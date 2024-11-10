Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Blue Jackets Will Upset Ducks in Anaheim)
Don't let today's NFL action distract you from the fact we still have the NHL to bet on.
There are three games set to take place today, but I'm going to pass on what will likely be a lopsided affair between the San Jose Sharks and New Jersey Devils. Instead, I'm going to roll with just two bets tonight.
Let's dive into them.
Best NHL Bets Today
Wild vs. Blackhawks Prediction
The Wild have been one of the best defensive teams in the NHL this season, ranking third in the league in 5-on-5 expected goals per 60 minutes at 2.14.
Now, they have the benefit of playing against one of the worst defensive teams in hockey. Not only do the Blackhawks rank 26th in 5-on-5 expected goals per 60 minutes, but they've also struggled to put the puck in the net, ranking 25th in shooting percentage scoring on only 9.16% of their shots on goal.
All those signs point to the Blackhawks struggling offensively today.
Pick: Blackhawks Team Total UNDER 2.5 (-115)
Blue Jackets vs. Ducks Prediction
The Blue Jackets continue their California road trip and will now face the Ducks in Anaheim. The Ducks, in my opinion, don't deserve to be the betting favorites in this spot. They're 29thj in the NHL in expected goal differential per 60 minutes while ranking dead last in expected goals against.
The Blue Jackets have found ways to score all season and now should be able to get plenty of opportunities to do exactly that against a Ducks team that has allowed their opponents to rack up high-danger scoring chances.
As long as the Blue Jackets don't also melt down in their own end tonight, they should be in a great spot to upset the Ducks.
Pick: Blue Jackets +105
