Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Back Panthers on Opening Night)
Hockey fans rejoice, the NHL 2024-25 NHL season is finally here!
The New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres have already played the first two games of the season in Prague last week, but tonight will mark the official opening night of the 2024-25 campaign. There are three games across the league set to take place.
The St. Louis Blues will face the Seattle Kraken at 4:30 pm et and then the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers will hang their banner before taking on the Boston Bruins at 7pm et. Tonight's finale will be a showdown between the Chicago Blackhawks and the first ever game for the Utah Hockey Club, formerly the Arizona Coyotes.
Let's dive into my best bets for tonight's games.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Blues vs. Kraken UNDER 5.5 (+110) via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Panthers -152 vs. Bruins via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Blackhawks vs. Utah OVER 6 (-120) via Caesars Sportsbook
Blues vs. Kraken Prediction
The Seattle Kraken were one of the better defensive teams in the NHL last season, ranking ninth in expected goals against per 60 minutes at 2.81. I think they'll take a step forward again this season and establish themselves as one of the best defensive teams in the league.
For tonight's game, the Kraken will likely roll with Joey Daccord against Jordan Binnington of the Blues. Both goalies had strong 2023-24 seasons, sporting save percentages of .916 and .913 respectively.
Finally, if last year's shooting woes continue for both teams we could see a low-scoring first game today. The Blues scored on just 9.87% of their shots on goal last season and the Kraken scored on just 9.11% of theirs, the fourth worst mark in the NHL.
I love the UNDER at plus-money to get today's action started off.
Pick: UNDER 5.5 (+110)
Bruins vs. Panthers Prediction
I expect regression from the Boston Bruins this season, starting with opening night against the defending champs. The Bruins were just 20th in expected goal differential last season, sporting a better record than they likely deserved. Their roster is a shell of what it used to be and now there has to be some questions surrounding management based on how the front office blundered the Jeremy Swayman situation.
Expect the Panthers to once again be a Stanley Cup contender. They were inside the top three in virtually every metric last season and I expect that to continue in 2024-25, including in tonight's opener.
Pick: Panthers -152
Blackhawks vs. Utah Prediction
The Chicago Blackhawks and Utah Hockey Club, formerly the Arizona Coyotes, were two of the worst defensive teams in the NHL last season. They ranked 26th and 27th in expected goals against last season and did little in the offseason to address that weakness in their roster.
If you want to see plenty of goals, tonight's finale is the game you're going to want to tune in to.
Pick: OVER 6 (-120)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
