SI

NFL Week 14 Schedule, Odds, Spread, and Total for Every Game (Chiefs Host Chargers on Sunday Night Football)

Iain MacMillan

The Chiefs are set as home favorites to the Chargers in the Week 14 edition of Sunday Night Football.
The Chiefs are set as home favorites to the Chargers in the Week 14 edition of Sunday Night Football. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season enters the post-Thanksgiving stretch and Week 14 will mark the final week of BYEs. There are six teams who will have the latest BYE week of the season, leaving 13 games for us to watch and bet on.

A fascinating NFC North duel is set for Thursday night when the Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers. The Lions are the Super Bowl favorites and currently hold the top spot in both the NFC and NFC North, but the Packers are still alive in the race for the division title. At just two games behind the Lions, Green Bay can pull within one with a win.

Another divisional battle, this one in the AFC West, is set for the Week 14 edition of Sunday Night Football when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs remain the top team in the AFC, but the Chargers have a chance to hand them their second loss of the season.

Finally, an interconference duel between the Dallas Cowboy and Cincinnati Bengals will wrap up Week 14 on Monday Night Football.

Let's take a look at the full schedule and opening odds for the Week 14 slate.

NFL Week 14 BYE Weeks

  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Denver Broncos
  • Houston Texans
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • New England Patriots
  • Washington Commanders

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Thursday, December 5th -- Thursday Night Football

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Odds

Spread

  • Packers +3.5 (-110)
  • Lions -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Packers +154
  • Lions -185

Total: 51 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, December 8th -- 1 p.m. EST Games

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins Odds

Spread

  • Jets +7 (-110)
  • Dolphins -7 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Jets +250
  • Dolphins -310

Total: 45.5 (-110/Under -110)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds

Spread

  • Falcons +6 (-110)
  • Vikings -6 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Falcons +200
  • Vikings -245

Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants Odds

Spread

  • Saints -4.5 (-110)
  • Giants +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Saints -198
  • Giants +164

Total: 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds

Spread

  • Panthers +13 (-110)
  • Eagles -13 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Panthers +500
  • Eagles -700

Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds

Spread

  • Browns +6.5 (-110)
  • Steelers -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Browns +215
  • Steelers -265

Total: 42 (Over -110/Under -110)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds

Spread

  • Raiders +7.5 (-110)
  • Buccaneers -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Raiders +275
  • Buccaneers -345

Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans Odds

Spread

  • Jaguars +4 (-110)
  • Titans -4 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Jaguars +170
  • Titans -205

Total: 40 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, December 8th -- 4 p.m. EST Games

Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds

Spread

  • Seahawks +2.5 (-110)
  • Cardinals -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Seahawks +114
  • Cardinals -135

Total: 46.5 (-110/Under -110)

Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds

Spread

  • Bills -3.5 (-110)
  • Rams +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Bills -180
  • Rams +150

Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds

Spread

  • Bears +6 (-110)
  • 49ers -6 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Bears +195
  • 49ers -238

Total: 44 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, December 8th -- Sunday Night Football

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds

Spread

  • Chargers +4.5 (-115)
  • Chiefs -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Chargers +160
  • Chiefs -192

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Monday, December 9th -- Monday Night Football

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds

Spread

  • Bengals -5.5 (-112)
  • Cowboys +5.5 (-108)

Moneyline

  • Bengals -245
  • Cowboys +200

Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting