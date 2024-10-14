SI

NFL Week 7 Schedule, Odds, Spread and Total for Every Game (Super Bowl Rematch Week)

Breaking down the NFL Week 7 schedule, including the odds for every game.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

We're over a third of the way through the 2024 NFL season (crazy, right?) as Week 7 is set to kick off on Thursday night.

There's a chance we get a battle of rookie quarterbacks on Thursday with Derek Carr hurt, as New Orleans' Spencer Rattler could match up with Denver's Bo Nix.

On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars kick off the action in London for their second straight games across the pond, this time against the New England Patriots.

Sunday also features a Super Bowl rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs (fresh off of a bye) and San Francisco 49ers (beat the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night). This highlights a three-game slate in the 4 p.m. EST slot.

Then we return for a pair of Monday Night Football games featuring Lamar Jackson vs. Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray vs. Justin Herbert.

Let's take a look at the full list of opening odds for every Week 7 game.

NFL Week 7 Byes

  • Chicago Bears
  • Dallas Cowboys

Thursday, October 17 -- Thursday Night Football

Denver Broncos vs. New Orleans Saints Odds

Spread

  • Broncos -1 (-105)
  • Saints +1 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Broncos -110
  • Saints -110

Total

  • 37.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, October 20 -- London Game

New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds

Spread

  • Patriots +4.5 (-110)
  • Jaguars -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Patriots +180
  • Jaguars -218

Total

  • 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, October 13 -- 1 p.m. EST Games

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants Odds

Spread

  • Eagles TBA
  • Giants TBA

Moneyline

  • Eagles TBA
  • Giants TBA

Total

  • TBA (Over -110/Under -110)

Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills Odds

Spread

  • Titans +8 (-112)
  • Bills -8 (-108)

Moneyline

  • Titans +360
  • Bills -470

Total

  • 43 (Over -110/Under -110)

Houston Texans vs. Green Bay Packers Odds

Spread

  • Texans +2.5 (+100)
  • Packers -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline

  • Texans +130
  • Packers -155

Total

  • 47 (Over -110/Under -110)

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds

Spread

  • Lions +1 (-110)
  • Vikings -1 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Lions -102
  • Vikings -118

Total

  • 50.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons Odds

Spread

  • Seahawks +3 (-115)
  • Falcons -3 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Seahawks +130
  • Falcons -155

Total

  • 49 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns Odds

Spread

  • Bengals TBA
  • Browns TBA

Moneyline

  • Bengals TBA
  • Browns TBA

Total

  • TBA (Over -110/Under -110)

Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts Odds

Spread

  • Dolphins +4 (-112)
  • Colts -4 (-108)

Moneyline

  • Dolphins +164
  • Colts -198

Total

  • 42 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, October 20 -- 4 p.m. EST Games

Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Commanders Odds

Spread

  • Panthers +8 (-110)
  • Commanders -8 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Panthers +330
  • Commanders -425

Total

  • 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds

Spread

  • Raiders +4.5 (-110)
  • Rams -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Raiders +185
  • Rams -225

Total

  • 44 (Over -110/Under -110)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds

Spread

  • Chiefs -1 (-105)
  • 49ers +1 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Chiefs -112
  • 49ers -108

Total

  • 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, October 20 -- Sunday Night Football

New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds

Spread

  • Jets +1 (-110)
  • Steelers -1 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Jets -102
  • Steelers -118

Total

  • 37.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Monday, October 21 -- Monday Night Football

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds

Spread

  • Ravens -4.5 (-110)
  • Buccaneers +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Ravens -205
  • Buccaneers +170

Total

  • 50.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds

Spread

  • Chargers -2.5 (-110)
  • Cardinals +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Chargers -135
  • Cardinals +114

Total

  • 43 (Over -110/Under -110)

