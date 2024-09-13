NFL Week 2 Betting Cheat Sheet (Best Spread, Total, Underdog, Teaser, and Player Prop)
Everywhere you look on the internet these days you'll find people's bets for the NFL. It can be overwhelming and trying to sort out which ones are good can be a tough challenge. That's what my Betting Cheat Sheet is for.
In this article, I'm going to give you my favorite bet for every different type of wager including my best spread bet, total, underdog, teaser, and player prop.
You can find my best bet for all 16 games in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets," but if you're just looking for my favorites, you've come to the right place.
All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
NFL Week 2 Best Bets
- Best Spread Bet: Chiefs -5
- Best Total Bet: Giants vs. Commanders OVER 43.5
- Best Upset Pick: Saints +250
- Best Teaser Bet: Texans -0.5, Rams +7
- Best Player Prop: Daniel Jones OVER 208.5 Passing Yards (-115)
Best Spread Bet: Chiefs -5
The market still isn't evaluating the Cincinnati Bengals correctly. Not only have they been terrible the first two weeks of the season in the Joe Burrow era, but their defense is one of the worst in the NFL. Despite that, people are still evaluating them like an elite team because they made the Super Bowl a few years back.
Now, they hit the road to take on a Chiefs team that looks more explosive in Week 1 against the Ravens then they did in any week during the 2023 regular season. This bet is a no-brainer to me, there's a chance the Chiefs win this game by double-digits.
Best Total Bet: Giants vs. Commanders OVER 44
Even if you don't fully believe in the two offenses in this game, the total is at too low a number for a game involving two of the worst defenses in the NFL. The Giants gave up 6.1 yards per play to the Vikings in Week 1 and the Commanders allowed 6.4 yards per play to the Buccaneers, those two marks are in the bottom five in the NFL.
I'm going to tryst the offenses to do enough to hit the OVER in this matchup between the NFC East basement dwellers.
Best Upset Pick: Saints +250
The New Orleans Saints have looked good on paper the past couple of seasons, but ultimately failed to live up to expectations. While I'm trying not to overreact to a Week 1 blowout win against the lowly Panthers, I think it's possible we're seeing a Saints team finally come together. Derek Carr looked more comfortable in the offense and I like the shots he took down field, something missing from his game when playing with the Saints.
Then there are the Cowboys who took care of business against the Browns but still managed only 4.4 yards per play. He completed just 19-of-32 passes for 179 yards and only one touchdown. Dallas benefited from abysmal offensive play from the Browns.
I think the Saints have a better chance of winning this game than the odds indicate. They're my upset pick of the week.
Best Teaser Bet: Texans pick'em, Rams +7.5
As we always do with teasers, we want to cross as many key numbers as possible, most notably the numbers three and seven. We're going to do that with both legs in this week's six-point teaser by taking the Texans down from -6 to a pick'em against the Bears on Sunday Night Football and taking the Rams from +1.5 up to +7.5 against the Cardinals.
I'd be shocked if Caleb Williams and the Bears can turn things around quick enough to put together a solid performance against the Texans in a prime time spot. Meanwhile, I expect the Rams and Cardinals to play a back-and-forth game that comes down to the wire, meaning getting a touchdown worth of points on Los Angeles could go a long way.
Best Player Prop: Daniel Jones OVER 208.5 Passing Yards (-115)
Daniel Jones looked terrible in Week 1 against the Vikings, completing just 52.4% of passes for 186 yards and two interceptions. With that being said, I think he can have a decent bounce back performance against the Commanders.
The Commanders secondary is terrible. They ranked 31st in opponent yards per pass attempt last season and then allowed the Buccaneers to average 9.3 yards per pass attempt in Week 1. If there's any team Jones can have a competent performance against, it's the Commanders.
