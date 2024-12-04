NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 14
The Sports Illustrated team gives their picks for all 16 games in Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season.
Week 13 of the NFL season marked the first time someone posted a PERFECT 16-0 record. Congratulations to Peter Dewey who went a perfect 16-0 with his picks for Week 13, including nailing the Steelers and Eagles to pull off the upset against their opponents.
We move on to Week 14 which will be the final week of BYEs. Six teams have the week off leaving us with 13 games to pick. Let's take a look at the full standings so far this season and then get to the Week 14 picks.
Week 13 Results
- Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter 12-4 (+1.62 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 15-1 (+7.2 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 13-3 (+3.86 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 9-7 (-2 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 11-5 (-0.18 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 15-1 (+7.2 units)
- Peter Dewey, Senior Editor Betting 16-0 (+9.5 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor Betting 9-7 (-1.09 units)
Season-to-Date Results
- Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter 123-72 (-6.75 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 135-60 (+18.00 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 119-76 (-3.81 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 126-69 (+21.05 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 130-65 (+7.99 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 137-58 (+18.73 units)
- Peter Dewey, Senior Editor Betting 129-66 (+7.24 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor Betting 107-88 (-18.66 units)
NFL Week 14 Picks
All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Packers (+142) vs. Lions (-170) Picks
- Albert Breer: Lions
- Mitch Goldich: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano: Packers
- Conor Orr: Packers
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Lions
- Peter Dewey: Lions
- Iain MacMillan: Packers
Jaguars (+154) vs. Titans (-185) Picks
- Albert Breer: Titans
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
- Conor Orr: Titans
- John Pluym: Titans
- Matt Verderame: Titans
- Peter Dewey: Titans
- Iain MacMillan: Titans
Jets (+205) vs. Dolphins (-250) Picks
- Albert Breer: Dolphins
- Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
- Gilberto Manzano: Dolphins
- Conor Orr: Dolphins
- John Pluym: Dolphins
- Matt Verderame: Dolphins
- Peter Dewey: Dolphins
- Iain MacMillan: Dolphins
Falcons (+200) vs. Vikings (-245) Picks
- Albert Breer: Vikings
- Mitch Goldich: Vikings
- Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
- Conor Orr: Vikings
- John Pluym: Vikings
- Matt Verderame: Vikings
- Peter Dewey: Vikings
- Iain MacMillan: Vikings
Saints (-250) vs. Giants (+205) Picks
- Albert Breer: Saints
- Mitch Goldich: Saints
- Gilberto Manzano: Giants
- Conor Orr: Saints
- John Pluym: Saints
- Matt Verderame: Saints
- Peter Dewey: Saints
- Iain MacMillan: Saints
Panthers (+440) vs. Eagles (-600) Picks
- Albert Breer: Eagles
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
- Conor Orr: Eagles
- John Pluym: Eagles
- Matt Verderame: Eagles
- Peter Dewey: Eagles
- Iain MacMillan: Eagles
Browns (+230) vs. Steelers (-285) Picks
- Albert Breer: Steelers
- Mitch Goldich: Steelers
- Gilberto Manzano: Steelers
- Conor Orr: Steelers
- John Pluym: Steelers
- Matt Verderame: Steelers
- Peter Dewey: Steelers
- Iain MacMillan: Browns
Raiders (+220) vs. Buccaneers (-270) Picks
- Albert Breer: Buccaneers
- Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
- Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
- Conor Orr: Buccaneers
- John Pluym: Buccaneers
- Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
- Peter Dewey: Buccaneers
- Iain MacMillan: Buccaneers
Seahawks (+114) vs. Cardinals (-135) Picks
- Albert Breer: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Cardinals
- Conor Orr: Cardinals
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Cardinals
- Peter Dewey: Cardinals
- Iain MacMillan: Cardinals
Bills (-205) vs. Rams (+170) Picks
- Albert Breer: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Rams
- Peter Dewey: Bills
- Iain MacMillan: Bills
Bears (+160) vs. 49ers (-192) Picks
- Albert Breer: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: Bears
- Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
- Conor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
- Peter Dewey: 49ers
- Iain MacMillan: 49ers
Chargers (+164) vs. Chiefs (-198) Picks
- Albert Breer: Chargers
- Mitch Goldich: Chargers
- Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
- Conor Orr: Chargers
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
- Peter Dewey: Chargers
- Iain MacMillan: Chargers
Bengals (-238) vs. Cowboys (+195) Picks
- Albert Breer: Bengals
- Mitch Goldich: Bengals
- Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
- Conor Orr: Cowboys
- John Pluym: Bengals
- Matt Verderame: Bengals
- Peter Dewey: Bengals
- Iain MacMillan: Bengals
