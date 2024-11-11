SI

NFL Week 11 Schedule, Odds, Spread and Total for Every Game (Chiefs Open as Underdogs to Bills)

Breaking down the NFL Week 11 schedule, including the odds for every game.

Iain MacMillan

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) rushes the ball past Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) in the second half of the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) rushes the ball past Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) in the second half of the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

We're officially into the second half of the 2024 NFL season and we had a heck of a slate of games on Sunday. The divisional races across the league, especially the AFC North and NFC East, continue to be some of the most exciting we've seen in recent years.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills continue to establish themselves as a top contender in the AFC. Week 11 will bring us a potential AFC Championship preview when they take on the undefeated 9-0 Kansas City Chiefs, who escaped with another last-minute victory, this time by blocking a game-winning chip-shot field goal by the Denver Broncos.

Let's take a look at the full list of opening odds for the entire NFL Week 11 schedule, including the Bills vs. Chiefs.

NFL Week 11 BYE Weeks

  • Arizona Cardinals
  • Carolina Panthers
  • New York Giants
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Thursday, November 14th -- Thursday Night Football

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds

Spread

  • Commanders +3 (-110)
  • Eagles -3 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Commanders +140
  • Eagles -166

Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, November 17th -- 1 p.m. EST Games

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears Odds

Spread

  • Packers -6 (-110)
  • Bears +6 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Packers -265
  • Bears +215

Total 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions Odds

Spread

  • Jaguars +13 (-110)
  • Lions -3 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Jaguars -278
  • Lions +225

Total: 42 (Over -110/Under -110)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins Odds

Spread

  • Raiders +7 (-110)
  • Dolphins -7 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Raiders +270
  • Dolphins -340

Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Los Angeles Rams vs. New England Patriots Odds

Spread

  • Rams -5.5 (-110)
  • Patriots +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Rams -238
  • Patriots +195

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cleveland Browns vs. New Orleans Saints Odds

Spread

  • Browns +3 (-120)
  • Saints -3 (+100)

Moneyline

  • Browns +130
  • Saints -155

Total 44 (Over -110/Under -110)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds

Spread

  • Ravens -3 (-110)
  • Steelers +3 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Ravens -166
  • Steelers +140

Total 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Tennessee Titans Odds

Spread

  • Vikings -6.5 (-105)
  • Titans +6.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Vikings -278
  • Titans +225

Total 42 (Over -110/Under -110)

Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets Odds

Spread

  • Colts +3 (-105)
  • Jets -3 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Colts +136
  • Jets -162

Total 44 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, November 17th -- 4 p.m. EST Games

Atlanta Falcons vs. Denver Broncos Odds

Spread

  • Falcons +1.5 (-110)
  • Broncos -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Falcons +105
  • Broncos -125

Total 44 (Over -108/Under -112)

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds

Spread

  • Seahawks +7 (-115)
  • 49ers -7 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Seahawks +260
  • 49ers -325

Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills Odds

Spread

  • Chiefs +1 (-115)
  • Bills -1 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Chiefs -108
  • Bills -112

Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, November 17th -- Sunday Night Football

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds

Spread

  • Bengals +2.5 (-105)
  • Chargers -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Bengals +120
  • Chargers -142

Total: 45 (Over -110/Under -110)

Monday November 18th -- Monday Night Football

Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds

Spread

  • Texans -7 (-110)
  • Cowboys +7 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Texans -325
  • Cowboys +260

Total: 42 (Over -110/Under -110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting