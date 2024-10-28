SI

NFL Week 9 Schedule, Odds, Spread and Total for Every Game (Lions vs. Packers Highlight Sunday's Slate)

Breaking down the NFL Week 9 schedule, including the odds for every game.

Iain MacMillan

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff stands at the line of scrimmage and talks to teammates before a play against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff stands at the line of scrimmage and talks to teammates before a play against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

With eight weeks in the books, we're now entering the final week of the first half of the 2024 NFL season.

Teams across the league are starting to make their claims on the 14 playoffs spots available across the NFL. A few teams, like the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, already have a stranglehold on their respective divisions.

One team that has failed to meet expectations this season will play on Thursday Night Football when the 2-6 New York Jets host the 6-2 Houston Texans. The Sunday Night Football game will feature an interesting duel between the Indianapolis Colts and the Minnesota Vikings, who will look to bounce back after dropping two straight. Finally, Monday Night Football will feature the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Chiefs remain as the only undefeated team left sitting at 7-0 after taking care of business against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8.

Let's take a look at the full list of opening odds for every Week 9 game.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Week 9 BYE Weeks

  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • San Francisco 49ers

Thursday, October 31 -- Thursday Night Football

Houston Texans vs. New York Jets Odds

Spread

  • Texans -1 (-110)
  • Jets +1 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Texans -118
  • Jets -102

Total

  • OVER 43.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 43.5 (-110)

Sunday, November 3rd -- 1 p.m. EST Games

Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons Odds

Spread

  • Cowboys +2.5 (-110)
  • Falcons -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Cowboys +114
  • Falcons -135

Total

  • OVER 48.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 48.5 (-110)

Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds

Spread

  • Broncos +7.5 (-110)
  • Ravens -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Broncos +330
  • Ravens -425

Total

  • OVER 44.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 44.5 (-110)

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills Odds

Spread

  • Dolphins +6 (-110)
  • Bills -6 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Dolphins +215
  • Bills -265

Total

  • OVER 48.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 48.5 (-110)

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Odds

Spread

  • Saints -7 (-110)
  • Panthers +7 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Saints -340
  • Panthers +270

Total

  • OVER 46 (-110)
  • UNDER 46 (-110)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds

Spread

  • Raiders +7.5 (-120)
  • Bengals -7.5 (+100)

Moneyline

  • Raiders +285
  • Bengals -360

Total

  • OVER 46.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 46.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns Odds

Spread

  • Chargers -2.5 (-110)
  • Browns +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Chargers -135
  • Browns +114

Total

  • OVER 40.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 40.5 (-110)

Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants Odds

Spread

  • Commanders -3.5 (-108)
  • Giants +3.5 (-112)

Moneyline

  • Commanders -180
  • Giants +150

Total

  • OVER 44 (-108)
  • UNDER 44 (-112)

New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans Odds

Spread

  • Patriots +2.5 (+100)
  • Titans -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline

  • Patriots +130
  • Titans -155

Total

  • OVER 40 (-110)
  • UNDER 40 (-110)

Sunday, November 3rd -- 4 p.m. EST Games

Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds

Spread

  • Bears -1 (-110)
  • Cardinals +1 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Bears -118
  • Cardinals -102

Total

  • OVER 45.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 45.5 (-110)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds

Spread

  • Jaguars +7.5 (-120)
  • Eagles -7.5 (+100)

Moneyline

  • Jaguars +280
  • Eagles -355

Total

  • OVER 47.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 47.5 (-110)

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Odds

Spread

  • Lions -3.5 (-110)
  • Packers +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Lions -185
  • Packers +154

Total

  • OVER 48.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 48.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds

Spread

  • Rams -1 (-105)
  • Seahawks +1 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Rams -110
  • Seahawks -110

Total

  • OVER 47.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 47.5 (-110)

Sunday, November 3rd -- Sunday Night Football

Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds

Spread

  • Colts +7 (-110)
  • Vikings -7 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Colts +270
  • Vikings -340

Total

  • OVER 46 (-110)
  • UNDER 46 (-110)

Monday November 4th -- Monday Night Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds

Spread

  • Buccaneers +7.5 (-110)
  • Chiefs -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Buccaneers +310
  • Chiefs -395

Total

  • OVER 45.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 45.5 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting