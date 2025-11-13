NFL Week 11 ATS Picks for Every Game (Chiefs Will Win and Cover Against Broncos in AFC West Duel)
We're 10 weeks into the NFL season, and we already have a relatively clear picture of which teams will be playing the postseason, with a few potential exceptions. Even with that being the case, we still of regular season football to bet on.
As I always do each week, I'm going to give you my spread pick for all 15 games set to take place in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season. Let's dive into them.
Best NFL Week 11 Spread Picks
All odds listed via DraftKings Sportsbook
Jets vs. Patriots Spread Pick
- Pick: Patriots -12.5 (-115)
Commanders vs. Dolphins Spread Pick
- Pick: Dolphins -2.5 (-115)
Texans vs. Titans Spread Pick
- Pick: Texans -6.5 (-110)
Buccaneers vs. Bills Spread Pick
- Pick: Buccaneers +5.5 (-110)
Packers vs. Giants Spread Pick
- Pick: Packers -7 (-105)
Bears vs. Vikings Spread Pick
- Pick: Vikings -3 (-115)
Chargers vs. Jaguars Spread Pick
- Pick: Chargers -3 (-102)
Bengals vs. Steelers Spread Pick
- Pick: Steelers -5.5 (-110)
Panthers vs. Falcons Spread Pick
- Pick: Falcons -3 (-112)
Seahawks vs. Rams Spread Pick
- Pick: Seahawks +3 (-115)
49ers vs. Cardinals Spread Pick
- Pick: Cardinals +3 (-112)
Chiefs vs. Broncos Spread Pick
- Pick: Chiefs -3.5 (-115)
Ravens vs. Browns Spread Pick
- Pick: Ravens -7.5 (-110)
Lions vs. Eagles Spread Pick
- Pick: Lions +3 (-115)
Cowboys vs. Raiders Spread Pick
- Pick: Raiders +3.5 (-110)
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!