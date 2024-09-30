NFL Week 5 Schedule, Odds, Spread and Total for Every Game
The NFL calendar flips quickly with Week 5 beginning on Thursday night with an NFC South showdown as well as a trip across the pond for the first time this season.
The New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings get the weekend started in London when the two teams meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a ton on the line. The are reeling off a shocking loss to the Broncos at home, 10-9, while the Vikings are off to an undefeated start with new quarterback Sam Darnold.
The Week 5 slate will be caped off with a Monday Night Footballs showdown between the two-time defending Super Bowl Champions Kansas City Chiefs hosting the elite New Orleans Saints offense.
Get ready for the Week 5 card with the opening odds for each game.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Thursday, October 3 -- Thursday Night Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons
Spread
- Bucs +2.5 (-108)
- Falcons -2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Bucs: +120
- Falcons: -142
Total
- 43 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, October 6 -- London Games
New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings
Spread
- Jets +2.5 (+100)
- Vikings -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Jets: +130
- Vikings: -155
Total
- 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, October 6 -- 1 p.m. EST Games
Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots
Spread
- Dolphins -1 (-105)
- Patriots +1 (-115)
Moneyline
- Dolphins: -112
- Patriots: -108
Total
- 36.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears
Spread
- Panthers +4 (-110)
- Bears -4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Panthers: +160
- Bears: -192
Total
- 43 (Over -108/Under -112)
Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Spread
- Colts +2.5 (+100)
- Jaguars -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Colts: +120
- Jaguars: -142
Total
- 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans
Spread
- Bills -1 (-110)
- Texans +1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bills: -118
- Texans: -102
Total
- 47 (Over -110/Under -110)
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Spread
- Ravens -2.5 (-112)
- Bengals +2.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Ravens: -142
- Bengals: +120
Total
- 49 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders
Spread
- Browns +3.5 (-110)
- Commanders -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Browns: +150
- Commanders: -180
Total
- 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, October 6 -- 4 p.m. EST Games
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos
Spread
- Raiders +1.5 (-110)
- Broncos -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raiders: +105
- Broncos: -125
Total
- 37 (Over -108/Under -112)
Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers
Spread
- Cardinals +7.5 (-110)
- 49ers -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cardinals: +300
- 49ers: -380
Total
- 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks
Spread
- Giants +6 (-108)
- Seahawks -6 (-112)
Moneyline
- Giants: +210
- Seahawks: -258
Total
- 41.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Spread
- Packers -3.5 (-110)
- Rams +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Packers: -198
- Rams: +164
Total
- 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, October 6 -- Sunday Night Football
Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Spread
- Cowboys +2 (-110)
- Steelers -2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cowboys: +105
- Steelers: -125
Total
- 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Monday, October 7 -- Monday Night Football
New Orleans Saints vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Spread
- Saints +5 (-112)
- Chiefs -5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Saints: +195
- Chiefs: -238
Total
- 42 (Over -112/Under -108)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.