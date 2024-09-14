NFL Week 2 Best Bets (Predictions for Bengals vs. Chiefs, Bucs vs. Lions on Sunday)
Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season featured some bad beats, particularly in the Los Angeles Rams-Detroit Lions overtime matchup.
It was the first time a teams favored by 3.5-5.5 points covered on an overtime touchdown since 2021. Brutal, brutal beat for Rams bettors.
Week 1 wasn't the best showing our picks, as we went 0-2-1 with the Cardinals pushing the +6 bet that we gave out early in the week. Had you waited until Sunday, there is a chance you were able to secure the Cards at +6.5 against the Buffalo Bills. If so, congraulations a nice win!
One down week isn't going to stop our NFL betting team, as we're back with predictions for matchups like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Detroit Lions and the Cincinnati Bengals at the Kansas City Chiefs.
In fact, two of our insiders are on the same play this week!
Here's a full dive into the best bets for Week 2.
NFL Week 2 Best Bets
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers +7 (-108) vs. Detroit Lions – Peter Dewey
- Kansas City Chiefs -5 (-110) vs. Cincinnati Bengals - Iain MacMillan
- Kansas City Chiefs -5 (-110) vs. Cincinnati Bengals- Jen Piacenti
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +7 (-108) vs. Detroit Lions
Both of these teams covered the spread in Week 1, but I believe Tampa Bay has been undervalued in the betting market entering this season.
Tampa won the NFC South last season, yet it is +7000 to win the Super Bowl (the third best odds amongst teams in its division), and isn’t getting much respect in this game after a strong showing in Week 1.
Detroit’s secondary/passing defense was an issue last season, and it allowed the second most passing yards in the NFL in Week 1.
That doesn’t set up well against a Bucs team that really wants to throw the ball, especially with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both healthy. Baker Mayfield completed 24 of his 30 pass attempts for 289 yards and four scores against a weak Washington secondary in Week 1.
Can the Lions do much better?
They may have a chance to keep up offensively, but after the Los Angeles Rams thrashed Detroit despite Puka Nacua’s injury in Week 1, this feels like a lot of points to give Tampa Bay’s offense.
Detroit did end up covering in Week 1, but it needed overtime to do it.
I’m going to take the points here with the Bucs set as touchdown dogs. – Peter Dewey
Kansas City Chiefs -5 (-110) vs. Cincinnati Bengals
I was low on the Bengals heading into this season and I was proven correct with them being on the wrong end of the worst upset of Week 1, losing to the lowly New England Patriots. I see no reason to stop fading the Bengals now, especially with them being just 5.5-point underdogs at Kansas City against a Chiefs team coming off a mini-BYE.
The Bengals have been terrible in the first two weeks of the season under Zac Taylor, going just 1-10 in Week 1 and Week 2 since 2019.
Then there are the Chiefs, who looked more explosive in Week 1 against a stout Ravens defense than they did in all of 2022, averaging a blistering 7.1 yards per play. Xavier Worthy adds an extra dynamic to this offense that teams have to deal with and Patrick Mahomes already looks like he's in mid-season form.
The Chiefs may run away with this one. – Iain MacMillan
Kansas City Chiefs -5 (-110) vs. Cincinnati Bengals
I find it curious that the Chiefs are only favored by -5 at home and vs. a Bengals team that – let’s face it – did not look good last Sunday.
I was low on the Bengals coming into the season, so maybe it’s confirmation bias, but I believe this is a much more lopsided matchup than the spread represents.
Joe Burrow’s wrist does not look right, and Tee Higgins wasn’t practicing again on Wednesday. Burrow’s 86 passer rating last Sunday vs. the Patriots ranked 19th at the position.
The Chiefs, by contrast, will be coming into this one fresh off a win versus the Baltimore Ravens and with extra rest. Mahomes has no shortage of weapons this year, Isiah Pacheco has come into his own, and the KC defense will remain tough.
The Bengals have been notorious slow starters under Zac Taylor.
The Chiefs beat the Ravens by 7, they should be able to handle the Bengals with ease. -- Jen Piacenti
