NFL Week 9 Schedule, Odds, Spread and Total for Every Game (Lions vs. Packers Highlight Sunday's Slate)
With eight weeks in the books, we're now entering the final week of the first half of the 2024 NFL season.
Teams across the league are starting to make their claims on the 14 playoffs spots available across the NFL. A few teams, like the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, already have a stranglehold on their respective divisions.
One team that has failed to meet expectations this season will play on Thursday Night Football when the 2-6 New York Jets host the 6-2 Houston Texans. The Sunday Night Football game will feature an interesting duel between the Indianapolis Colts and the Minnesota Vikings, who will look to bounce back after dropping two straight. Finally, Monday Night Football will feature the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Chiefs remain as the only undefeated team left sitting at 7-0 after taking care of business against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8.
Let's take a look at the full list of opening odds for every Week 9 game.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
NFL Week 9 BYE Weeks
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
Thursday, October 31 -- Thursday Night Football
Houston Texans vs. New York Jets Odds
Spread
- Texans -1 (-110)
- Jets +1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texans -118
- Jets -102
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-110)
- UNDER 43.5 (-110)
Sunday, November 3rd -- 1 p.m. EST Games
Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons Odds
Spread
- Cowboys +2.5 (-110)
- Falcons -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cowboys +114
- Falcons -135
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-110)
- UNDER 48.5 (-110)
Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds
Spread
- Broncos +7.5 (-110)
- Ravens -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Broncos +330
- Ravens -425
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-110)
- UNDER 44.5 (-110)
Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills Odds
Spread
- Dolphins +6 (-110)
- Bills -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Dolphins +215
- Bills -265
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-110)
- UNDER 48.5 (-110)
New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Odds
Spread
- Saints -7 (-110)
- Panthers +7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Saints -340
- Panthers +270
Total
- OVER 46 (-110)
- UNDER 46 (-110)
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds
Spread
- Raiders +7.5 (-120)
- Bengals -7.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Raiders +285
- Bengals -360
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-110)
- UNDER 46.5 (-110)
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns Odds
Spread
- Chargers -2.5 (-110)
- Browns +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chargers -135
- Browns +114
Total
- OVER 40.5 (-110)
- UNDER 40.5 (-110)
Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants Odds
Spread
- Commanders -3.5 (-108)
- Giants +3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Commanders -180
- Giants +150
Total
- OVER 44 (-108)
- UNDER 44 (-112)
New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans Odds
Spread
- Patriots +2.5 (+100)
- Titans -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Patriots +130
- Titans -155
Total
- OVER 40 (-110)
- UNDER 40 (-110)
Sunday, November 3rd -- 4 p.m. EST Games
Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds
Spread
- Bears -1 (-110)
- Cardinals +1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bears -118
- Cardinals -102
Total
- OVER 45.5 (-110)
- UNDER 45.5 (-110)
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds
Spread
- Jaguars +7.5 (-120)
- Eagles -7.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Jaguars +280
- Eagles -355
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-110)
- UNDER 47.5 (-110)
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Odds
Spread
- Lions -3.5 (-110)
- Packers +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lions -185
- Packers +154
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-110)
- UNDER 48.5 (-110)
Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds
Spread
- Rams -1 (-105)
- Seahawks +1 (-115)
Moneyline
- Rams -110
- Seahawks -110
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-110)
- UNDER 47.5 (-110)
Sunday, November 3rd -- Sunday Night Football
Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds
Spread
- Colts +7 (-110)
- Vikings -7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Colts +270
- Vikings -340
Total
- OVER 46 (-110)
- UNDER 46 (-110)
Monday November 4th -- Monday Night Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds
Spread
- Buccaneers +7.5 (-110)
- Chiefs -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers +310
- Chiefs -395
Total
- OVER 45.5 (-110)
- UNDER 45.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
