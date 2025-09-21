NFL Week 3 Betting Splits (49ers To Win and Cover vs. Seahawks is Sunday's Most Popular Pick)

NFL Week 3 betting at @BetMGM



Most bet spreads 🎟️

1. Green Bay Packers -8

2. Dallas Cowboys -1

3. Indianapolis Colts -4

4. Kansas City Chiefs -6.5

5. Los Angeles Chargers -3



Most bet spreads 💰

1. Indianapolis Colts -4

2. Kansas City Chiefs -6.5

3. Dallas Cowboys -1

4. Green… pic.twitter.com/NOfFxEgBuZ