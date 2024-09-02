SI

NFL Week 1 Schedule, Odds, Spread and Total for Every Game

Breaking down the opening odds for every NFL game in Week 1 of the 2024 season.

Peter Dewey

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here!

The 2024 regular season kicks off on Thursday night with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Baltimore Ravens.

That matchup is followed by some Friday night football, as the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers do battle in Brazil in the first international game of the season.

With 16 games in action from Thursday through Monday, we've compiled a one-stop shop to see all of the odds for Week 1. There are plenty of teams favored at home, but the Houston Texans, and Minnesota Vikings have been set as road favorites in Week 1.

Who are oddsmakers expecting to win this week? The full odds from DraftKings are listed below!

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Thursday, Sept. 5 -- Thursday Night Football

Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Spread

  • Ravens +3 (-118)
  • Chiefs -3 (-102)

Moneyline

  • Ravens: +124
  • Chiefs: -148

Total

  • 46.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Friday, Sept. 6 -- NFL Brazil Game

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Spread

  • Packers +2.5 (-102)
  • Eagles -2.5 (-118)

Moneyline

  • Packers: +120
  • Eagles: -142

Total

  • 48.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Sunday, Sept. 8 -- 1 p.m. EST Games

New England Patriots vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Spread

  • Patriots +8.5 (-108)
  • Bengals -8.5 (-112)

Moneyline

  • Patriots: +330
  • Bengals: -425

Total

  • 40.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Buffalo Bills

Spread

  • Cardinals +6 (-110)
  • Bills -6 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Cardinals: +225
  • Bills: -278

Total

  • 48 (Over -112/Under -108)

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Spread

  • Texans -2.5 (-110)
  • Colts +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Texans: -135
  • Colts: +114

Total

  • 48.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins

Spread

  • Jaguars +3.5 (-122)
  • Dolphins -3.5 (+102)

Moneyline

  • Jaguars: +140
  • Dolphins: -166

Total

  • 49.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears

Spread

  • Titans +4.5 (-112)
  • Bears -4.5 (-108)

Moneyline

  • Titans: +170
  • Bears: -205

Total

  • 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Spread

  • Steelers +3 (-115)
  • Falcons -3 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Steelers: +124
  • Falcons: -148

Total

  • 41 (Over -108/Under -112)

Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants

Spread

  • Vikings -1 (-112)
  • Giants +1 (-108)

Moneyline

  • Vikings: -118
  • Giants: -102

Total

  • 41.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints

Spread

  • Panthers +4.5 (-112)
  • Saints -4.5 (-108)

Moneyline

  • Panthers: +170
  • Saints: -205

Total

  • 40 (Over -112/Under -108)

Sunday, Sept. 8 -- 4 p.m. EST Games

Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks

Spread

  • Broncos +6 (-115)
  • Seahawks -6 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Broncos: +195
  • Seahawks: -238

Total

  • 42 (Over -108/Under -112)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Spread

  • Raiders +3 (-105)
  • Chargers -3 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Raiders: +136
  • Chargers: -162

Total

  • 41.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns

Spread

  • Cowboys +2.5 (-105)
  • Browns -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Cowboys: +120
  • Browns: -142

Total

  • 42 (Over -110/Under -110)

Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Spread

  • Commanders +3.5 (-118)
  • Bucs -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline

  • Commanders: +150
  • Bucs: -180

Total

  • 44 (Over -108/Under -112)

Sunday, Sept. 8 -- Sunday Night Football

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions

Spread

  • Rams +3.5 (-115)
  • Lions -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Rams: +142
  • Lions: -170

Total

  • 51 (Over -108/Under -112)

Monday, Sept. 9 -- Monday Night Football

New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers

Spread

  • Jets +3.5 (-108)
  • 49ers -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline

  • Jets: +170
  • 49ers: -205

Total

  • 43.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Peter Dewey

PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

Home/Betting