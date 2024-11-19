NFL Week 12 Survivor Pool Picks (Broncos, Commanders Headline Top Predictions)
Week 12 of the NFL season – the two-thirds mark of the regular season – is upon us, and that means it’s time for another round of Survivor Picks!
If you’ve made it through 11 weeks of the season, I’m sure your team choices are limited, which is why the SI Betting team tries to share multiple picks each week to help you make your decision.
Here’s how we fared this past Sunday.
NFL Week 11 Survivor Picks Recap
- Peter Dewey: Los Angeles Rams (W)
- Iain MacMillan: Miami Dolphins (W)
It was a good showing from the SI Betting squad in Week 11, as the Los Angeles Rams stopped Drake Maye and the New England Patriots late in the fourth quarter and the Miami Dolphins rolled past the Las Vegas Raiders.
Things continue to heat up in Week 12, and the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders are both favored by double digits.
Should Survivor players target one of those squads?
Here’s where our team is leaning this week.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
NFL Week 12 Survivor Pool Picks
Washington Commanders
The ultimate get-right spot for Jayden Daniels and the 7-4 Commanders is Sunday at home against Dallas.
The Cowboys have lost Dak Prescott for the season, and they’ve scored just six and … points in their two games without him, going 0-2.
Washington is on a two-game skid, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 to push it down to seventh in the NFC playoff picture.
Despite that, I think this is a bounce-back spot for this offense. Dallas is allowing 4.7 yards per carry on the season, and Daniels should be able to rely on Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr. early and often in this one.
Washington may be coming back to earth a bit after a fast start, but it still has the path to the postseason. With Dallas’ season all but over, play it safe this week and back the Commanders at home. – Peter Dewey
Denver Broncos
Now is the time to use the Denver Broncos if they're still available for you. This is a game between arguably the worst offense in the NFL and the best offense.
The Raiders rank dead last in the NFL in EPA per play and 29th in yards per play (4.7) and now they face a Broncos defense that's third in opponent EPA per play and first in opponent yards per play (4.6). Barring a complete implosion by Bo Nix and the Denver offense, the Broncos are going to steamroll the Raiders. – Iain MacMillan
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
