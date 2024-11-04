SI

NFL Week 10 Schedule, Odds, Spread and Total for Every Game (Eagles vs. Cowboys Meet in NFC East Duel)

Breaking down the NFL Week 10 schedule, including the odds for every game.

Nov 5, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
We're officially halfway through the 2024 NFL season. Plenty of teams have announced themselves as playoff contenders while many others are already starting to look ahead to the upcoming offseason.

This week's Thursday Night Football game is going to be a high-stakes affair in the AFC North between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. On Sunday, we'll see the final international game of the season when the New York Giants take on the Carolina Panthers.

A potential Super Bowl matchup will be on display on Sunday Night Football in Week 10 when the Detroit Lions head to Houston to take on the Texans. Finally, this week's slate will conclude when the Miami Dolphins travel to the West Coast to take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Let's take a look at the full list of opening odds for every Week 10 game.

NFL Week 10 BYE Weeks

  • Cleveland Browns
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Seattle Seahawks

Thursday, November 7th -- Thursday Night Football

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds

Spread

  • Bengals +6
  • Ravens -6

Moneyline

  • Bengals: +215
  • Ravens: -265

Total

  • 52.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Sunday, November 10th -- Germany Game at 9:30 am ET

New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers Odds

Spread

  • Giants -4.5
  • Panthers +4.5

Moneyline

  • Giants -225
  • Panthers +185

Total

  • 41.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Sunday, November 10th -- 1 p.m. EST Games

New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears Odds

Spread

  • Patriots +6.5 (-108)
  • Bears -6.5 (-112)

Moneyline

  • Patriots: +260
  • Bears: -325

Total

  • 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts Odds

Spread

  • Bills -5
  • Colts +5

Moneyline

  • Bills: -225
  • Colts: +185

Total

  • 47 (Over -110/Under -110)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds

Spread

  • Vikings -4.5
  • Jaguars +4.5

Moneyline

  • Vikings: -205
  • Jaguars: +170

Total

  • 47 (Over -108/Under -112)

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds

Spread

  • Broncos +8.5
  • Chiefs -8.5

Moneyline

  • Broncos: +320
  • Chiefs: -410

Total

  • 42 (Over -108/Under -112)

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints Odds

Spread

  • Falcons -3.5
  • Saints +3.5

Moneyline

  • Falcons: -185
  • Saints: +154

Total

  • 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds

Spread

  • 49ers -6
  • Buccaneers +6

Moneyline

  • 49ers: -285
  • Buccaneers: +230

Total

  • 48 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Washington Commanders Odds

Spread

  • Steelers +2
  • Commanders -2

Moneyline

  • Steelers: +110
  • Commanders: -130

Total

  • 44.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Sunday, November 10th -- 4 p.m. EST Games

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds

Spread

  • Titans +7.5
  • Chargers -7.5

Moneyline

  • Titans: +300
  • Chargers: -380

Total

  • 38 (Over -112/Under -108)

New York Jets vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds

Spread

  • Jets +1
  • Cardinals -1

Moneyline

  • Jets: -108
  • Cardinals: -112

Total

  • 45 (Over -112/Under -108)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds

Spread

  • Eagles -6
  • Cowboys +6

Moneyline

  • Eagles: -270
  • Cowboys: +220

Total

  • 44 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, November 10th -- Sunday Night Football

Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans Odds

Spread

  • Lions -3.5
  • Texans +3.5

Moneyline

  • Lions -192
  • Texans +160

Total

  • 48.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Monday November 11th -- Monday Night Football

Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Rams

Spread

  • Dolphins +2
  • Rams -2

Moneyline

  • Dolphins: +110
  • Rams: -130

Total

  • 50.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

