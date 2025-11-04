NFL Week 10 Survivor Pool Picks (Ravens, NFC South Squad Highlight Top Predictions)
Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season was a tough one for Survivor players, as the Green Bay Packers lost as 12.5-point favorites and the Detroit Lions lost as 8.5-point favorites.
Those were two of the popular Survivor picks in Week 10, but the SI Betting team didn’t fall for either, backing the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers to win in Week 9.
Now, with the halfway point of the 2025 NFL season upon us, there is a light at the end of the tunnel in the NFL season as it turns to Week 10.
There are a few big favorites this week, including the Denver Broncos (against the Las Vegas Raiders), Buffalo Bills (against the Miami Dolphins), Detroit Lions (against the Washington Commanders) and Seattle Seahawks (against the Arizona Cardinals).
Before we get into this week’s picks, let’s recap the selections from Week 9.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
NFL Week 9 Survivor Picks Recap
- Iain MacMillan: Los Angeles Rams (W)
- Peter Dewey: Los Angeles Chargers (W)
Iain MacMillan and Peter Dewey both made it through Week 9 with relative ease, as the Chargers were in control against the Tennessee Titans throughout and the Rams dominated the New Orleans Saints in the 4 p.m. EST window.
Now, a tougher Week 10 awaits, especially since some of the biggest favorites on the board are on the road.
Here’s a look at our favorite Survivor picks for Week 10!
NFL Week 10 Survivor Pool Picks
Baltimore Ravens
If you haven't used the Baltimore Ravens yet this season, now could be a great time to do so.
It's clear they're a different team after their early-season slump, winning their last two games by a combined score of 58-22 with impressive wins against the Chicago Bears and Dolphins.
They're much healthier now and their defense is finally starting to turn a corner. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings still have plenty of issues despite beating the Lions in an upset in Week 9.
J.J. McCarthy has yet to put up big numbers through the air and their defense has regressed compared to how good they were to start the season.
Based on the Ravens' remaining schedule, it's best to use them either this week against the Vikings or Week 12 at home to the Jets, it's up to you. – Iain MacMillan
Carolina Panthers
Unfortunately, I’ve already used the Detroit Lions this season, so I’m going to go with my fall back option – the Carolina Panthers at home.
Carolina is favored by 5.5 points against a New Orleans Saints team that scored just 10 points in a blowout loss to the Rams in Week 9 and is now just 1-8 in the 2025 season. The Saints are an NFL-worst 2-7 against the spread this season, and they’re just 1-3 against the spread and 0-4 straight up on the road this season.
That sets up well for Bryce Young and the Panthers, who are 3-1 at home this season (3-0 when Young starts) and 5-4 overall. Carolina has won Young’s last four home starts, and even though the team has struggled since he was drafted, he still has a respectable 8-10 record at home in his career.
The Panthers and Saints are both in the bottom half of the league in EPA/Play, but I’m not buying this Saints team with a rookie under center for just his second start.
Tyler Shough completed just 15 of his 24 passes for 176 yards, one score and one pick last week while the Panthers ended up upsetting the Packers at Lambeau Field.
Carolina may be a little better than it’s getting credit for, and worth a look at home for Survivor. This way, you can save the Bills, Broncos or another heavy favorite for later on in the season – if you haven’t used them yet. – Peter Dewey
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.