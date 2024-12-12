NFL Upset Predictions and Picks for Week 15 (Browns Primed to Upset Chiefs)
The NFL season marches on and at this point of the schedule, unexpected upsets could completely flip the playoff picture on its head.
Last week, Albert Breer and Matt Verderame nailed their upset picks. Breer correctly predicted the Seahawks to take down the Cardinals and Verderame picked the Rams to upset the Bills.
We move on to Week 15 and the SI Team is back to breakdown their favorite upset picks for this week's action. Let's dive into them.
Season-to-Date Upset Records
- Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter 5-7 (-0.61 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 5-9 (+2.13 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 7-7 (+1.95 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 5-9 (-1.65 units)
- Peter Dewey, Senior Editor Betting 5-9 (-1.7 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor Betting 2-12 (-8.45 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 4-10 (-5.38 units)
Conor Orr Week 15 Upset Pick
Browns (+188) to Upset Chiefs
The one way to avoid the Chiefs’ intense end-of-game nail-biter moment is to completely blow the doors off them with four first-half 30-plus yard touchdown passes from Jameis Winston. Is that really going to happen? No. But could the Browns go full agent of chaos here and disrupt the Chiefs? Absolutely. -- Conor Orr
Matt Verderame Week 15 Upset Pick
Browns (+188) to Upset Chiefs
Go ahead and yell at me for taking every favorite this week, but I’m not a big fan of any underdog in Week 15. That said, the Browns are absolutely covering the spread against Kansas City, which treats a three-point win like a blowout victory. While the Chiefs will probably follow the script and find a way to win, the Browns are a tough out because of Jameis Winston’s enigmatic nature and a quality defense. -- Matt Verderame
Gilberto Manzano Week 15 Upset Pick
Seahawks (+124) to Upset Packers
Are we sure the Green Bay Packers are more than just a good team? They don’t have the feel of a Super Bowl contender with a 0–4 record against the Lions, Eagles, and Vikings. You can argue that the Seahawks and Packers are evenly matched-teams, so I’ll take the home team that’s been rolling the past month. Coach Mike Macdonald’s defense could give Jordan Love plenty of fits. Love is a talented quarterback, but he occasionally reminds us that he still has plenty to learn in his second season as the starter. -- Gilberto Manzano
Peter Dewey Week 15 Upset Pick
Buccaneers (+124) to Upset Chargers
Don’t look now, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the favorite to win the NFC South and have won three games in a row heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers are coming off a last-second loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and they’ve been one of the best scoring defenses in the NFL all season long, But, Tampa Bay (4-2 on the road) is rolling on offense right now, ranking sixth in the NFL in EPA/Play.
On the other hand, the Chargers are just 16th in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense, and I think that makes it tough for them to pull out a sizable win in this matchup. I’ll take the Bucs to stay hot in Week 15. -- Peter Dewey
Iain MacMillan Week 15 Upset Pick
Miami Dolphins (+130) to Upset Texans
There are a ton of red flags surrounding this team entering the final stretch of the season. To say C.J. Stroud has regressed this year may be an understatement. He ranks 28th amongst all quarterbacks in EPA+CPOE composite, two spots below Daniel Jones and just one spot above Caleb Williams. As a whole, their offense is 22nd in EPA per play and 30th in success rate.
Now, they host a Dolphins offense that continues to be elite as long as they're not being asked to play in cold weather conditions. Let's remember the Dolphins are technically still alive in the playoff race but will need to win out and get some help from other teams. There's no question in my opinion they have the far superior offense in this game so I'll ride them as underdogs in this AFC showdown. -- Iain MacMillan
