Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (How to Bet Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes)
NHL action continues on Thursday night with a big slate of games, including a few intriguing matchups like the showdown between the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs, two of the best teams the Eastern Conference has to offer.
I have three bets locked in for tonight's action, so let's dive into them.
- Season-to-date record: 82-82-5 (-7.06 units)
Top NHL Picks Today
- Flyers +136 vs. Stars via DraftKings
- Blue Jackets -105 vs. Kraken via DraftKings
- Hurricanes -165 vs. Maple Leafs via Caesars
Stars vs. Flyers Prediction
I'm going to continue to bet on the Flyers moving forward. Their underlying numbers have been too good, but they are continuously let down by their goaltenders. Even with that being the case, I think there's significant value on them as home underdogs tonight against the Stars.
The Flyers rank third in the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage per 60 minutes in their last 25 games while also averaging 11.28 high-danger scoring chances. If they can manage to get even an average game from their goalie, they're going to be live underdogs to upset the Stars tonight.
Pick: Flyers +136
Kraken vs. Blue Jackets Prediction
The Seattle Kraken have been abysmal of late and have no business being road favorites, even at a slight number, against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Kraken rank 30th in the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage over their last 25 games and they're scoring a measly 2.74 goals per 60 minutes in that time frame while the Blue Jackets have scored 3.38 goals per 60 minutes.
The Blue Jackets, at 18-17-6, continue to be undervalued by the betting market so I'm going to take advantage of that and jump on them tonight as home underdogs.
Pick: Blue Jackets -105
Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes Prediction
It pains me to say this as a Maple Leafs fan, but they may just be the most fraudulent team in the NHL. They lead the Atlantic Division at 27-13-2, but great shooting numbers and solid goaltending have stolen them plenty of wins they didn't deserve. It's bizarro world for leafs fans, who are used to the complete opposite.
For example, the Maple Leafs are just 22nd in the league in expected goal differential over their last 25 games. They can only hide behind strong shooting and goaltending for so long and when they play a team as good as the Hurricanes, their luck is likely to run out.
Pick: Hurricanes -165
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
