NFL Week 8 Opening Odds for Every Game (Chiefs, Chargers, Packers Open as Favorites in Primetime)
The 2025 NFL season is nearing its halfway point, and Week 8 is a little bit of a lighter slate with six different teams on the bye.
The Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks all won’t play this week, but there are some exciting primetime games to watch.
The Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers are both hoping to show that they’re contenders in their respective conferences on Sunday night, while Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will look to stay hot on Monday night against the Washington Commanders.
There are also a bunch of divisional matchups in Week 8, including a rematch between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.
If you have an early lean for any of these games, jumping on these lines early in the week may be the way to get the best number ahead of the weekend.
Let’s dive into the opening odds for every matchup in Week 8 of the 2025 season.
NFL Odds for Every Week 8 Game
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Thursday Night Football – Oct. 23
Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Spread: Chargers -2.5 (-110)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Oct. 26 – 1 p.m. EST Games
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Spread: Eagles -7 (-110)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Spread: Bengals -6 (-110)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Spread: Ravens -6 (-110)
- Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Spread: Falcons -7 (-115)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Buffalo Bills vs. Carolina Panthers
- Spread: Bills -7 (-105)
- Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
San Francisco 49ers vs. Houston Texans
- Spread: Texans -1.5 (-110)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots
- Spread: Patriots -6.5 (-115)
- Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Oct. 26 – 4 p.m. EST Games
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints
- Spread: Bucs -6.5 (-110)
- Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Spread: Colts -14 (-110)
- Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos
- Spread: Broncos -3.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday Night Football – Oct. 26
Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Spread: Packers -3 (-110)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Monday Night Football – Oct. 27
Washington Commanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Spread: Chiefs -9.5 (-118)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.