans (-185) Picks

  • Albert Breer: Titans
  • Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
  • Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
  • Conor Orr: Titans
  • John Pluym: Titans
  • Matt Verderame: Titans
  • Peter Dewey: Titans
  • Iain MacMillan: Titans

Jets (+205) vs. Dolphins (-250) Picks

  • Albert Breer: Dolphins
  • Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
  • Gilberto Manzano: Dolphins
  • Conor Orr: Dolphins
  • John Pluym: Dolphins
  • Matt Verderame: Dolphins
  • Peter Dewey: Dolphins
  • Iain MacMillan: Dolphins

Falcons (+200) vs. Vikings (-245) Picks

  • Albert Breer: Vikings
  • Mitch Goldich: Vikings
  • Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
  • Conor Orr: Vikings
  • John Pluym: Vikings
  • Matt Verderame: Vikings
  • Peter Dewey: Vikings
  • Iain MacMillan: Vikings

Saints (-250) vs. Giants (+205) Picks

  • Albert Breer: Saints
  • Mitch Goldich: Saints
  • Gilberto Manzano: Giants
  • Conor Orr: Saints
  • John Pluym: Saints
  • Matt Verderame: Saints
  • Peter Dewey: Saints
  • Iain MacMillan: Saints

Panthers (+440) vs. Eagles (-600) Picks

  • Albert Breer: Eagles
  • Mitch Goldich: Eagles
  • Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
  • Conor Orr: Eagles
  • John Pluym: Eagles
  • Matt Verderame: Eagles
  • Peter Dewey: Eagles
  • Iain MacMillan: Eagles

Browns (+230) vs. Steelers (-285) Picks

  • Albert Breer: Steelers
  • Mitch Goldich: Steelers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Steelers
  • Conor Orr: Steelers
  • John Pluym: Steelers
  • Matt Verderame: Steelers
  • Peter Dewey: Steelers
  • Iain MacMillan: Browns

Raiders (+220) vs. Buccaneers (-270) Picks

  • Albert Breer: Buccaneers
  • Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
  • Conor Orr: Buccaneers
  • John Pluym: Buccaneers
  • Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
  • Peter Dewey: Buccaneers
  • Iain MacMillan: Buccaneers

Seahawks (+114) vs. Cardinals (-135) Picks

  • Albert Breer: Seahawks
  • Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
  • Gilberto Manzano: Cardinals
  • Conor Orr: Cardinals
  • John Pluym: Seahawks
  • Matt Verderame: Cardinals
  • Peter Dewey: Cardinals
  • Iain MacMillan: Cardinals

Bills (-205) vs. Rams (+170) Picks

  • Albert Breer: Bills
  • Mitch Goldich: Bills
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bills
  • Conor Orr: Bills
  • John Pluym: Bills
  • Matt Verderame: Rams
  • Peter Dewey: Bills
  • Iain MacMillan: Bills

Bears (+160) vs. 49ers (-192) Picks

  • Albert Breer: 49ers
  • Mitch Goldich: Bears
  • Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
  • Conor Orr: Bears
  • John Pluym: 49ers
  • Matt Verderame: 49ers
  • Peter Dewey: 49ers
  • Iain MacMillan: 49ers

Chargers (+164) vs. Chiefs (-198) Picks

  • Albert Breer: Chargers
  • Mitch Goldich: Chargers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
  • Conor Orr: Chargers
  • John Pluym: Chiefs
  • Matt Verderame: Chiefs
  • Peter Dewey: Chargers
  • Iain MacMillan: Chargers

Bengals (-238) vs. Cowboys (+195) Picks

  • Albert Breer: Bengals
  • Mitch Goldich: Bengals
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
  • Conor Orr: Cowboys
  • John Pluym: Bengals
  • Matt Verderame: Bengals
  • Peter Dewey: Bengals
  • Iain MacMillan: Bengals

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

