NFL Week 7 Survivor Pool Picks (Broncos, AFC West Division Game Highlight Top Predictions)
A third of the regular season is down in the NFL, and anyone that is alive in a Survivor Pool should give themselves a pat on the back.
Week 6 had a couple of interesting upsets, as the New York Giants beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night and the Carolina Panthers beat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
However, the biggest favorites – Denver, Green Bay and Pittsburgh – all ended up coming out of the week with wins.
So, where does that leave us in Week 7?
There are 15 games this week – the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills are on the bye – and the SI Betting team is back with two picks to help you make your choice in Survivor.
First, let’s recap last week’s selections.
NFL Week 6 Survivor Picks Recap
- Iain MacMillan: Green Bay Packers (W)
- Peter Dewey: Denver Broncos (W)
It was a wild Week 6, as Dewey’s pick for the London game between the Denver Broncos and New York Jets nearly lost, with the Broncos scoring just 13 points and failing to cover the spread.
MacMillan cruised to a win in the 4 p.m. EST window with the Green Bay Packers, but can we pay things off with two more wins in Week 7?
Here’s a look at our Survivor Pool Picks for this week’s action.
NFL Week 7 Survivor Pool Picks
Kansas City Chiefs
There are a few teams that I considered this week, including the New England Patriots (at the Tennessee Titans) and the Carolina Panthers (at the New York Jets).
However, I think there are a lot of spots to use the Pats in the coming weeks, and I’m not sold on the Panthers on the road.
So, I’m settling with the Kansas City Chiefs at home against the Las Vegas Raiders. There are only a couple of other spots to use the Chiefs this season, and I’d rather try to guarantee myself a win by picking a double-digit favorite than attempt to save the Chiefs for later in the season.
KC’s only other real Survivor chances are Week 16 at Tennessee and Week 18 at Las Vegas.
So, instead, I’m taking the Chiefs at home after a great win over the Detroit Lions in Week 6.
Rashee Rice is back for Patrick Mahomes and company, and the Chiefs have won three of their last four games and now rank fifth in EPA/Play on offense.
I’m going to trust them to win this division game against a Raiders team that has struggled all season long on offense (Geno Smith has 10 picks), and ranks 29th in EPA/Play on that side of the ball. – Peter Dewey
Denver Broncos
If you still have the Denver Broncos left in your survivor pool, now is the time to use them.
They're home favorites against a New York Giants team led by rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. While Dart has looked impressive at times this season, playing on the road against this Broncos defense is a tall order for any rookie quarterback to take on, just ask Cam Ward, who has lost against them in Week 1 in Denver.
Not only is this a great spot for the Broncos, but it may be the last great opportunity to take them this season.
Their only non-divisional easy game they have left on their schedule is next week against the Dallas Cowboys, and they certainly won't be 7-point favorites in that one. – Iain MacMillan
