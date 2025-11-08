NFL Week 10 Best Bets (Predictions for Rams vs. 49ers, Ravens vs. Vikings on Sunday)
An interesting Week 10 slate is set for Sunday, Nov. 9, and there are plenty of bets to consider across the board.
Luckily, the SI Betting team has things narrowed down as the NFL kicks off the second half of the season. It’s been an up-and-down season in this best bets column, but there are a pair of teams that are worth targeting on Sunday.
SI’s Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan share their favorite bets for Sunday’s action every week, and we’re aiming to have a big second half of the season, starting with a pair of favorites on Sunday afternoon.
Let’s dive into the breakdowns for each of these picks in Week 10.
NFL Best Bets for Week 10
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Los Angeles Rams -4.5 (-110) vs. San Francisco 49ers – Iain MacMillan
- Baltimore Ravens -3.5 (-118) vs. Minnesota Vikings – Peter Dewey
Los Angeles Rams -4.5 (-110) vs. San Francisco 49ers – Iain MacMillan
The San Francisco 49ers have a strong record this season, but their underlying metrics are concerning.
They rank just 15th in the league in Net Yards per Play, 15th in DVOA, 15th in EPA per play, and 22nd in opponent EPA per play.
Now, they have to take on a Los Angeles Rams team that is the only squad in the NFL that ranks inside the top six in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play.
It's time for the 49ers to regress to where they belong. I'll take the Rams to win and cover in this NFC West matchup.
Baltimore Ravens -3.5 (-118) vs. Minnesota Vikings – Peter Dewey
For all of the issues the Baltimore Ravens had in their 1-5 start to the season, they’re right back in the mix for the AFC North at 3-5 and favored to win a third game in a row against J.J. McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10.
This is a prime time to sell high on the Vikings, who upset the Detroit Lions last night but still aren’t nearly as good as this spread suggests.
In three starts this season, McCarthy has thrown for just 444 yards while completing 57.6 percent of his passes, and now he has to go toe-to-toe with one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL?
I’m not buying it. Baltimore is averaging 31.8 points per game in the five games that Lamar Jackson has played in, and it should be able to move the ball on a Minnesota defense that has fallen to ninth in EPA/Play and 19th in EPA/Rush this season.
Meanwhile, the Vikings have the talent on the outside to expose this struggling Baltimore secondary, but I am not sold on McCarthy being able to make the throws. The betting market is high on the Ravens, but it’s also high on Minnesota after such a big upset win on the road.
I think Baltimore rolls in this game, as Jackson has proven that when he’s healthy this offense is going to put up big numbers.
