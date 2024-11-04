NFL Week 10 Schedule, Odds, Spread and Total for Every Game (Eagles vs. Cowboys Meet in NFC East Duel)
We're officially halfway through the 2024 NFL season. Plenty of teams have announced themselves as playoff contenders while many others are already starting to look ahead to the upcoming offseason.
This week's Thursday Night Football game is going to be a high-stakes affair in the AFC North between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. On Sunday, we'll see the final international game of the season when the New York Giants take on the Carolina Panthers.
A potential Super Bowl matchup will be on display on Sunday Night Football in Week 10 when the Detroit Lions head to Houston to take on the Texans. Finally, this week's slate will conclude when the Miami Dolphins travel to the West Coast to take on the Los Angeles Rams.
Let's take a look at the full list of opening odds for every Week 10 game.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
NFL Week 10 BYE Weeks
- Cleveland Browns
- Green Bay Packers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Seattle Seahawks
Thursday, November 7th -- Thursday Night Football
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds
Spread
- Bengals +6
- Ravens -6
Moneyline
- Bengals: +215
- Ravens: -265
Total
- 52.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Sunday, November 10th -- Germany Game at 9:30 am ET
New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers Odds
Spread
- Giants -4.5
- Panthers +4.5
Moneyline
- Giants -225
- Panthers +185
Total
- 41.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Sunday, November 10th -- 1 p.m. EST Games
New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears Odds
Spread
- Patriots +6.5 (-108)
- Bears -6.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Patriots: +260
- Bears: -325
Total
- 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts Odds
Spread
- Bills -5
- Colts +5
Moneyline
- Bills: -225
- Colts: +185
Total
- 47 (Over -110/Under -110)
Minnesota Vikings vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds
Spread
- Vikings -4.5
- Jaguars +4.5
Moneyline
- Vikings: -205
- Jaguars: +170
Total
- 47 (Over -108/Under -112)
Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds
Spread
- Broncos +8.5
- Chiefs -8.5
Moneyline
- Broncos: +320
- Chiefs: -410
Total
- 42 (Over -108/Under -112)
Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints Odds
Spread
- Falcons -3.5
- Saints +3.5
Moneyline
- Falcons: -185
- Saints: +154
Total
- 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds
Spread
- 49ers -6
- Buccaneers +6
Moneyline
- 49ers: -285
- Buccaneers: +230
Total
- 48 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Washington Commanders Odds
Spread
- Steelers +2
- Commanders -2
Moneyline
- Steelers: +110
- Commanders: -130
Total
- 44.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Sunday, November 10th -- 4 p.m. EST Games
Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds
Spread
- Titans +7.5
- Chargers -7.5
Moneyline
- Titans: +300
- Chargers: -380
Total
- 38 (Over -112/Under -108)
New York Jets vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds
Spread
- Jets +1
- Cardinals -1
Moneyline
- Jets: -108
- Cardinals: -112
Total
- 45 (Over -112/Under -108)
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds
Spread
- Eagles -6
- Cowboys +6
Moneyline
- Eagles: -270
- Cowboys: +220
Total
- 44 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, November 10th -- Sunday Night Football
Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans Odds
Spread
- Lions -3.5
- Texans +3.5
Moneyline
- Lions -192
- Texans +160
Total
- 48.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Monday November 11th -- Monday Night Football
Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Rams
Spread
- Dolphins +2
- Rams -2
Moneyline
- Dolphins: +110
- Rams: -130
Total
- 50.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
