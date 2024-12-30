SI

NFL Week 18 Opening Odds, Spread, and Total for Every Game (Lions and Vikings Will Face Off for No. 1 Seed in NFC)

Iain MacMillan

The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings will face-off for the No. 1 seed in the NFC in Week 18.
The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings will face-off for the No. 1 seed in the NFC in Week 18. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

We've finally arrived at the final week of the 2024 NFL season.

Week 18 is always a bit of a strange one on the NFL. Many teams are already eliminated from the playoffs and there are also several playoff teams who are already locked into their postseason seed, making for plenty of "meaningless" games.

With that in mind, there are also a few pivotal games set to take place, including an NFC North battle between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings that will not only decide the division, but the winner will also be the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The NFC South will still need to be decided. If the Falcons beat the Commanders on Sunday Night Football of Week 17, they can clinch the division with a Week 18 win against the Panthers. If they lose, the Buccaneers will capture the NFC South crown with a win against the Saints.

If the Commanders lose to the Falcons on Sunday night, they'll need to beat the Cowboys in Week 18 to clinch a wild card berth. If they go 0-2 in their final two games, it opens the window for the Buccaneers or Seahawks to get in via wild card.

The AFC North is another division that's still up for grabs. If the Ravens beat the Browns or the Steelers lose to the Bengals in Week 18, Baltimore will repeat as division champs. If both the Ravens lose and the Steelers win, Pittsburgh will win the division and host a playoff game.

There's still plenty of drama for the No. 7 spot in the AFC as well. The Broncos need to beat the Chiefs in the final week to lock up a spot. If they lose, the Dolphins get in with a win against the Jets. If both the Broncos and Dolphins lose, the Bengals can get in with a win against the Steelers. If all three teams lose, Denver will back into the final playoff spot.

The schedule for Week 18 will be released Tuesday morning after the official conclusion of Week 17 so while we don't have the schedule yet, we do have the opening odds for each game.

Let's take a look.

All odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Week 18 Opening Odds

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds

Spread

  • 49ers -1 (-112)
  • Cardinals +1 (-108)

Moneyline

  • 49ers -118
  • Cardinals -102

Total: 47 (Over -110/Under -110)

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons Odds

Spread

  • Panthers +7.5 (-110)
  • Falcons -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Panthers +295
  • Falcons -375

Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds

Spread

  • Browns +17 (-110)
  • Ravens -17 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Browns +675
  • Ravens -1050

Total: 42.5

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds

Spread

  • Commanders -5 (-110)
  • Cowboys +5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Commanders -218
  • Cowboys +180

Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Odds

Spread

  • Chiefs +7.5 (-115)
  • Broncos -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Chiefs +280
  • Broncos -355

Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions Odds

Spread

  • Vikings +2.5 (-105)
  • Lions -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Vikings +120
  • Lions -142

Total: 51 (Over -110/Under -110)

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers Odds

Spread

  • Bears +10 (-110)
  • Packers -10 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Bears +340
  • Packers -440

Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts Odds

Spread

  • Jaguars +4.5 (-110)
  • Colts -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Jaguars +170
  • Colts -205

Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds

Spread

  • Seahawks +2.5 (-110)
  • Rams -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Seahawks +110
  • Rams -130

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds

Spread

  • Chargers -5.5 (-110)
  • Raiders +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Chargers -218
  • Raiders +180

Total: 41 (Over -110/Under -110)

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Odds

Spread

  • Bills -2.5 (-110)
  • Patriots +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Bills -130
  • Patriots +110

Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets Odds

Spread

  • Dolphins -2.5 (-110)
  • Jets +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Dolphins -135
  • Jets +114

Total: 42 (Over -110/Under -110)

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds

Spread

  • Giants +4 (-110)
  • Eagles -4 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Giants +160
  • Eagles -192

Total: 38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds

Spread

  • Bengals -1 (-112)
  • Steelers +1 (-108)

Moneyline

  • Bengals -120
  • Steelers +100

Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds

Spread

  • Saints +14 (-110)
  • Buccaneers -14 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Saints +575
  • Buccaneers -850

Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans Odds

Spread

  • Texans +2 (-110)
  • Titans -2 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Texans +105
  • Titans -125

Total: 36.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published |Modified
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting