NFL Week 15 Schedule, Odds, Spread, and Total for Every Game (Bills Face Lions in Potential Super Bowl Preview)

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will take on Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions in NFL Week 15 action.
With BYE weeks out of the way, we're officially in the final stretch of the 2024 NFL regular season. Just four weeks remain before the postseason, which means teams are scrambling for the final playoff spots.

Action will start on Thursday Night Football when the Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers. Both teams are still alive in the divisional race but this could be a case of a loser goes home scenario, which is sure to make for some big-time midweek drama.

The Week 15 edition of Sunday Night Football will feature the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. The Packers have little chance to win the NFC North at this point, but they can still improve their seeding in the NFC Playoffs. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are another NFC West team that can take a step toward winning their division with a prime time victory.

Finally, we have a Monday Night Football double-header to wrap up the week's action. The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings will face-off in an NFC North duel at 8 pm et and then the Atlanta Falcons will be in a must-win situation against the Las Vegas Raiders starting at 8:30pm et.

Let's take a look at the full schedule and opening odds for all 16 NFL Week 15 games.

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Thursday, December 12th -- Thursday Night Football

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds

Spread

  • Rams +3 (-115)
  • 49ers -3 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Rams +130
  • 49ers -155

Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, December 15th -- 1 p.m. EST Games

Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers Odds

Spread

  • Cowboys +1 (-110)
  • Panthers -1 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Cowboys -102
  • Panthers -118

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns Odds

Spread

  • Chiefs -6.5 (-120)
  • Browns +6.5 (+100)

Moneyline

  • Chiefs -298
  • Browns +240

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans Odds

Spread

  • Dolphins +2 (-110)
  • Texans -2 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Dolphins +110
  • Texans -130

Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds

Spread

  • Jets -3.5 (-105)
  • Jaguars +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Jets -175
  • Jaguars +145

Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Washington Commanders vs. New Orleans Saints Odds

Spread

  • Commanders -6.5 (-120)
  • Saints +6.5 (+100)

Moneyline

  • Commanders -340
  • Saints +270

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Giants Odds

Spread

  • Ravens -13.5 (-110)
  • Giants +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Ravens -1100
  • Giants +700

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans Odds

Spread

  • Bengals -5.5 (-110)
  • Titans +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Bengals -225
  • Titans +185

Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, December 15th -- 4 p.m. EST Games

New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds

Spread

  • Patriots +6.5 (-110)
  • Cardinals -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Patriots +240
  • Cardinals -298

Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos Odds

Spread

  • Colts +4 (-110)
  • Broncos -4 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Colts +170
  • Broncos -205

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions Odds

Spread

  • Bills +3 (-118)
  • Lions -3 (-102)

Moneyline

  • Bills +124
  • Lions -148

Total: 53.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds

Spread

  • Buccaneers +2.5 (+100)
  • Chargers -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline

  • Buccaneers +120
  • Chargers -142

Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds

Spread

  • Steelers +4 (-110)
  • Eagles -4 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Steelers +170
  • Eagles -205

Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, December 15th -- Sunday Night Football

Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds

Spread

  • Packers -3 (+100)
  • Seahawks +3 (-120)

Moneyline

  • Packers -148
  • Seahawks +124

Total: 47 (Over -110/Under -110)

Monday, December 16th -- Monday Night Football

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds

Spread

  • Bears +7 (+100)
  • Vikings -7 (-120)

Moneyline

  • Bears +275
  • Vikings -345

Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds

Spread

  • Falcons -4.5 (-110)
  • Raider +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Falcons -230
  • Chargers +190

Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

