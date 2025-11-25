NFL Week 13 Survivor Pool Picks (Chargers, AFC East Squad Highlight Top Predictions)
All 32 NFL teams are in action in Week 13, as there are three Thanksgiving Day games to dive into and a Black Friday matchup to keep football on all week long.
For Survivor Pool players, the options are becoming more and more limited down the stretch of the regular season, but the SI Betting team has two picks for you to consider in Week 13. We are avoiding the early-week matchups in these picks, but we’re targeting a pair of home favorites to win and send us to Week 14 – the final week with byes this season.
First, let’s recap how we fared in Week 12.
NFL Week 12 Survivor Picks Recap
- Iain MacMillan: San Francisco 49ers (W)
- Peter Dewey: Seattle Seahawks (W)
Week 12 was a solid week for the SI Betting team, as the Seattle Seahawks won easily (although they did not cover) against the Tennessee Titans.
Then, on Monday night, the San Francisco 49ers came through with a 20-9 win over Carolina despite several interceptions from Brock Purdy. Still, a 2-0 week is a 2-0 week!
This week, we’re eyeing a huge favorite in an AFC West division battle as well as a surging AFC East team in one of the uglier matchups of Week 13. Let’s dive into the picks!
NFL Week 13 Survivor Pool Picks
Los Angeles Chargers
If you haven't used the Los Angeles Chargers yet this week, now is the time to do so.
Their schedule to end the season becomes significantly more difficult, with games against the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, at the Dallas Cowboys, home against the Houston Texans and at the Denver Broncos. The Chargers have been an up-and-down team this season so you likely don't want to take them against one of those teams.
Instead, use them now when they're fresh off their bye and taking on a lowly Las Vegas Raiders team that refuses to be competitive against any team they face. – Iain MacMillan
Miami Dolphins
Iain is taking a 10-point favorite in Week 13, and I’m following a similar path, taking the Miami Dolphins as six-point favorites at home against the New Orleans Saints.
Miami is 3-3 at home this season, and it’s coming out of its bye week after winning three of four games to move to 4-7 in the 2025 season. That’s not a great record, but the Dolphins should be able to handle the Saints and Tyler Shough, who lost at home to the corpse of Kirk Cousins in Week 12.
New Orleans ranks 29th in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense, and it lost running back Alvin Kamara to a knee injury in that Week 12 loss. That contributed to some truly awful red-zone offense by Shough and company.
While the Dolphins’ season long numbers are terrible, they did beat the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders in recent weeks to give themselves an outside chance at the playoffs. Miami has moved up to 18th in EPA/Play on offense, and it’s certainly more explosive than the Saints.
New Orleans is just 1-4 on the road this season, and I don’t see it playing well enough offensively to beat a Miami team that has been solid on its home field in the 2025 campaign.
This is a chance to steal a week by picking a bad team to set yourself up for the stretch run in Weeks 14 though 18. -- Peter Dewey
