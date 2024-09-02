NFL Week 1 Schedule, Odds, Spread and Total for Every Game
Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here!
The 2024 regular season kicks off on Thursday night with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Baltimore Ravens.
That matchup is followed by some Friday night football, as the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers do battle in Brazil in the first international game of the season.
With 16 games in action from Thursday through Monday, we've compiled a one-stop shop to see all of the odds for Week 1. There are plenty of teams favored at home, but the Houston Texans, and Minnesota Vikings have been set as road favorites in Week 1.
Who are oddsmakers expecting to win this week? The full odds from DraftKings are listed below!
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Thursday, Sept. 5 -- Thursday Night Football
Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Spread
- Ravens +3 (-118)
- Chiefs -3 (-102)
Moneyline
- Ravens: +124
- Chiefs: -148
Total
- 46.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Friday, Sept. 6 -- NFL Brazil Game
Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Spread
- Packers +2.5 (-102)
- Eagles -2.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Packers: +120
- Eagles: -142
Total
- 48.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Sunday, Sept. 8 -- 1 p.m. EST Games
New England Patriots vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Spread
- Patriots +8.5 (-108)
- Bengals -8.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Patriots: +330
- Bengals: -425
Total
- 40.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Arizona Cardinals vs. Buffalo Bills
Spread
- Cardinals +6 (-110)
- Bills -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cardinals: +225
- Bills: -278
Total
- 48 (Over -112/Under -108)
Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts
Spread
- Texans -2.5 (-110)
- Colts +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texans: -135
- Colts: +114
Total
- 48.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins
Spread
- Jaguars +3.5 (-122)
- Dolphins -3.5 (+102)
Moneyline
- Jaguars: +140
- Dolphins: -166
Total
- 49.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears
Spread
- Titans +4.5 (-112)
- Bears -4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Titans: +170
- Bears: -205
Total
- 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons
Spread
- Steelers +3 (-115)
- Falcons -3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Steelers: +124
- Falcons: -148
Total
- 41 (Over -108/Under -112)
Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants
Spread
- Vikings -1 (-112)
- Giants +1 (-108)
Moneyline
- Vikings: -118
- Giants: -102
Total
- 41.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints
Spread
- Panthers +4.5 (-112)
- Saints -4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Panthers: +170
- Saints: -205
Total
- 40 (Over -112/Under -108)
Sunday, Sept. 8 -- 4 p.m. EST Games
Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks
Spread
- Broncos +6 (-115)
- Seahawks -6 (-105)
Moneyline
- Broncos: +195
- Seahawks: -238
Total
- 42 (Over -108/Under -112)
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Spread
- Raiders +3 (-105)
- Chargers -3 (-115)
Moneyline
- Raiders: +136
- Chargers: -162
Total
- 41.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns
Spread
- Cowboys +2.5 (-105)
- Browns -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Cowboys: +120
- Browns: -142
Total
- 42 (Over -110/Under -110)
Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Spread
- Commanders +3.5 (-118)
- Bucs -3.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Commanders: +150
- Bucs: -180
Total
- 44 (Over -108/Under -112)
Sunday, Sept. 8 -- Sunday Night Football
Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions
Spread
- Rams +3.5 (-115)
- Lions -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Rams: +142
- Lions: -170
Total
- 51 (Over -108/Under -112)
Monday, Sept. 9 -- Monday Night Football
New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers
Spread
- Jets +3.5 (-108)
- 49ers -3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Jets: +170
- 49ers: -205
Total
- 43.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.