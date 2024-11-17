Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (How to Bet Predators vs. Canucks)
Don't let today's NFL action distract you from the fact there are some NHL games to bet on. If you're looking for plays for today's action, you've come to the right place. I have two bets locked in for Sunday's hockey slate, including backing the Vancouver Canucks at home against the Nashville Predators.
- Season-to-date record: 40-32-3 (+5.10 units)
Best NHL Bets Today
Capitals vs. Golden Knights Prediction
The Capitals continue to be one of my favorite teams to bet on this season. They enter tonight's game ranking fourth in the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage, miles above the Golden Knights who come in at 25th in that stat.
The Golden Knights' advanced metrics don't look good on paper, but they've made up for that by being one of the best shooting teams in the country. Tonight, they take on one of the few teams who have been even better in that department. The Capitals lead the NHL in shooting percentage, scoring on 14.26% of their shots on net.
I'll jump at the chance to back them as underdogs.
Pick: Capitals +115
Predators vs. Canucks Prediction
Now's a great time to invest in the Vancouver Canucks. They're 9-4-3 on the season and they seem to be trending in the right direction, ranking eighth in CORSI% and 10th in expected goals percentage ahead of tonight's game. Both those marks are well above the Predators, who are 19th in expected goals percentage.
The most damning argument against the Predators is their lack of ability to put the puck in the net, ranking dead last in the NHL in shooting percentage, scoring on only 7.51% of their shots on goal. I'm surprised the Canucks are being offered at this favorable a price.
Pick: Canucks -125
