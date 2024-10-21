SI

NFL Week 8 Schedule, Odds, Spread, and Total for Every Game (An NFC Clash in San Francisco)

Breaking down the NFL Week 8 schedule, including the odds for every game.

Iain MacMillan

October 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes the football against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Week 7 is in the books so it's time look ahead to Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season.

Football fans are in for a treat this week as there are no teams with a BYE this week, meaning all 32 teams will be in action, setting up 16 games across the board. With that being said, there are plenty of lopsided affairs, including six games where one side is favored by a touchdown or more.

Thursday Night Football will feature an NFC clash between the Minnesota Vikings, who are coming off their first loss of the season, and the Los Angeles Rams, who got their second win of the season last week and will need to continue to rattle off wins to get back in the playoff mix.

We were originally set to watch an intriguing showdown between the top two picks in last year's draft in a game between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders, but with Jayden Daniels' injury status up in the air, that meeting may have to wait until the next time these two teams are scheduled to play.

Sunday Night Football will feature a classic NFC clash between two storied franchises when Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowobys head to the West Coast to take on Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers.

Let's take a look at the full list of opening odds for every Week 8 game.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Thursday, October 24 -- Thursday Night Football

Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds

Spread

  • Vikings -3 (-110)
  • Rams +3 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Vikings -155
  • Rams +130

Total

  • OVER 46 (-110)
  • UNDER 46 (-110)

Sunday, October 27 -- 1 p.m. EST Games

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns Odds

Spread

  • Ravens -10.5 (-110)
  • Browns +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Ravens -550
  • Browns +260

Total

  • OVER 43.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 43.5 (-110)

Tennessee Titans vs. Detroit Lions Odds

Spread

  • Titans +12.5 (-110)
  • Lions -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Titans +490
  • Lions -675

Total

  • OVER 45.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 45.5 (-110)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans Odds

Spread

  • Colts +6.5 (-110)
  • Texans -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Colts +230
  • Texans -285

Total

  • OVER 46.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 46.5 (-110)

Green Bay Packers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds

Spread

  • Packers -5 (-110)
  • Jaguars +5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Packers -225
  • Jaguars +185

Total

  • OVER 49 (-110)
  • UNDER 49 (-110)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Miami Dolphins Odds

Spread

  • Cardinals +2.5 (-110)
  • Dolphins -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Cardinals +114
  • Dolphins -135

Total

  • OVER 46.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 46.5 (-110)

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots Odds

Spread

  • Jets -7 (-110)
  • Patriots +7 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Jets -325
  • Patriots +410

Total

  • OVER 41 (-110)
  • UNDER (-110)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds

Spread

  • Falcons +3 (-110)
  • Buccaneers -3 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Falcons +130
  • Buccaneers -155

Total

  • OVER 48 (-110)
  • UNDER 48 (-110)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds

Spread

  • Eagles +2 (-110)
  • Bengals -2 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Eagles +110
  • Bengals -135

Total

  • OVER 46 (-110)
  • UNDER 46 (-110)

Sunday, October 27 -- 4 p.m. EST Games

New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds

Spread

  • Saints +7 (+100)
  • Chargers -7 (-120)

Moneyline

  • Saints +250
  • Chargers -310

Total

  • OVER 39.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 39.5 (-110)

Buffalo Bills vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds

Spread

  • Bills -3 (-105)
  • Seahawks +3 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Bills -148
  • Seahawks +124

Total

  • OVER 49.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 49.5 (-110)

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders Odds

Spread

  • Bears N/A
  • Commanders N/A

Moneyline

  • Bears N/A
  • Commanders N/A

Total

  • OVER N/A
  • UNDER N/A

Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos Odds

Spread

  • Panthers +7.5 (-110)
  • Broncos -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Panthers +280
  • Broncos -355

Total

  • OVER 42.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 42.5 (-110)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds

Spread

  • Chiefs -10 (-110)
  • Raiders +10 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Chiefs -500
  • Raiders +380

Total

  • OVER 42 (-110)
  • UNDER 42 (-110)

Sunday, October 27 -- Sunday Night Football

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds

Spread

  • Cowboys +5.5 (-110)
  • 49ers -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Cowboys +190
  • 49ers -230

Total

  • OVER 47.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 47.5 (-110)

Monday, October 28 -- Monday Night Football

New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds

Spread

  • Giants +4.5 (-110)
  • Steelers -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Giants +188
  • Steelers -225

Total

  • OVER 37.5 (-105)
  • UNDER 37.5 (-115)

Published
