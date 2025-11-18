Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Blues-Maple Leafs, Islanders-Stars, Rangers-Golden Knights)
The NHL has a bit of a smaller slate for a Tuesday night, but there are still eight games on the docket.
The Toronto Maple Leafs host the St. Louis Blues to start things off, with the New York Rangers visiting the Vegas Golden Knights to close it out.
My best bets for Tuesday night are looking at a high-scoring game in Toronto, the Stars at home, and the Rangers as road underdogs.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Nov. 18.
NHL Best Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 18
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- St. Louis Blues vs. Toronto Maple Leafs OVER 5.5 (-135)
- Dallas Stars (-170) vs. New York Islanders
- New York Rangers (+120) at Vegas Golden Knights
Blues vs. Maple Leafs OVER 5.5 (-135)
The Maple Leafs are looking to end a five-game losing streak on Tuesday night, while the Blues have lost two straight themselves.
Toronto is coming off a 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks, which was just the third time this season that a Maple Leafs game went under the total. Prior to that, they had gone over in 13 straight games, and they should get back to that on Tuesday night.
Anthony Stolarz is still out for Toronto, leaving Joseph Woll as the starting goaltender. Both Blues goalies have struggled this season with save percentages below .870 and goals-against averages of 3.34 and 4.04.
I’m surprised that this line is still at 5.5, and I’ll take advantage of that tonight in Toronto.
Stars (-170) vs. Islanders
The Dallas Stars are rolling right now. They’ve won five games in a row, including 5-1 and 7-0 victories in their last two contests. It’s no coincidence that this hot streak has come right as Roope Hintz returned to the lineup, as the center helps solidify Dallas’ forward lines.
On the other hand, the Islanders are starting to fade toward the end of their road trip. They came away with three overtime wins before a 4-1 loss in Colorado on Sunday night.
This will be New York’s fourth game in six nights while the Stars have been waiting at home since their Saturday night blowout victory. This is a high price at -170, but it’s worth it given how the Stars are playing right now.
Rangers (+120) at Golden Knights
The New York Rangers are one of the more interesting teams in the league. Their home struggles have been well documented, as they’ve gone 1-7-1 at Madison Square Garden. But they’ve been road warriors with a 9-1-1 away record so far.
The Rangers are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games, and all three losses weren’t particularly bad ones. Two of them were on the second half of a back-to-back, and the third was against the Hurricanes.
The Golden Knights have lost five of their last six games as their search for offense – and goaltending – continues. Vegas may end up with the better record when it’s all said and done, but the Rangers are the play tonight at this +120 price.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
