NFL Week 3 Betting Splits (49ers To Win and Cover vs. Seahawks is Sunday's Most Popular Pick)
We're less than 24 hours away from the start of Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season, so it's time to take a look at which bets people are placing the most.
BetMGM Sportsbook has revealed its betting splits for Week 3 action. You can see all of them below, but I'm going to break down a few key metrics a bit deeper.
NFL Week 3 Most Bet On Games
Most Bet Spreads
The below metrics are based on total handle (% of dollars bet)
- 49ers -2.5 vs. Cardinals (86%)
- Steelers -1.5 vs. Patriots (85%)
- Cowboys -1 vs. Bears (83%)
- Colts -4 vs. Titans (83%)
- Rams +3.5 vs. Eagles (80%)
The 49ers are the most lopsided spread bet of the week, with 86% of the total dollars bet on the spread in this game being on the 49ers to cover the 2.5-point spread against the Cardinals. The 49ers will have Mac Jones at quarterback for the 49ers in this battle of undefeated teams. Arizona will try to prove that games against the Panthers and Saints aren't the only reason they're 2-0.
Most Bet Totals
- Texans vs. Jaguars UNDER 44 (94%)
- Cardinals vs. 48ers OVER 45.5 (89%)
- Steelers vs. Patriots OVER 44.5 (88%)
- Lions vs. Ravens OVER 53.5 (88%)
- Saints vs. Seahawks UNDER 41.5 (84%)
Both the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars have had some significant offensive issues to start the year. The Texas poor offensive line and uninspired playcalling have led them to stutter out of the gates, while Brian Thomas Jr.'s unwillingness to take on contact has caused bettors to be cautious when it comes to backing their offense. As a result, 94% of the money bet on the total in this game has been placed on the UNDER. The total has moved from 44.5 to 44 throughout the week.
Most Bet Underdog Moneylines
- Bengals +125 vs. Vikings (84%)
- Lions +195 vs. Ravens (52%)
- Texans +105 vs. Jaguars (51%)
- Saints +310 vs. Seahawks (46%)
- Raiders +150 vs. Commanders (39%)
Fading teams that are starting a backup quarterback seems to be the strategy of underdog bettors in Week 3. The Bengals, who are 3-point underdogs against Carson Wentz and the Vikings, are by far the most popular moneyline upset pick with 84% of the moneyline money on Cincinnati. The Raiders are another popular one at +150 as they take on the Washington Commanders, who will be without Jayden Daniels.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
