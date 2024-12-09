NFL Week 15 Schedule, Odds, Spread, and Total for Every Game (Bills Face Lions in Potential Super Bowl Preview)
With BYE weeks out of the way, we're officially in the final stretch of the 2024 NFL regular season. Just four weeks remain before the postseason, which means teams are scrambling for the final playoff spots.
Action will start on Thursday Night Football when the Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers. Both teams are still alive in the divisional race but this could be a case of a loser goes home scenario, which is sure to make for some big-time midweek drama.
The Week 15 edition of Sunday Night Football will feature the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. The Packers have little chance to win the NFC North at this point, but they can still improve their seeding in the NFC Playoffs. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are another NFC West team that can take a step toward winning their division with a prime time victory.
Finally, we have a Monday Night Football double-header to wrap up the week's action. The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings will face-off in an NFC North duel at 8 pm et and then the Atlanta Falcons will be in a must-win situation against the Las Vegas Raiders starting at 8:30pm et.
Let's take a look at the full schedule and opening odds for all 16 NFL Week 15 games.
Thursday, December 12th -- Thursday Night Football
Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds
Spread
- Rams +3 (-115)
- 49ers -3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Rams +130
- 49ers -155
Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, December 15th -- 1 p.m. EST Games
Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers Odds
Spread
- Cowboys +1 (-110)
- Panthers -1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cowboys -102
- Panthers -118
Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns Odds
Spread
- Chiefs -6.5 (-120)
- Browns +6.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Chiefs -298
- Browns +240
Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans Odds
Spread
- Dolphins +2 (-110)
- Texans -2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Dolphins +110
- Texans -130
Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds
Spread
- Jets -3.5 (-105)
- Jaguars +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Jets -175
- Jaguars +145
Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Washington Commanders vs. New Orleans Saints Odds
Spread
- Commanders -6.5 (-120)
- Saints +6.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Commanders -340
- Saints +270
Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Giants Odds
Spread
- Ravens -13.5 (-110)
- Giants +13.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ravens -1100
- Giants +700
Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans Odds
Spread
- Bengals -5.5 (-110)
- Titans +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bengals -225
- Titans +185
Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, December 15th -- 4 p.m. EST Games
New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds
Spread
- Patriots +6.5 (-110)
- Cardinals -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Patriots +240
- Cardinals -298
Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos Odds
Spread
- Colts +4 (-110)
- Broncos -4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Colts +170
- Broncos -205
Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions Odds
Spread
- Bills +3 (-118)
- Lions -3 (-102)
Moneyline
- Bills +124
- Lions -148
Total: 53.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds
Spread
- Buccaneers +2.5 (+100)
- Chargers -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers +120
- Chargers -142
Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds
Spread
- Steelers +4 (-110)
- Eagles -4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Steelers +170
- Eagles -205
Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, December 15th -- Sunday Night Football
Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds
Spread
- Packers -3 (+100)
- Seahawks +3 (-120)
Moneyline
- Packers -148
- Seahawks +124
Total: 47 (Over -110/Under -110)
Monday, December 16th -- Monday Night Football
Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds
Spread
- Bears +7 (+100)
- Vikings -7 (-120)
Moneyline
- Bears +275
- Vikings -345
Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Atlanta Falcons vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds
Spread
- Falcons -4.5 (-110)
- Raider +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Falcons -230
- Chargers +190
Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
