SI

NFL Week 5 Schedule, Odds, Spread and Total for Every Game

Reed Wallach

East Rutherford, NJ -- September 29 -- Aaron Rodgers of the Jets in the first half as the Denver Broncos edged the New York Jets 10-9 at MetLife Stadium.
East Rutherford, NJ -- September 29 -- Aaron Rodgers of the Jets in the first half as the Denver Broncos edged the New York Jets 10-9 at MetLife Stadium. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The NFL calendar flips quickly with Week 5 beginning on Thursday night with an NFC South showdown as well as a trip across the pond for the first time this season.

The New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings get the weekend started in London when the two teams meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a ton on the line. The are reeling off a shocking loss to the Broncos at home, 10-9, while the Vikings are off to an undefeated start with new quarterback Sam Darnold.

The Week 5 slate will be caped off with a Monday Night Footballs showdown between the two-time defending Super Bowl Champions Kansas City Chiefs hosting the elite New Orleans Saints offense.

Get ready for the Week 5 card with the opening odds for each game.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Thursday, October 3 -- Thursday Night Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Spread

  • Bucs +2.5 (-108)
  • Falcons -2.5 (-112)

Moneyline

  • Bucs: +120
  • Falcons: -142

Total

  • 43 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, October 6 -- London Games

New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings

Spread

  • Jets +2.5 (+100)
  • Vikings -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline

  • Jets: +130
  • Vikings: -155

Total

  • 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, October 6 -- 1 p.m. EST Games

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots

Spread

  • Dolphins -1 (-105)
  • Patriots +1 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Dolphins: -112
  • Patriots: -108

Total

  • 36.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears

Spread

  • Panthers +4 (-110)
  • Bears -4 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Panthers: +160
  • Bears: -192

Total

  • 43 (Over -108/Under -112)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Spread

  • Colts +2.5 (+100)
  • Jaguars -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline

  • Colts: +120
  • Jaguars: -142

Total

  • 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans

Spread

  • Bills -1 (-110)
  • Texans +1 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Bills: -118
  • Texans: -102

Total

  • 47 (Over -110/Under -110)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Spread

  • Ravens -2.5 (-112)
  • Bengals +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

  • Ravens: -142
  • Bengals: +120

Total

  • 49 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders

Spread

  • Browns +3.5 (-110)
  • Commanders -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Browns: +150
  • Commanders: -180

Total

  • 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, October 6 -- 4 p.m. EST Games

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Spread

  • Raiders +1.5 (-110)
  • Broncos -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Raiders: +105
  • Broncos: -125

Total

  • 37 (Over -108/Under -112)

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

Spread

  • Cardinals +7.5 (-110)
  • 49ers -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Cardinals: +300
  • 49ers: -380

Total

  • 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks

Spread

  • Giants +6 (-108)
  • Seahawks -6 (-112)

Moneyline

  • Giants: +210
  • Seahawks: -258

Total

  • 41.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Spread

  • Packers -3.5 (-110)
  • Rams +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Packers: -198
  • Rams: +164

Total

  • 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, October 6 -- Sunday Night Football

Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Spread

  • Cowboys +2 (-110)
  • Steelers -2 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Cowboys: +105
  • Steelers: -125

Total

  • 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Monday, October 7 -- Monday Night Football

New Orleans Saints vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Spread

  • Saints +5 (-112)
  • Chiefs -5 (-108)

Moneyline

  • Saints: +195
  • Chiefs: -238

Total

  • 42 (Over -112/Under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Reed Wallach
REED WALLACH

Reed is a Senior Editor at SI Betting. He grew up in New Jersey and graduated from the University of Wisconsin. His passion lies with the Brooklyn Nets, but is always hunting for an edge.

Home/Betting