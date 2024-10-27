Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Devils Will Fill the Net vs. Ducks)
Don't let today's NFL action distract you from a fun slate of NHL games. If you're too locked in on other sports to do the research required to find the best bets to make for today's hockey action, let me help you out.
I have a bet locked in for three of the four games set to take place today.
- Season-to-date record: 12-9-2 (+1.86 units)
NHL Picks Today
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Oilers vs. Red Wins UNDER 6.5 (-105)
- Flyers (-160) vs. Canadiens
- Devils Team Total OVER 4.0 (-120)
Oilers vs. Red Wings Prediction
This total is too high for a game involving on of the worst offensive teams in the NHL through the first few weeks. The Red Wings are averaging just 1.91 expected goals per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play this season, which is the lowest mark in the NHL. The averaged combined score in their games is 6.01 as well, which is UNDER the set total of 6.5.
It's also worth noting the Oilers have struggled to put the puck in the back of the net this season. They currently rank dead last in the league in shooting percentage, scoring on just 6.5% of shots on goal.
Pick: Oilers vs. Red Wins UNDER 6.5 (-105)
Canadiens vs. Flyers Prediction
In terms of expected goals, the Montreal Canadiens have been the worst team in the NHL this season. They have an average goal differential of -1.67 per 60 minutes of play. To make matters worse, Cayden Primeau gets the start for them tonight. He has a 4.21 goals against average and an .880 save percentage through his first three starts.
The Flyers are far from being an elite team, but they should be a bigger favorite than -160 on their home ice against a terrible Canadiens squad.
Pick: Flyers -160
Ducks vs. Devils Prediction
The Anaheim Ducks have struggled defensively this season. They have an expected goals against of 3.85 per 60 minutes while also allowing 15.66 high-danger scoring chances per game.
Now they have to take on a Devils team that averaging 3.43 goals per 60 minutes while also ranking inside the top five in both expected goals and high-danger scoring chances. Anaheim may be able to match their pace offensively, especially with how bad New Jersey's goaltending has been, so I feel a lot more comfortable back their team total OVER 4.0 at -120.
Pick: Devils Team Total OVER 4.0 (-120)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!