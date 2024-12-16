NFL Week 16 Schedule, Odds, Spread, and Total for Every Game (Eagles Favored vs. Commanders in NFC East Showdown)
Only three weeks remain in the 2024 NFL season which means it's time for teams to make their final push for the postseason.
The action begins in Week 16 with an AFC West showdown between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers lost their Week 15 game against the Buccaneers but with both the Colts and Dolphins losing, their playoff hopes weren't affected too much. With that being said, they still need a win or two to secure a playoff spot which makes their divisional showdown against Denver a big one on Thursday.
Two games are set to take place on Saturday. Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans have already clinched their divisions but can still improve their seeding before the playoffs begin. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens have a bit more on the line as the Ravens are now just one game behind the Steelers for the top spot in the AFC North.
On Sunday Night Football, the Buccaneers can take another step toward clinching the NFC South if they beat the Dallas Cowboys. By upsetting the Chargers in Week 15, they can win the division if they go 3-0 in the final three weeks.
Week 16 will wrap up with a Monday Night Football showdown between the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers. The Packers will need some help to win the NFC North, but they can still improve their seeding if they win out.
Let's dive into the opening odds for every Week 16 game.
All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Thursday, December 19th -- Thursday Night Football
Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds
Spread
- Broncos +3 (-105)
- Chargers -3 (-115)
Moneyline
- Broncos +136
- Chargers -162
Total: 43 (Over -110/Under -110)
Saturday, December 21st --1 p.m. EST Game
Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds
Spread
- Texans -1.5 (-110)
- Chiefs +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texans -125
- Chiefs +105
Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Saturday December 21st -- 4:30 p.m. EST Game
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens
Spread
- Steelers +6 (-110)
- Ravens -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Steelers +220
- Ravens -270
Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, December 22nd -- 1 p.m. EST Games
New York Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons Odds
Spread
- Giants +9.5 (-110)
- Falcons -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Giants +370
- Falcons -485
Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Odds
Spread
- Patriots +14 (-110)
- Bills -14 (-110)
Moneyline
- Patriots +625
- Bills -950
Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers Odds
Spread
- Cardinals -4.5 (-110)
- Panthers +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cardinals -218
- Panthers +180
Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Odds
Spread
- Lions -7.5 (-110)
- Bears +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lions -360
- Bears +285
Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Odds
Spread
- Titans +4 (-110)
- Colts -4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Titans +164
- Colts -198
Total: 42 (Over -110/Under -110)
Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Jets Odds
Spread
- Rams -3 (-110)
- Jets +3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rams -162
- Jets +136
Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Odds
Spread
- Eagles -3.5 (-105)
- Commanders +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Eagles -185
- Commanders +154
Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds
Spread
- Browns +7 (-110)
- Bengals -7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Browns +285
- Bengals -360
Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, December 22nd -- 4 p.m. EST Games
Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds
Spread
- Vikings -2.5 (-110)
- Seahawks +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Vikings -142
- Seahawks +120
Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds
Spread
- Jaguars +1 (-110)
- Raiders -1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jaguars -105
- Raiders -115
Total: 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
San Francisco 49ers vs. Miami Dolphins Odds
Spread
- 49ers +1.5 (-110)
- Dolphins -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- 49ers +105
- Dolphins -125
Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, December 22nd -- Sunday Night Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds
Spread
- Buccaneers -4.5 (-110)
- Cowboys +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers -225
- Cowboys +185
Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Monday, December 23rd -- Monday Night Football
New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers Odds
Spread
- Saints +12.5 (-110)
- Packers -12.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Saints +500
- Packers -700
Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
