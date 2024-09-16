SI

NFL Week 3 Schedule, Odds, Spread and Total for Every Game

Breaking down the opening odds for every NFL game in Week 3 of the 2024 season.

Iain MacMillan

Dec 27, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

We have seen plenty of surprise results through the first two weeks of the 2024 NFL season and Week 3 will give us a better idea of which teams are contenders and which are pretenders.

We were treated to an AFC East duel between the Bills and Dolphins on Thursday Night Football last week, and now the other two teams in the division will be in this week's midweek showdown when the New York Jets host the New England Patriots.

Week 3 will also feature a Monday Night Football doubleheader. The Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Bills in Buffalo starting at 7:30 et and then the Commanders and Bengals will kickoff at 8:15 et.

It's going to be another fun week of games. Let's dive into the odds for each of them.

All odds in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Thursday, Sept. 19 -- Thursday Night Football

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

Spread

  • Patriots +6.5 (-115)
  • Jets -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Patriots +240
  • Jets -300

Total

  • 37.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Sunday, Sept. 22 -- 1 p.m. EST Games

New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns

Spread

  • Giants +6.5 (-105)
  • Browns -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Giants +260
  • Browns -320

Total

  • 38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts

Spread

  • Bears +1.5 (-110)
  • Colts -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Bears +102
  • Colts -120

Total

  • 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Houston Texans vs. Minnesota Vikings

Spread

  • Texans -2.5 (-110)
  • Vikings +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Texans -134
  • Vikings +114

Total

  • 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints

Spread

  • Eagles -1.5 (-115)
  • Saints +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Eagles -130
  • Saints +110

Total

  • 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Spread

  • Chargers +1.5 (-110)
  • Steelers -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Chargers +110
  • Steelers -130

Total

  • 36.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Denver Broncos vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Spread

  • Broncos +6.5 (-105)
  • Buccaneers -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Broncos +265
  • Buccaneers -330

Total

  • 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans

Spread

  • Packers +2.5 (-104)
  • Titans -2.5 (-118)

Moneyline

  • Packers +134
  • Titans -158

Total

  • 37.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Carolina Panthers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Spread

  • Panthers +7 (-110)
  • Raiders -7 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Panthers +290
  • Raiders -360

Total

  • 37.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Sunday, Sept. 22 -- 4 p.m. EST Games

Miami Dolphins vs. Seattle Seahawks

Spread

  • Dolphins +6.5 (-118)
  • Seahawks -6.5 (-104)

Moneyline

  • Dolphins +220
  • Seahawks -270

Total

  • 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals

Spread

  • Lions -3 (-110)
  • Cardinals +3 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Lions -158
  • Cardinals +134

Total

  • 51.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys

Spread

  • Ravens -1.5 (-104)
  • Cowboys +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline

  • Ravens -116
  • Cowboys -102

Total

  • 47.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Spread

  • 49ers -7 (-115)
  • Rams +7 (-105)

Moneyline

  • 49ers -360
  • Rams +290

Total

  • 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, Sept. 22 -- Sunday Night Football

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons

Spread

  • Chiefs -4.5 (-118)
  • Falcons +4.5 (-104)

Moneyline

  • Chiefs -240
  • Falcons +198

Total

  • 46.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Monday, Sept. 23 -- Monday Night Football

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills

Spread

  • Jaguars +5.5 (-105)
  • Bills -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Jaguars +220
  • Bills -270

Total

  • 46.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Spread

  • Commanders +7.5 (-110)
  • Bengals -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Commanders +295
  • Bengals -370

Total

  • 48.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

