NFL Week 8 Schedule, Odds, Spread, and Total for Every Game (An NFC Clash in San Francisco)
Week 7 is in the books so it's time look ahead to Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season.
Football fans are in for a treat this week as there are no teams with a BYE this week, meaning all 32 teams will be in action, setting up 16 games across the board. With that being said, there are plenty of lopsided affairs, including six games where one side is favored by a touchdown or more.
Thursday Night Football will feature an NFC clash between the Minnesota Vikings, who are coming off their first loss of the season, and the Los Angeles Rams, who got their second win of the season last week and will need to continue to rattle off wins to get back in the playoff mix.
We were originally set to watch an intriguing showdown between the top two picks in last year's draft in a game between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders, but with Jayden Daniels' injury status up in the air, that meeting may have to wait until the next time these two teams are scheduled to play.
Sunday Night Football will feature a classic NFC clash between two storied franchises when Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowobys head to the West Coast to take on Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers.
Let's take a look at the full list of opening odds for every Week 8 game.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Thursday, October 24 -- Thursday Night Football
Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds
Spread
- Vikings -3 (-110)
- Rams +3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Vikings -155
- Rams +130
Total
- OVER 46 (-110)
- UNDER 46 (-110)
Sunday, October 27 -- 1 p.m. EST Games
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns Odds
Spread
- Ravens -10.5 (-110)
- Browns +10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ravens -550
- Browns +260
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-110)
- UNDER 43.5 (-110)
Tennessee Titans vs. Detroit Lions Odds
Spread
- Titans +12.5 (-110)
- Lions -12.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Titans +490
- Lions -675
Total
- OVER 45.5 (-110)
- UNDER 45.5 (-110)
Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans Odds
Spread
- Colts +6.5 (-110)
- Texans -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Colts +230
- Texans -285
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-110)
- UNDER 46.5 (-110)
Green Bay Packers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds
Spread
- Packers -5 (-110)
- Jaguars +5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Packers -225
- Jaguars +185
Total
- OVER 49 (-110)
- UNDER 49 (-110)
Arizona Cardinals vs. Miami Dolphins Odds
Spread
- Cardinals +2.5 (-110)
- Dolphins -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cardinals +114
- Dolphins -135
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-110)
- UNDER 46.5 (-110)
New York Jets vs. New England Patriots Odds
Spread
- Jets -7 (-110)
- Patriots +7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jets -325
- Patriots +410
Total
- OVER 41 (-110)
- UNDER (-110)
Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds
Spread
- Falcons +3 (-110)
- Buccaneers -3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Falcons +130
- Buccaneers -155
Total
- OVER 48 (-110)
- UNDER 48 (-110)
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds
Spread
- Eagles +2 (-110)
- Bengals -2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Eagles +110
- Bengals -135
Total
- OVER 46 (-110)
- UNDER 46 (-110)
Sunday, October 27 -- 4 p.m. EST Games
New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds
Spread
- Saints +7 (+100)
- Chargers -7 (-120)
Moneyline
- Saints +250
- Chargers -310
Total
- OVER 39.5 (-110)
- UNDER 39.5 (-110)
Buffalo Bills vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds
Spread
- Bills -3 (-105)
- Seahawks +3 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bills -148
- Seahawks +124
Total
- OVER 49.5 (-110)
- UNDER 49.5 (-110)
Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders Odds
Spread
- Bears N/A
- Commanders N/A
Moneyline
- Bears N/A
- Commanders N/A
Total
- OVER N/A
- UNDER N/A
Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos Odds
Spread
- Panthers +7.5 (-110)
- Broncos -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Panthers +280
- Broncos -355
Total
- OVER 42.5 (-110)
- UNDER 42.5 (-110)
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds
Spread
- Chiefs -10 (-110)
- Raiders +10 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chiefs -500
- Raiders +380
Total
- OVER 42 (-110)
- UNDER 42 (-110)
Sunday, October 27 -- Sunday Night Football
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds
Spread
- Cowboys +5.5 (-110)
- 49ers -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cowboys +190
- 49ers -230
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-110)
- UNDER 47.5 (-110)
Monday, October 28 -- Monday Night Football
New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds
Spread
- Giants +4.5 (-110)
- Steelers -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Giants +188
- Steelers -225
Total
- OVER 37.5 (-105)
- UNDER 37.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.