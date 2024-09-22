SI

NFL Week 4 Schedule, Odds, Spread and Total for Every Game

Breaking down the opening odds for every NFL game in Week 4 of the 2024 season.

Iain MacMillan

Oct 2, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
Oct 2, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

It seems like just yesterday that we were in the middle of the offseason, dreaming of spending our days watching football. Now, here we are already preparing for Week 4 of the 2024 campaign.

The first three weeks of the season has been nothing short of amazing with underdogs pulling off massive upsets on a regular basis and teams that no one expected would be competitive, sitting atop their divisions.

Week 4 will be the final week of action before BYE week begins, meaning all 32 teams will be in action once again. The Thursday Night Football game will feature an NFC East showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. We'll also be treated to another Monday Night Football doubleheader. The Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins will make up one of the two games and the Seahawks vs. Lions will make up the other.

Let's take a look at the full schedule with opening odds for all 16 games.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Thursday, Sept. 26 -- Thursday Night Football

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

Spread

  • Cowboys -6 (-110)
  • Giants +6 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Cowboys -265
  • Giants +215

Total

  • OVER 44 (-110)
  • UNDER 44 (-110)

Sunday, Sept. 29 -- 1 p.m. EST Games

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons

Spread

  • Saints +1.5 (-110)
  • Falcons -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Saints +105
  • Falcons -125

Total

  • OVER 45.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 45.5 (-110)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers

Spread

  • Bengals -6.5 (-110)
  • Panthers +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Bengals -290
  • Panthers +235

Total

  • OVER 45 (-110)
  • UNDER 45 (-110)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears

Spread

  • Rams +1 (-110)
  • Bears -1 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Rams +102
  • Bears -122

Total

  • OVER 41 (-110)
  • UNDER 41 (-110)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

Spread

  • Vikings +2 (-105)
  • Packers -2 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Vikings +114
  • Packers -135

Total

  • OVER 44 (-110)
  • UNDER 44 (-110)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans

Spread

  • Jaguars +4.5 (-110)
  • Texans -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Jaguars +170
  • Texans -205

Total

  • OVER 45.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 45.5 (-110)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts

Spread

  • Steelers -1 (-105)
  • Colts +1 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Steelers -112
  • Colts -108

Total

  • OVER 40 (-110)
  • UNDER 40 (-110)

Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets

Spread

  • Broncos +8 (-110)
  • Jets -8 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Broncos +310
  • Jets -395

Total

  • OVER 38.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 38.5 (-110)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Spread

  • Eagles -2 (-112)
  • Buccaneers +2 (-108)

Moneyline

  • Eagles -130
  • Buccaneers +110

Total

  • OVER 46.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 46.5 (-110)

Sunday, Sept. 29 -- 4 p.m. EST Games

Washington Commanders vs. Arizona Cardinals

Spread

  • Commanders +4.5 (-110)
  • Cardinals -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Commanders +180
  • Cardinals -218

Total

  • OVER 49.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 49.5 (-110)

New England Patriots vs. San Francisco 49ers

Spread

  • Patriots +10 (-105)
  • 49ers -10 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Patriots +400
  • 49ers -535

Total

  • OVER 40.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 40.5 (-110)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Spread

  • Chiefs -9 (-110)
  • Chargers +9 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Chiefs -455
  • Chargers +350

Total

  • OVER 39.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 39.5 (-110)

Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Spread

  • Browns -1 (-110)
  • Raiders +1 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Browns -118
  • Raiders -102

Total

  • OVER 39.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 39.5 (-110)

Sunday, Sept. 29 -- Sunday Night Football

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens

Spread

  • Bills +2.5 (-110)
  • Ravens -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Bills +114
  • Ravens -135

Total

  • OVER 45.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 45.5 (-110)

Monday, Sept. 30 - Monday Night Football

Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins

Spread

  • Titans +1 (-115)
  • Dolphins -1 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Titans -108
  • Dolphins -112

Total

  • OVER 38 (-110)
  • UNDER 38 (-110)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions

Spread

  • Seahawks +4.5 (-110)
  • Lions -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Seahawks +180
  • Lions -218

Total

  • OVER 49 (-110)
  • UNDER 49 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Iain MacMillan

IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting