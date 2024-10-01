NFL Week 5 Survivor Pool Picks (Predictions for Giants vs. Seahawks, Dolphins vs. Patriots)
The 2024 NFL season has been all about upsets, and the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and others pulled off upset wins in Week 4.
Luckily, one of our Survivor picks predicted one of these upsets – but unless you’ve been avoiding the upsets, navigating Survivor Pools has been a nightmare this season.
In Week 5, we have the first few teams going on their bye this season, which throws an additional wrinkle into the action with a few less games in action.
Before we get into the Week 5 picks, let’s see how the SI Betting team fared in Week 4 with their Survivor Picks.
NFL Week 4 Survivor Pick Recap
Our picks split in Week 4 – another not ideal week – as the Tennessee Titans came through on Monday night against the Miami Dolphins to earn their first win of the season.
- Peter Dewey: Tennessee Titans (W)
- Iain MacMillan: Arizona Cardinals (L)
In Week 5, our editors are eyeing two very different teams. One is a major favorite while the other is in a pick’em scenario after a tough start to the 2024 season. Can we go 2-0 this week?
NFL Week 5 Survivor Pool Picks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Seattle Seahawks
In a tricky Week 5 for Survivor.
Let's just go ahead and take one of the biggest betting favorites of the week in the Seattle Seahawks at home to the New York Giants. New York's offense continues to struggle this season, ranking just 27th in the NFL in yards per play (4.7), and now they have to take on the new and improved Seattle defense, led by former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald.
I'd be surprised if the Giants can generate enough offense to win this game outright. I'll back the Seahawks. – Iain MacMillan
New England Patriots
I know, I know, taking the New England Patriots sounds insane.
However, the Miami Dolphins have been awful over the last three weeks, scoring 25 combined points and just 15 total points since Tua Tagovailoa went down with a concussion.
Quarterback Tyler Huntley was not able to ignite the Dolphins offense against Tennessee, and I’m worried about him against a solid New England secondary that gave the Cincinnati Bengals trouble in Week 1 and took Seattle to overtime at home in Week 2.
The Patriots return home in Week 5 to host the Dolphins, and I expect this to be a low-scoring, defensive-minded battle.
The Dolphins just gave up 31 points to the Titans and backup quarterback Mason Rudolph in Week 4, and now they’re on a short week on the road against a division rival. Until Miami’s offense shows some signs of life, I’m fading it in Survivor. – Peter Dewey
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.