Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Stars-Oilers; Player Prop for Jason Robertson)
There is just one NHL game on the schedule tonight before a huge 15-game slate on Wednesday night.
It’ll be a rematch of last year’s Western Conference Final, when the Dallas Stars took Game 1 before the Edmonton Oilers won four in a row to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.
My best bets for Tuesday night are looking at the Stars as road underdogs in a high-scoring game.
- Dallas Stars (+114) at Edmonton Oilers
- Stars vs. Oilers OVER 6.5 (+110)
- Jason Robertson OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+105)
Dallas Stars (+114) at Edmonton Oilers
The first game back home after a long road trip is always tough, and that’s the case tonight for the Oilers. Edmonton went 3-3-1 during its seven-game road trip and now faces a Stars team that has been picking it up as of late.
Dallas is 6-1-1 in its last eight games and will be hungry for a win after a 3-2 shootout loss in Calgary over the weekend.
The Stars have turned a corner since Roope Hintz returned from the lineup, and this game should be priced closer to a pick’em. I’ll take Dallas as road underdogs tonight.
Stars vs. Oilers OVER 6.5 (+110)
This will be the second meeting this month between the Stars and Oilers after Dallas came away with a 4-3 shootout win back on November 4. That was near the start of a string of high-scoring games for the Stars, who started the season as one of the most-profitable under teams in the league.
Both teams have offensive firepower to score and are missing at least one key defenseman due to injury. I wouldn’t be surprised if this is another 4-3 overtime result on Tuesday night.
Jason Robertson OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+105)
Much like the Stars, Jason Robertson has benefitted from Hintz’s return to action. The left winger has 15 points (10 goals) during his seven-game point streak, with 35 shots on goal in that span.
Robertson has had at least four – and five – shots on goal in five of his last six contests. On the season, he’s up to 4+ SOG in 14 of 22 games and 5+ SOG in 11 of 22, including against the Oilers.
I’d take this as well as a sprinkle on 5+ SOG (+225).
