NFL Week 6 Schedule, Odds, Spread and Total for Every Game
The 2024 NFL season marches. With five weeks of the season now in the rear view mirror, we're starting to get a more clear picture of which teams are legitimate contenders and which teams we can cross off our list.
An NFC West battle between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will get things started off on Thursday Night Football. The winner of the game will be atop the division when Week 6 is all said and done.
The second London game of the season is set for Sunday morning. This will be the first of two London games for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Their opponent for Week 6 will be the Chicago Bears, who hold an impressive 3-2 record heading into this week.
Let's take a look at the full list of opening odds for every Week 6 game.
All odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook.
NFL Week 6 BYEs
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
Thursday, October 10 -- Thursday Night Football
San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds
Spread
- 49ers -3 (-115)
- Seahawks +3 (-105)
Moneyline
- 49ers -162
- Seahawks +136
Total
- 47 (Over -110/Under -220)
Sunday, October 13 -- London Game
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears Odds
Spread
- Jaguars +1.5 (-110)
- Bears -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jaguars +105
- Bears -125
Total
- 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, October 13 -- 1 p.m. EST Games
Washington Commanders vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds
Spread
- Commanders +6.5 (-115)
- Ravens -6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Commanders +225
- Ravens -278
Total
- 52 (Over -105/Under -115)
Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds
Spread
- Browns +9.5 (-110)
- Eagles -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Browns +360
- Eagles -470
Total
- 44 (Over -110/Under -110)
Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots Odds
Spread
- Texans -7 (-115)
- Patriots +7 (-105)
Moneyline
- Texans -345
- Patriots +275
Total
- 38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans Odds
Spread
- Colts +1 (-115)
- Titans -1 (-105)
Moneyline
- Colts -108
- Titans -112
Total
- 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers Odds
Spread
- Cardinals +5 (-110)
- Packers -5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cardinals +190
- Packers -230
Total
- 50 (Over -110/Under -110)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints Odds
Spread
- Buccaneers +2.5 (+100)
- Saints -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers +120
- Saints -142
Total
- 45 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, October 13 -- 4 p.m. EST Games
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds
Spread
- Steelers -3 (-110)
- Raiders +3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Steelers -162
- Raiders +136
Total
- 37.5 (Over +100/Under -120
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos Odds
Spread
- Chargers -2 (-110)
- Broncos +2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chargers -135
- Broncos +114
Total
- 37 (Over -110/Under -110)
Detroit Lion vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds
Spread
- Lions -3 (-110)
- Cowboys +3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lions -155
- Cowboys +130
Total
- 52 (Over -110/Under -110)
Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Odds
Spread
- Falcons -4.5 (-110)
- Panthers +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Falcons -225
- Panthers +185
Total
- 48 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, October 13 -- Sunday Night Football
Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Giants Odds
Spread
- Bengals -3.5 (-110)
- Giants +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bengals -180
- Giants +150
Total
- 48 (Over -110/Under -110)
Monday, October 14 -- Monday Night Football
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets Odds
Spread
- Bills -2.5 (-110)
- Jets +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bills -142
- Jets +120
Total
- 42 (Over -110/Under -110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.