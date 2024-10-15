NFL Week 7 Survivor Pool Picks (Commanders Highlight Top Predictions)
It’s been anything but an easy season to make Survivor Picks in 2024, but Week 6 finally offered a reprieve from the upsets we’ve seen in 2024.
Prior to Monday Night Football, favorites were 9-3-1 against the spread, and two of the biggest favorites – the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles – both won outright. The Buffalo Bills then won and covered as favorites on Monday to complete strong week.
That’s a great sign for those still alive in Survivor Pools, and the SI Betting team went 2-for-2 (finally) in our picks for Week 6.
NFL Week 6 Survivor Picks Recap
- Peter Dewey: Houston Texans (W)
- Iain MacMillan: Philadelphia Eagles (W)
Now, with a 15-game slate in Week 7, we’re nearing the halfway point of the 2024 season. Here’s who our editors are targeting to keep the Survivor train rolling this week.
NFL Week 7 Survivor Pool Picks
Washington Commanders
Washington has gotten off to a great start to the 2024 season, going 4-2 through six weeks with its only losses coming to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2) and Baltimore Ravens (4-2).
Now, Jayden Daniels and company are heavily favored at home in Week 7 against the 1-5 Carolina Panthers.
After a strong Week 3 with Andy Dalton under center, the Panthers have taken a step back, losing three games in a row and struggling at times offensively. There’s a chance they return to Bryce Young under center, but regardless, this is a winnable game for the Commanders.
Since the start of the 2022 season, Carolina is the worst road team in the NFL, going 3-17 straight up. Meanwhile, the Commanders are a perfect 2-0 against the spread at home this season and are favored by 7.5 points in this matchup.
Washington’s defense – especially with Jonathan Allen out for the season – is a bit of a concern, but I’m not sold on the Panthers being able to take advantage.
Carolina ranks just 21st in the NFL in yards per play this season while allowing the sixth most yards per play. Washington should have a field day in this matchup. – Peter Dewey
If you haven't used the Commanders yet this season, now is the time to do it. Their offense has arguably been the best in the entire NFL and while their defense certainly has some issues, their offense is good enough that it can overpower Carolina and put this game out of reach in a hurry.
The fact the Commanders are playing on their home field is also going to give them a bit of an advantage in this one. The Panthers have an average scoring margin of -16.3 on their home field this season and the Commanders have an average point differential of +12.0 on their home field.
This should be a sweat-free win. – Iain MacMillan
