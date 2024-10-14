NFL Week 7 Schedule, Odds, Spread and Total for Every Game (Super Bowl Rematch Week)
We're over a third of the way through the 2024 NFL season (crazy, right?) as Week 7 is set to kick off on Thursday night.
There's a chance we get a battle of rookie quarterbacks on Thursday with Derek Carr hurt, as New Orleans' Spencer Rattler could match up with Denver's Bo Nix.
On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars kick off the action in London for their second straight games across the pond, this time against the New England Patriots.
Sunday also features a Super Bowl rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs (fresh off of a bye) and San Francisco 49ers (beat the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night). This highlights a three-game slate in the 4 p.m. EST slot.
Then we return for a pair of Monday Night Football games featuring Lamar Jackson vs. Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray vs. Justin Herbert.
Let's take a look at the full list of opening odds for every Week 7 game.
All odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook.
NFL Week 7 Byes
- Chicago Bears
- Dallas Cowboys
Thursday, October 17 -- Thursday Night Football
Denver Broncos vs. New Orleans Saints Odds
Spread
- Broncos -1 (-105)
- Saints +1 (-115)
Moneyline
- Broncos -110
- Saints -110
Total
- 37.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, October 20 -- London Game
New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds
Spread
- Patriots +4.5 (-110)
- Jaguars -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Patriots +180
- Jaguars -218
Total
- 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, October 13 -- 1 p.m. EST Games
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants Odds
Spread
- Eagles TBA
- Giants TBA
Moneyline
- Eagles TBA
- Giants TBA
Total
- TBA (Over -110/Under -110)
Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills Odds
Spread
- Titans +8 (-112)
- Bills -8 (-108)
Moneyline
- Titans +360
- Bills -470
Total
- 43 (Over -110/Under -110)
Houston Texans vs. Green Bay Packers Odds
Spread
- Texans +2.5 (+100)
- Packers -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Texans +130
- Packers -155
Total
- 47 (Over -110/Under -110)
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds
Spread
- Lions +1 (-110)
- Vikings -1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lions -102
- Vikings -118
Total
- 50.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons Odds
Spread
- Seahawks +3 (-115)
- Falcons -3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Seahawks +130
- Falcons -155
Total
- 49 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns Odds
Spread
- Bengals TBA
- Browns TBA
Moneyline
- Bengals TBA
- Browns TBA
Total
- TBA (Over -110/Under -110)
Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts Odds
Spread
- Dolphins +4 (-112)
- Colts -4 (-108)
Moneyline
- Dolphins +164
- Colts -198
Total
- 42 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, October 20 -- 4 p.m. EST Games
Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Commanders Odds
Spread
- Panthers +8 (-110)
- Commanders -8 (-110)
Moneyline
- Panthers +330
- Commanders -425
Total
- 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds
Spread
- Raiders +4.5 (-110)
- Rams -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raiders +185
- Rams -225
Total
- 44 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds
Spread
- Chiefs -1 (-105)
- 49ers +1 (-115)
Moneyline
- Chiefs -112
- 49ers -108
Total
- 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, October 20 -- Sunday Night Football
New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds
Spread
- Jets +1 (-110)
- Steelers -1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jets -102
- Steelers -118
Total
- 37.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Monday, October 21 -- Monday Night Football
Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds
Spread
- Ravens -4.5 (-110)
- Buccaneers +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ravens -205
- Buccaneers +170
Total
- 50.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds
Spread
- Chargers -2.5 (-110)
- Cardinals +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chargers -135
- Cardinals +114
Total
- 43 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.