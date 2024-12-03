Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Blue Jackets are Live 'Dogs vs. Flames)
We took a small step back on Monday, going 1-2 in the NHL, but we're still fresh off a hot week so let's try to get back on the right side of things on Tuesday night.
We have a loaded slate on NHL games to bet tonight and I have a bet on a favorite, an underdogs, and a total, including taking the Blue Jackets to upset the Flames in Calgary.
- Season-to-date record: 60-50-4 (+5.26 units)
Best NHL Picks Today
- Islanders -137 vs. Canadiens via FanDuel
- Canucks/Wild UNDER 5.5 (-110) via Caesars
- Blue Jackets +115 vs. Flames via Caesars
Islanders vs. Canadiens Prediction
The Montreal Canadiens have been one of the worst teams in the NHL this season, ranking 28th in 5-on-5 expected goal percentage while being horrific in their own end. They have the second-highest expected goals against and allow the fourth-highest high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play.
Now they play one of the better defensive teams in the NHL, giving the Islanders a significant advantage. They should also have an advantage between the pipes if both starters are in net with Ilya Sorokin's .915 save percentage far outweighing Sam Montembeault's .897 save percentage.
Pick: Islanders -137
Canucks vs. Wild Prediction
We're keeping this bet as simple as possible. These two teams have been two of the best defensive teams in the NHL this season. They rank second and third in 5-on-5 expected goals against per 60 minutes of play. The Wild also allow the fewest actual goals per 60 minutes at just 2.31.
I'll take the UNDER in this defensive battle.
Pick: UNDER 5.5 (-110)
Blue Jackets vs. Flames Prediction
The Columbus Blue Jackets have found a way to put the puck in the net this season. They rank sixth in the NHL in goals per 60 minutes at 3.09, which should give them an advantage against one of the worst shooting teams in the league. The Flames are 31st in shooting percentage, scoring on just 8.47% of their shots on goal.
Considering the Blue Jackets also outrank the Flames in advanced analytics like CORSI% and expected goals, I love them as underdogs in Calgary tonight.
Pick: Blue Jackets +115
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
