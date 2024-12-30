NFL Week 18 Opening Odds, Spread, and Total for Every Game (Lions and Vikings Will Face Off for No. 1 Seed in NFC)
We've finally arrived at the final week of the 2024 NFL season.
Week 18 is always a bit of a strange one on the NFL. Many teams are already eliminated from the playoffs and there are also several playoff teams who are already locked into their postseason seed, making for plenty of "meaningless" games.
With that in mind, there are also a few pivotal games set to take place, including an NFC North battle between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings that will not only decide the division, but the winner will also be the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
The NFC South will still need to be decided. If the Falcons beat the Commanders on Sunday Night Football of Week 17, they can clinch the division with a Week 18 win against the Panthers. If they lose, the Buccaneers will capture the NFC South crown with a win against the Saints.
If the Commanders lose to the Falcons on Sunday night, they'll need to beat the Cowboys in Week 18 to clinch a wild card berth. If they go 0-2 in their final two games, it opens the window for the Buccaneers or Seahawks to get in via wild card.
The AFC North is another division that's still up for grabs. If the Ravens beat the Browns or the Steelers lose to the Bengals in Week 18, Baltimore will repeat as division champs. If both the Ravens lose and the Steelers win, Pittsburgh will win the division and host a playoff game.
There's still plenty of drama for the No. 7 spot in the AFC as well. The Broncos need to beat the Chiefs in the final week to lock up a spot. If they lose, the Dolphins get in with a win against the Jets. If both the Broncos and Dolphins lose, the Bengals can get in with a win against the Steelers. If all three teams lose, Denver will back into the final playoff spot.
The schedule for Week 18 will be released Tuesday morning after the official conclusion of Week 17 so while we don't have the schedule yet, we do have the opening odds for each game.
Let's take a look.
All odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook
NFL Week 18 Opening Odds
San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds
Spread
- 49ers -1 (-112)
- Cardinals +1 (-108)
Moneyline
- 49ers -118
- Cardinals -102
Total: 47 (Over -110/Under -110)
Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons Odds
Spread
- Panthers +7.5 (-110)
- Falcons -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Panthers +295
- Falcons -375
Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds
Spread
- Browns +17 (-110)
- Ravens -17 (-110)
Moneyline
- Browns +675
- Ravens -1050
Total: 42.5
Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds
Spread
- Commanders -5 (-110)
- Cowboys +5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Commanders -218
- Cowboys +180
Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Odds
Spread
- Chiefs +7.5 (-115)
- Broncos -7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Chiefs +280
- Broncos -355
Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions Odds
Spread
- Vikings +2.5 (-105)
- Lions -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Vikings +120
- Lions -142
Total: 51 (Over -110/Under -110)
Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers Odds
Spread
- Bears +10 (-110)
- Packers -10 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bears +340
- Packers -440
Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts Odds
Spread
- Jaguars +4.5 (-110)
- Colts -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jaguars +170
- Colts -205
Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds
Spread
- Seahawks +2.5 (-110)
- Rams -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Seahawks +110
- Rams -130
Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds
Spread
- Chargers -5.5 (-110)
- Raiders +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chargers -218
- Raiders +180
Total: 41 (Over -110/Under -110)
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Odds
Spread
- Bills -2.5 (-110)
- Patriots +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bills -130
- Patriots +110
Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets Odds
Spread
- Dolphins -2.5 (-110)
- Jets +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Dolphins -135
- Jets +114
Total: 42 (Over -110/Under -110)
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds
Spread
- Giants +4 (-110)
- Eagles -4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Giants +160
- Eagles -192
Total: 38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds
Spread
- Bengals -1 (-112)
- Steelers +1 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bengals -120
- Steelers +100
Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds
Spread
- Saints +14 (-110)
- Buccaneers -14 (-110)
Moneyline
- Saints +575
- Buccaneers -850
Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans Odds
Spread
- Texans +2 (-110)
- Titans -2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texans +105
- Titans -125
Total: 36.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
