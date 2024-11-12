Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (How to Bet Jets vs. Rangers)
After a couple of losing nights, we got back to our winning ways on Monday, going 2-1 for a profit.
We move forward on Tuesday with three bets across the NHL slate, including a bet on an intriguing showdown between the New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets. Let's dive into it.
- Season-to-date Record: 35-22-3 (+10.20 units)
Top NHL Picks Today
- Rangers -125 vs. Jets via BetMGM
- Bruins vs. Blues UNDER 5.5 (-105) via Caesars
- Blue Jackets +140 vs. Kraken via BetMGM
Jets vs. Rangers Prediction
The Jets are an unbelievable 14-1 this season, but I think they get handed their second loss tonight. The two areas that have given the Jets a significant advantage against other teams this season is their strong goaltending play and their No. 1 powerplay unit. The Rangers can match them in both those areas.
Igor Shesterkin's strong .920 save percentage isn't far off Connor Hellebuyck's mark of .935. Also, the Jets No. 1 powerplay will now have to go up against the No. 1 penalty kill unit. Teams are scoring on only 8.89% of powerplays against New York.
I'll back the Rangers to get the job done on their home ice.
Pick: Rangers -125
Bruins vs. Blues Prediction
The Bruins and the Blues have been two of the worst offensive teams during 5-on-5 play this season. The Bruins rank 23rd in the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage and the Blues come in at second last in that stat. Both teams also rank in the bottom half in shooting percentage, failing to score on more than 10% of their shots on goal.
Expect a low-scoring affair tonight between the Bruins and Blues.
Pick: UNDER 5.5 (-105)
Blue Jackets vs. Kraken Prediction
I'm a bit confused why the Seattle Kraken are such big favorites in this one. They come into tonight ranking 25th in CORSI%, 31st in expected goals percentage, and their special teams are average at best. The Blue Jackets outrank them in all of those areas with the only advantage in Seattle's favor being their shooting and goaltending.
That could be enough to make me lean the Kraken if the odds were closer, but at +140, I'll gladly back the team that has the more impressive advanced metrics.
Pick: Blue Jackets +140
