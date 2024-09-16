NFL Week 3 Schedule, Odds, Spread and Total for Every Game
We have seen plenty of surprise results through the first two weeks of the 2024 NFL season and Week 3 will give us a better idea of which teams are contenders and which are pretenders.
We were treated to an AFC East duel between the Bills and Dolphins on Thursday Night Football last week, and now the other two teams in the division will be in this week's midweek showdown when the New York Jets host the New England Patriots.
Week 3 will also feature a Monday Night Football doubleheader. The Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Bills in Buffalo starting at 7:30 et and then the Commanders and Bengals will kickoff at 8:15 et.
It's going to be another fun week of games. Let's dive into the odds for each of them.
All odds in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Thursday, Sept. 19 -- Thursday Night Football
New England Patriots vs. New York Jets
Spread
- Patriots +6.5 (-115)
- Jets -6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Patriots +240
- Jets -300
Total
- 37.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Sunday, Sept. 22 -- 1 p.m. EST Games
New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns
Spread
- Giants +6.5 (-105)
- Browns -6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Giants +260
- Browns -320
Total
- 38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts
Spread
- Bears +1.5 (-110)
- Colts -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bears +102
- Colts -120
Total
- 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Houston Texans vs. Minnesota Vikings
Spread
- Texans -2.5 (-110)
- Vikings +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texans -134
- Vikings +114
Total
- 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints
Spread
- Eagles -1.5 (-115)
- Saints +1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Eagles -130
- Saints +110
Total
- 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Spread
- Chargers +1.5 (-110)
- Steelers -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chargers +110
- Steelers -130
Total
- 36.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Denver Broncos vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Spread
- Broncos +6.5 (-105)
- Buccaneers -6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Broncos +265
- Buccaneers -330
Total
- 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans
Spread
- Packers +2.5 (-104)
- Titans -2.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Packers +134
- Titans -158
Total
- 37.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Carolina Panthers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Spread
- Panthers +7 (-110)
- Raiders -7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Panthers +290
- Raiders -360
Total
- 37.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Sunday, Sept. 22 -- 4 p.m. EST Games
Miami Dolphins vs. Seattle Seahawks
Spread
- Dolphins +6.5 (-118)
- Seahawks -6.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Dolphins +220
- Seahawks -270
Total
- 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals
Spread
- Lions -3 (-110)
- Cardinals +3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lions -158
- Cardinals +134
Total
- 51.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys
Spread
- Ravens -1.5 (-104)
- Cowboys +1.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Ravens -116
- Cowboys -102
Total
- 47.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Spread
- 49ers -7 (-115)
- Rams +7 (-105)
Moneyline
- 49ers -360
- Rams +290
Total
- 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Sept. 22 -- Sunday Night Football
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons
Spread
- Chiefs -4.5 (-118)
- Falcons +4.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Chiefs -240
- Falcons +198
Total
- 46.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Monday, Sept. 23 -- Monday Night Football
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills
Spread
- Jaguars +5.5 (-105)
- Bills -5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Jaguars +220
- Bills -270
Total
- 46.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Spread
- Commanders +7.5 (-110)
- Bengals -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Commanders +295
- Bengals -370
Total
- 48.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.