NFL Week 11 Survivor Pool Picks (Falcons, AFC South Team Highlight Top Predictions)
Week 10 of the NFL season was a brutal one for Survivor players, so if you’re still alive on Tuesday, great work!
The Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost as favorites, and Buffalo was undoubtedly one of the most popular picks of the week against a struggling Miami Dolphins team.
One member of the SI Betting team was knocked out in Week 10, while Iain MacMillan picked the Baltimore Ravens, who beat the Minnesota Vikings for their third win in a row.
There are some intriguing teams to pick in Survivor in Week 11, as the New England Patriots are double-digit favorites on Thursday night and the Houston Texans, Ravens and Green Bay Packers are all favored by a touchdown or more.
Here’s a recap of last week’s pick and where our team is leaning for Week 11.
NFL Week 10 Survivor Picks Recap
- Iain MacMillan: Baltimore Ravens (W)
- Peter Dewey: Carolina Panthers (L)
It wasn’t the best week from the SI Betting team, although MacMillan was able to advance with the Baltimore Ravens beating the Minnesota Vikings.
The Carolina Panthers came up short against the New Orleans Saints, struggling mightily as home underdogs in a loss that may have cost them any chance at making the playoffs in the NFC.
This week, we’re aiming to go 2-for-2, as Dewey will “buy back in” to give our readers multiple perspectives for each week left in the 2025 season.
NFL Week 11 Survivor Pool Picks
Houston Texans
Houston is a massive favorite on the road in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans, who rank dead last in EPA/Play on offense and 28th in EPA/Play on defense.
Houston is the No. 1 defense in the NFL in terms of EPA/Play, and it ranks fourth in the league in yards per play allowed. Meanwhile, the Titans are 31st in the NFL in yards per play on offense (4.3) and have struggled with rookie quarterback Cam Ward leading the way.
After saving their season with a 26-0 fourth quarter against Jacksonville in Week 10, the Texans are worth a look with C.J. Stroud (concussion) likely having a much better chance to play this week than he did in Week 10.
In the last six meetings between these teams, Houston is 5-1, and the Titans’ lone win this season came on a series of mistakes by the Arizona Cardinals. Tennessee is probably the worst team in the NFL, and this is a perfect spot to use a 4-5 Houston squad that is fighting for its playoff life in the AFC. – Peter Dewey
Atlanta Falcons
In what's a generally hard week for Survivor, the Atlanta Falcons seem like a great option.
Finding the right time to take a bad team is crucial to winning in survival and this is as good of a week as you'll find to take Atlanta.
After losing the Carolina Panthers earlier this season in one of the more bizarre games of the season, the Falcons return home looking to even up the season series.
The Panthers, despite a recent winning streak before their loss to the New Orleans Saints, have statistically been a bottom 10 team in the NFL.
For example, they rank 29th in Net Yards per Play at -0.8, well below the Falcons, who come in at 12th at +0.2. Now is the time to take the Falcons. – Iain MacMillan
