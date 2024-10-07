SI

NFL Week 6 Schedule, Odds, Spread and Total for Every Game

Iain MacMillan

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rolls away from pressure against the Jets.
The 2024 NFL season marches. With five weeks of the season now in the rear view mirror, we're starting to get a more clear picture of which teams are legitimate contenders and which teams we can cross off our list.

An NFC West battle between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will get things started off on Thursday Night Football. The winner of the game will be atop the division when Week 6 is all said and done.

The second London game of the season is set for Sunday morning. This will be the first of two London games for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Their opponent for Week 6 will be the Chicago Bears, who hold an impressive 3-2 record heading into this week.

Let's take a look at the full list of opening odds for every Week 6 game.

NFL Week 6 BYEs

  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • Miami Dolphins
  • Minnesota Vikings

Thursday, October 10 -- Thursday Night Football

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds

Spread

  • 49ers -3 (-115)
  • Seahawks +3 (-105)

Moneyline

  • 49ers -162
  • Seahawks +136

Total

  • 47 (Over -110/Under -220)

Sunday, October 13 -- London Game

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears Odds

Spread

  • Jaguars +1.5 (-110)
  • Bears -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Jaguars +105
  • Bears -125

Total

  • 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, October 13 -- 1 p.m. EST Games

Washington Commanders vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds

Spread

  • Commanders +6.5 (-115)
  • Ravens -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Commanders +225
  • Ravens -278

Total

  • 52 (Over -105/Under -115)

Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds

Spread

  • Browns +9.5 (-110)
  • Eagles -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Browns +360
  • Eagles -470

Total

  • 44 (Over -110/Under -110)

Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots Odds

Spread

  • Texans -7 (-115)
  • Patriots +7 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Texans -345
  • Patriots +275

Total

  • 38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans Odds

Spread

  • Colts +1 (-115)
  • Titans -1 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Colts -108
  • Titans -112

Total

  • 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers Odds

Spread

  • Cardinals +5 (-110)
  • Packers -5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Cardinals +190
  • Packers -230

Total

  • 50 (Over -110/Under -110)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints Odds

Spread

  • Buccaneers +2.5 (+100)
  • Saints -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline

  • Buccaneers +120
  • Saints -142

Total

  • 45 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, October 13 -- 4 p.m. EST Games

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds

Spread

  • Steelers -3 (-110)
  • Raiders +3 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Steelers -162
  • Raiders +136

Total

  • 37.5 (Over +100/Under -120

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos Odds

Spread

  • Chargers -2 (-110)
  • Broncos +2 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Chargers -135
  • Broncos +114

Total

  • 37 (Over -110/Under -110)

Detroit Lion vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds

Spread

  • Lions -3 (-110)
  • Cowboys +3 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Lions -155
  • Cowboys +130

Total

  • 52 (Over -110/Under -110)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Odds

Spread

  • Falcons -4.5 (-110)
  • Panthers +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Falcons -225
  • Panthers +185

Total

  • 48 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, October 13 -- Sunday Night Football

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Giants Odds

Spread

  • Bengals -3.5 (-110)
  • Giants +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Bengals -180
  • Giants +150

Total

  • 48 (Over -110/Under -110)

Monday, October 14 -- Monday Night Football

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets Odds

Spread

  • Bills -2.5 (-110)
  • Jets +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Bills -142
  • Jets +120

Total

  • 42 (Over -110/Under -110)

