NFL Week 4 Schedule, Odds, Spread and Total for Every Game
It seems like just yesterday that we were in the middle of the offseason, dreaming of spending our days watching football. Now, here we are already preparing for Week 4 of the 2024 campaign.
The first three weeks of the season has been nothing short of amazing with underdogs pulling off massive upsets on a regular basis and teams that no one expected would be competitive, sitting atop their divisions.
Week 4 will be the final week of action before BYE week begins, meaning all 32 teams will be in action once again. The Thursday Night Football game will feature an NFC East showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. We'll also be treated to another Monday Night Football doubleheader. The Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins will make up one of the two games and the Seahawks vs. Lions will make up the other.
Let's take a look at the full schedule with opening odds for all 16 games.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Thursday, Sept. 26 -- Thursday Night Football
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants
Spread
- Cowboys -6 (-110)
- Giants +6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cowboys -265
- Giants +215
Total
- OVER 44 (-110)
- UNDER 44 (-110)
Sunday, Sept. 29 -- 1 p.m. EST Games
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons
Spread
- Saints +1.5 (-110)
- Falcons -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Saints +105
- Falcons -125
Total
- OVER 45.5 (-110)
- UNDER 45.5 (-110)
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers
Spread
- Bengals -6.5 (-110)
- Panthers +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bengals -290
- Panthers +235
Total
- OVER 45 (-110)
- UNDER 45 (-110)
Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears
Spread
- Rams +1 (-110)
- Bears -1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rams +102
- Bears -122
Total
- OVER 41 (-110)
- UNDER 41 (-110)
Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers
Spread
- Vikings +2 (-105)
- Packers -2 (-115)
Moneyline
- Vikings +114
- Packers -135
Total
- OVER 44 (-110)
- UNDER 44 (-110)
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans
Spread
- Jaguars +4.5 (-110)
- Texans -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jaguars +170
- Texans -205
Total
- OVER 45.5 (-110)
- UNDER 45.5 (-110)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts
Spread
- Steelers -1 (-105)
- Colts +1 (-115)
Moneyline
- Steelers -112
- Colts -108
Total
- OVER 40 (-110)
- UNDER 40 (-110)
Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets
Spread
- Broncos +8 (-110)
- Jets -8 (-110)
Moneyline
- Broncos +310
- Jets -395
Total
- OVER 38.5 (-110)
- UNDER 38.5 (-110)
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Spread
- Eagles -2 (-112)
- Buccaneers +2 (-108)
Moneyline
- Eagles -130
- Buccaneers +110
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-110)
- UNDER 46.5 (-110)
Sunday, Sept. 29 -- 4 p.m. EST Games
Washington Commanders vs. Arizona Cardinals
Spread
- Commanders +4.5 (-110)
- Cardinals -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Commanders +180
- Cardinals -218
Total
- OVER 49.5 (-110)
- UNDER 49.5 (-110)
New England Patriots vs. San Francisco 49ers
Spread
- Patriots +10 (-105)
- 49ers -10 (-115)
Moneyline
- Patriots +400
- 49ers -535
Total
- OVER 40.5 (-110)
- UNDER 40.5 (-110)
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Spread
- Chiefs -9 (-110)
- Chargers +9 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chiefs -455
- Chargers +350
Total
- OVER 39.5 (-110)
- UNDER 39.5 (-110)
Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Spread
- Browns -1 (-110)
- Raiders +1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Browns -118
- Raiders -102
Total
- OVER 39.5 (-110)
- UNDER 39.5 (-110)
Sunday, Sept. 29 -- Sunday Night Football
Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens
Spread
- Bills +2.5 (-110)
- Ravens -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bills +114
- Ravens -135
Total
- OVER 45.5 (-110)
- UNDER 45.5 (-110)
Monday, Sept. 30 - Monday Night Football
Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins
Spread
- Titans +1 (-115)
- Dolphins -1 (-105)
Moneyline
- Titans -108
- Dolphins -112
Total
- OVER 38 (-110)
- UNDER 38 (-110)
Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions
Spread
- Seahawks +4.5 (-110)
- Lions -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Seahawks +180
- Lions -218
Total
- OVER 49 (-110)
- UNDER 49 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.