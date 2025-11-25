SI

Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Stars-Oilers; Player Prop for Jason Robertson)

Breaking down the best NHL bets for Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, November 25.

Ryan Gilbert

The Dallas Stars are road underdogs on Tuesday night.
/ Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
There is just one NHL game on the schedule tonight before a huge 15-game slate on Wednesday night.

It’ll be a rematch of last year’s Western Conference Final, when the Dallas Stars took Game 1 before the Edmonton Oilers won four in a row to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

My best bets for Tuesday night are looking at the Stars as road underdogs in a high-scoring game.

Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Nov. 25.

NHL Best Bets for Monday, Nov. 25

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

  • Dallas Stars (+114) at Edmonton Oilers
  • Stars vs. Oilers OVER 6.5 (+110)
  • Jason Robertson OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+105)

Dallas Stars (+114) at Edmonton Oilers

The first game back home after a long road trip is always tough, and that’s the case tonight for the Oilers. Edmonton went 3-3-1 during its seven-game road trip and now faces a Stars team that has been picking it up as of late.

Dallas is 6-1-1 in its last eight games and will be hungry for a win after a 3-2 shootout loss in Calgary over the weekend.

The Stars have turned a corner since Roope Hintz returned from the lineup, and this game should be priced closer to a pick’em. I’ll take Dallas as road underdogs tonight.

Stars vs. Oilers OVER 6.5 (+110)

This will be the second meeting this month between the Stars and Oilers after Dallas came away with a 4-3 shootout win back on November 4. That was near the start of a string of high-scoring games for the Stars, who started the season as one of the most-profitable under teams in the league.

Both teams have offensive firepower to score and are missing at least one key defenseman due to injury. I wouldn’t be surprised if this is another 4-3 overtime result on Tuesday night.

Jason Robertson OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+105)

Much like the Stars, Jason Robertson has benefitted from Hintz’s return to action. The left winger has 15 points (10 goals) during his seven-game point streak, with 35 shots on goal in that span.

Robertson has had at least four – and five – shots on goal in five of his last six contests. On the season, he’s up to 4+ SOG in 14 of 22 games and 5+ SOG in 11 of 22, including against the Oilers.

I’d take this as well as a sprinkle on 5+ SOG (+225).

Ryan Gilbert
RYAN GILBERT

Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.

