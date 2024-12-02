NFL Week 14 Schedule, Odds, Spread, and Total for Every Game (Chiefs Host Chargers on Sunday Night Football)
The 2024 NFL season enters the post-Thanksgiving stretch and Week 14 will mark the final week of BYEs. There are six teams who will have the latest BYE week of the season, leaving 13 games for us to watch and bet on.
A fascinating NFC North duel is set for Thursday night when the Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers. The Lions are the Super Bowl favorites and currently hold the top spot in both the NFC and NFC North, but the Packers are still alive in the race for the division title. At just two games behind the Lions, Green Bay can pull within one with a win.
Another divisional battle, this one in the AFC West, is set for the Week 14 edition of Sunday Night Football when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs remain the top team in the AFC, but the Chargers have a chance to hand them their second loss of the season.
Finally, an interconference duel between the Dallas Cowboy and Cincinnati Bengals will wrap up Week 14 on Monday Night Football.
Let's take a look at the full schedule and opening odds for the Week 14 slate.
NFL Week 14 BYE Weeks
- Baltimore Ravens
- Denver Broncos
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- New England Patriots
- Washington Commanders
All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Thursday, December 5th -- Thursday Night Football
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Odds
Spread
- Packers +3.5 (-110)
- Lions -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Packers +154
- Lions -185
Total: 51 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, December 8th -- 1 p.m. EST Games
New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins Odds
Spread
- Jets +7 (-110)
- Dolphins -7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jets +250
- Dolphins -310
Total: 45.5 (-110/Under -110)
Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds
Spread
- Falcons +6 (-110)
- Vikings -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Falcons +200
- Vikings -245
Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants Odds
Spread
- Saints -4.5 (-110)
- Giants +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Saints -198
- Giants +164
Total: 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds
Spread
- Panthers +13 (-110)
- Eagles -13 (-110)
Moneyline
- Panthers +500
- Eagles -700
Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds
Spread
- Browns +6.5 (-110)
- Steelers -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Browns +215
- Steelers -265
Total: 42 (Over -110/Under -110)
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds
Spread
- Raiders +7.5 (-110)
- Buccaneers -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raiders +275
- Buccaneers -345
Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans Odds
Spread
- Jaguars +4 (-110)
- Titans -4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jaguars +170
- Titans -205
Total: 40 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, December 8th -- 4 p.m. EST Games
Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds
Spread
- Seahawks +2.5 (-110)
- Cardinals -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Seahawks +114
- Cardinals -135
Total: 46.5 (-110/Under -110)
Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds
Spread
- Bills -3.5 (-110)
- Rams +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bills -180
- Rams +150
Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds
Spread
- Bears +6 (-110)
- 49ers -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bears +195
- 49ers -238
Total: 44 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, December 8th -- Sunday Night Football
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds
Spread
- Chargers +4.5 (-115)
- Chiefs -4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Chargers +160
- Chiefs -192
Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Monday, December 9th -- Monday Night Football
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds
Spread
- Bengals -5.5 (-112)
- Cowboys +5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bengals -245
- Cowboys +200
Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
