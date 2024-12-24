NFL Week 17 Survivor Pool Picks (Colts Over Giants, AFC East Team Amongst Top Predictions)
There are just two weeks left in the 2024 regular season, and Survivor Pools across the country are likely coming to an end, being settled between the remaining players or done already.
However, if you’re still in an active Survivor Pool and are looking for the right pick to make in Week 17, you’ve come to the right place.
Each week, the SI Betting team is looking to help Survivor players by sharing a breakdown for our favorite pick (although admittedly we were knocked out earlier this season).
Still, that’s not going to stop us from sharing picks!
Here’s how we fared in Week 16.
NFL Week 16 Survivor Picks Recap
- Peter Dewey: Atlanta Falcons (W)
- Iain MacMillan: Green Bay Packers (W)
It was smooth sailing for the team in Week 16, as the Green Bay Packers won 34-0 on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons scored two defensive touchdowns in a blowout win over the New York Giants.
Can we make it as stress-free on Survivor players in Week 17?
Here are the picks!
NFL Week 17 Survivor Pool Picks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Indianapolis Colts
Fading the New York Giants has become a smart move in Survivor pools in the second half of the season.
With Daniel Jones, they at least had some upside at certain points. Now, with Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito at quarterback, they're the worst team in the NFL by a wide margin.
Not only can their defense do little to slow down opposing offenses, but their own offense hands teams points multiple times a game.
The Indianapolis Colts, with their playoff hopes still alive, should come out firing and steamroll New York. – Iain MacMillan
Miami Dolphins
Like the Colts, the Miami Dolphins need to win to keep their season alive – and even that may not be enough if the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers both win on Saturday.
Still, Miami is favored on the road against a Cleveland team that is just 2-3 against the spread as a home underdog.
Not only that, but the Browns started Dorian Thompson-Robinson last week, and they scored just six points. Overall, the Browns are just 1-3 in Thompson-Robinson’s starts in his career, and it’s possible they have to turn to Bailey Zappe at quarterback since DTR is dealing with a calf injury.
Miami did cover in its lone game as a road favorite earlier this season, and I expect the Dolphins to build on a big win over San Francisco last week. – Peter Dewey
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.