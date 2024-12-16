SI

NFL Week 16 Schedule, Odds, Spread, and Total for Every Game (Eagles Favored vs. Commanders in NFC East Showdown)

Iain MacMillan

The Eagles are favored against the Commanders in NFL Week 16 action.
The Eagles are favored against the Commanders in NFL Week 16 action. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Only three weeks remain in the 2024 NFL season which means it's time for teams to make their final push for the postseason.

The action begins in Week 16 with an AFC West showdown between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers lost their Week 15 game against the Buccaneers but with both the Colts and Dolphins losing, their playoff hopes weren't affected too much. With that being said, they still need a win or two to secure a playoff spot which makes their divisional showdown against Denver a big one on Thursday.

Two games are set to take place on Saturday. Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans have already clinched their divisions but can still improve their seeding before the playoffs begin. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens have a bit more on the line as the Ravens are now just one game behind the Steelers for the top spot in the AFC North.

On Sunday Night Football, the Buccaneers can take another step toward clinching the NFC South if they beat the Dallas Cowboys. By upsetting the Chargers in Week 15, they can win the division if they go 3-0 in the final three weeks.

Week 16 will wrap up with a Monday Night Football showdown between the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers. The Packers will need some help to win the NFC North, but they can still improve their seeding if they win out.

Let's dive into the opening odds for every Week 16 game.

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Thursday, December 19th -- Thursday Night Football

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds

Spread

  • Broncos +3 (-105)
  • Chargers -3 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Broncos +136
  • Chargers -162

Total: 43 (Over -110/Under -110)

Saturday, December 21st --1 p.m. EST Game

Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds

Spread

  • Texans -1.5 (-110)
  • Chiefs +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Texans -125
  • Chiefs +105

Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Saturday December 21st -- 4:30 p.m. EST Game

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Spread

  • Steelers +6 (-110)
  • Ravens -6 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Steelers +220
  • Ravens -270

Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, December 22nd -- 1 p.m. EST Games

New York Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons Odds

Spread

  • Giants +9.5 (-110)
  • Falcons -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Giants +370
  • Falcons -485

Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Odds

Spread

  • Patriots +14 (-110)
  • Bills -14 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Patriots +625
  • Bills -950

Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers Odds

Spread

  • Cardinals -4.5 (-110)
  • Panthers +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Cardinals -218
  • Panthers +180

Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Odds

Spread

  • Lions -7.5 (-110)
  • Bears +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Lions -360
  • Bears +285

Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Odds

Spread

  • Titans +4 (-110)
  • Colts -4 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Titans +164
  • Colts -198

Total: 42 (Over -110/Under -110)

Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Jets Odds

Spread

  • Rams -3 (-110)
  • Jets +3 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Rams -162
  • Jets +136

Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Odds

Spread

  • Eagles -3.5 (-105)
  • Commanders +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Eagles -185
  • Commanders +154

Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds

Spread

  • Browns +7 (-110)
  • Bengals -7 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Browns +285
  • Bengals -360

Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, December 22nd -- 4 p.m. EST Games

Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds

Spread

  • Vikings -2.5 (-110)
  • Seahawks +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Vikings -142
  • Seahawks +120

Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds

Spread

  • Jaguars +1 (-110)
  • Raiders -1 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Jaguars -105
  • Raiders -115

Total: 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Miami Dolphins Odds

Spread

  • 49ers +1.5 (-110)
  • Dolphins -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • 49ers +105
  • Dolphins -125

Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, December 22nd -- Sunday Night Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds

Spread

  • Buccaneers -4.5 (-110)
  • Cowboys +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Buccaneers -225
  • Cowboys +185

Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Monday, December 23rd -- Monday Night Football

New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers Odds

Spread

  • Saints +12.5 (-110)
  • Packers -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Saints +500
  • Packers -700

Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting