NFL Week 11 Schedule, Odds, Spread and Total for Every Game (Chiefs Open as Underdogs to Bills)
We're officially into the second half of the 2024 NFL season and we had a heck of a slate of games on Sunday. The divisional races across the league, especially the AFC North and NFC East, continue to be some of the most exciting we've seen in recent years.
Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills continue to establish themselves as a top contender in the AFC. Week 11 will bring us a potential AFC Championship preview when they take on the undefeated 9-0 Kansas City Chiefs, who escaped with another last-minute victory, this time by blocking a game-winning chip-shot field goal by the Denver Broncos.
Let's take a look at the full list of opening odds for the entire NFL Week 11 schedule, including the Bills vs. Chiefs.
NFL Week 11 BYE Weeks
- Arizona Cardinals
- Carolina Panthers
- New York Giants
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Thursday, November 14th -- Thursday Night Football
Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds
Spread
- Commanders +3 (-110)
- Eagles -3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Commanders +140
- Eagles -166
Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, November 17th -- 1 p.m. EST Games
Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears Odds
Spread
- Packers -6 (-110)
- Bears +6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Packers -265
- Bears +215
Total 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions Odds
Spread
- Jaguars +13 (-110)
- Lions -3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jaguars -278
- Lions +225
Total: 42 (Over -110/Under -110)
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins Odds
Spread
- Raiders +7 (-110)
- Dolphins -7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raiders +270
- Dolphins -340
Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Los Angeles Rams vs. New England Patriots Odds
Spread
- Rams -5.5 (-110)
- Patriots +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rams -238
- Patriots +195
Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cleveland Browns vs. New Orleans Saints Odds
Spread
- Browns +3 (-120)
- Saints -3 (+100)
Moneyline
- Browns +130
- Saints -155
Total 44 (Over -110/Under -110)
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds
Spread
- Ravens -3 (-110)
- Steelers +3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ravens -166
- Steelers +140
Total 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Minnesota Vikings vs. Tennessee Titans Odds
Spread
- Vikings -6.5 (-105)
- Titans +6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Vikings -278
- Titans +225
Total 42 (Over -110/Under -110)
Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets Odds
Spread
- Colts +3 (-105)
- Jets -3 (-115)
Moneyline
- Colts +136
- Jets -162
Total 44 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, November 17th -- 4 p.m. EST Games
Atlanta Falcons vs. Denver Broncos Odds
Spread
- Falcons +1.5 (-110)
- Broncos -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Falcons +105
- Broncos -125
Total 44 (Over -108/Under -112)
Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds
Spread
- Seahawks +7 (-115)
- 49ers -7 (-105)
Moneyline
- Seahawks +260
- 49ers -325
Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills Odds
Spread
- Chiefs +1 (-115)
- Bills -1 (-105)
Moneyline
- Chiefs -108
- Bills -112
Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, November 17th -- Sunday Night Football
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds
Spread
- Bengals +2.5 (-105)
- Chargers -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bengals +120
- Chargers -142
Total: 45 (Over -110/Under -110)
Monday November 18th -- Monday Night Football
Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds
Spread
- Texans -7 (-110)
- Cowboys +7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texans -325
- Cowboys +260
Total: 42 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.